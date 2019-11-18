303 Street Style – Denver Fashion Week Fall ’19

Denver Fashion Week is a significant bi-annual event showcasing talented local and international designs. A mixture of eclectic people and cultures come together to celebrate the beauty of fashion and self-expression. Fashion Week kicked-off with Fashion x Art a night of collaborative designs between local artists and DFW designers. This was followed by the Avante-Garde show that combined renowned stylists such as Joe Denny  or Swank with creators Rachel Marie Hurst and Idiot Cult to name a few. Thursday, Garbarini presented Fall fashion trends and Saturday’s International and National night showcased creatives from around the US and Mexico city. Last but not least was the Denver Originals show featured prominent names like MenezRachel Marie Hurst, Allison Nicole and many more. Denver’s ever growing fashion scene and incredible runway shows have inspired the attendees to show up and show out, and 303 Magazine has your recap of all the best looks.

Saturday, November 9

Garret Like (@garetlike) wore a Heart and Dagger suit for the first night of fashion week.

Edgar Torres represented one of the designers of the night in a Dark Denim ensemble.

Brooklynn York (left) wore a Shein red jacket and original shattered backboard Retro 1s from the goat paired with some distressed jeans. Dasia Runnels (right) wore a Charlotte Russe top and pants with a gold belt from saddity_snob.

Both Emelia Castro (left) and Ivy Willocks (right) wear local designer “Freakish” from head to toe.

Mandy McCormick wore Dolls kill black platform boots with a vintage ensemble.

Sunday, November 10

Kevlyn Walsh wore a vintage 80s prom dress with fit over glasses and a party crown from “festive gal” on Etsy.

Jo Carroll wore an ASOS body chain with a thrifted floor length skirt.

As emcee for the night, Jessica L’whor stunned in an Eddie Couture complete outfit.

Tracy Chinchilla wore a polkadot dress from Nordstrom with statement earrings from Zara.

Cheyenne Dickerson looked polished in a black Nicholas Anthony gown.

Thursday, November 14

Jeremy Hebert wore a thrifted outfit for the third runway show of Fashion week.

Hannah Jane (left) wore her brand “Art of Hannah Jane.” Ralphy Sway (right) wore “Xmith Gala” his own brand as well.

Devin Cochran (left) wore a Cape and orange turtle neck from ASOS, with Levi jeans and Clark shoes. Edward Nofe (right) wore an ASOS button down with trousers from Menlo House and a Forever 21 Beanie.

Jasper Bartolome paired a Chloe blouse with Christian Louboutin heels and a Chanel quilted handbag.

Gary Richard (left) wore a J.Ferrar suit with Dexter shoes. Suzanne Simone (right) paired her Tadashi jacket with YSL heels and an Embellished camera shaped purse.

Saturday, November 16

Jonny Edward stole the show in a Menez ensemble.

Kate Donahue draped her Hutch jacket over a Delphi ruffled skirt and United Nude platform heels.

Kendall Flegel made a statement in a Chance & Coincidence gown with a custom made jacket from Bottle Blondes studio.

Oskar Stine flew in from Chicago to support close friend and designer Maxwell Bresler. Oskar wore a Reformation shirt with a leather jacket from Filles a Papa and a Balenciaga bag to complete the look.

Dray Scurry wore several shades of green in this Zara ensemble.

Sunday, November 17

Mariah Morales wore a Free People sheath dress and Marc Fisher boots.

Micah Haas sported a Bfresh gear fanny pack with his button down and suspenders.

Mirtha Boles wore a denim jean jacket from her own collection @Mirtha_art. She uses Sequins and tassels among other embellishments in designing pieces.

Shawn McWilliams wore a suit from Banana Republic and a hat from Goorin brothers.

Gabriela Krebsbach wore a blue, textured ensemble from several different thrift stores. She loves fashion and is eager to promote sustainability.

November 9 photography by Madison McMullen
November 16 photography by MJ Kampe
November 10, November 14, and November 17 photography by Amanda Piela

 
