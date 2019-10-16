28 Unique Things to do in Denver this Weekend

Denver is chilling out this weekend with some cool fall events. Kick it off by sipping and exploring at Taps and Tails and end it by diving into some bloody good drinks at The Bloody Mary Festival. Whatever you plan, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, October 17

Taps and Tails

When: October 17, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore the Denver Zoo while imbibing on local craft brews at Taps and Tails. The event features an open-air beer hall with samples from Great Divide Brewing Co., 4 Noses Brewing Company and Cervecería Colorado. You can sip, experience animal encounters, watch live entertainment and more throughout the evening.

Roll Horror Story 1984

When: October 17 – 18

Where: ROLL, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lace up your roller skates for a Roll Horror Story 1984. The rockin’ night will give you a chance to dance all night to beats from DJ Soup, skate to themes of horror and dress up in your best costumes. If you don’t have your own skates you can rent from ROLL for a fee.

The Collective

When: October 17, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $12 – $160 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience the Denver premiere of The Collective. The film takes a deep dive into the world of skiing with a look at athletes and their perspectives on the sport with all of its aspects. You can watch the new film, snag giveaways and jam out to beats from DJ Housewife throughout the night.

Proud Souls BBQ Tailgate Takeover

When: October 17, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Studio Kitchen Colorado – Home of The Modern Eater Network, 490 Decatur St., Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Modern Eater Network teams up with Proud Souls Barbecue and Provisions at Studio Kitchen Colorado to host a Proud Souls BBQ Tailgate Takeover. You can dive into BBQ prepared from Chefs Tony, Dan and Chris of Proud Souls along with guest chef Justin Brunson from Old Major while sipping on local beer and whiskey samples.

Fall Whiskey Series

When: October 17, 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Mythology Distillery, 3622 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Mythology Distillery embraces the changing of seasons with a Fall Whiskey Series. You can sip on Mythology whiskey cocktails while listening to live music from Mike Heuer during a crisp fall evening.

Friday, October 18

World Wide Antique & Vintage Show

When: October 18 – 20

Where: Denver Mart, 451 E. 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Find some rare old items during the World Wide Antique & Vintage Show. You can shop until you drop from over 90 national vendors presenting their goods and collections.

The WhiskyX Denver

When: October 18, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd., Denver

Cost: $50 – $300 get tickets here

The Lowdown: If you love whiskey then The WhiskyX Denver is the perfect event for you. You can sample over 60 different types of whiskey from around the world, rock out to live music from St. Paul and the Broken Bones and delight in food from food trucks throughout the night.

Don’t Tell Denver

When: October 18, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Secret Location

Cost: $20 – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Don’t Tell Comedy presents Don’t Tell Denver – a comedy show hosted at a secret location within the city of Denver. You will find out the location via email the day of the show after your tickets have been purchased.

Made in Música

When: October 18, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Big Trouble, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Made in Mexico City pop-up hosts Made in Música. You can experience the late-night party with beats from Francisco Manzano aka DJ PRIEST – a DJ and Mexican artist who meshes club music with inspiration from the Queer and LGBT scene. You can dance all night long and shop from the Made in Mexico City pop-up.

4th Anniversary Appreciation Party

When: October 18, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Little Machine Beer, 2924 W. 20th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Machine Beer celebrates four years of achievements with a 4th Anniversary Appreciation Party. You can imbibe on free beer for an hour at 7:30 p.m., jam out to live music from Dead Pay Rent and snag some limited edition anniversary artwork merchandise. You can also sip on a release of a That’s My Yam! Sweet Potato stout.

Midnight Madness

When: October 18 – 19, 11:59 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre‎, 590 Downing St., Denver

Cost: $9.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Indulge in a Halloween classic during Midnight Madness. Landmark’s Esquire Theatre‎ hosts a screening of A Nightmare On Elm Street – a terrifying film about teens being murdered in their sleep by Freddy Krueger with only young Nancy to stop him.

Third Friday Art Night

When: October 18, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take an evening to stroll down the Art District on Santa Fe during a Third Friday Art Night. If you are a serious art lover, these events are the perfect time to meet gallery owners and explore works from artists within the businesses of the mini art walk.

Schitt’s Creek: Up Close & Personal

When: October 18, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $49.50 – $295 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Performing Arts Complex presents Schitt’s Creek: Up Close & Personal. The event will give you a behind-the-scenes look at the sitcom show Schitt’s Creek from cast members Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy with stories, surprises and more.

Classic Hip-Hop Night

When: October 18, 9 p.m. – 1:45 a.m.

Where: The Black Box, 314 E. 13th Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Black Box will have you boppin’ all night long with a Classic Hip-Hop Night. DJ Dave Paul will be spinning hip-hop, rap and R&B hits to keep your feet moving and grooving until they’re sore.

Saturday, October 19

3rd Annual Broadway Halloween Parade

When: October 19, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: On S. Broadway from 5th Ave. to W. Alameda Ave., Denver

Cost: Free and Open to the public

The Lowdown: Halloween season is in full swing and you can take part with the 3rd Annual Broadway Halloween Parade. You can watch as spooky floats drive down Broadway, listen to bands and dress up in your best costume to celebrate the festive season.

Oyster Roast

When: October 19, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E. 35th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your oyster fix at Station 26 Brewing Co’s Oyster Roast. You can nosh on oysters in many ways such as raw, charred, grilled and more as well as a menu from Roaming Bull Brasserie. You can wash all of the sea bounties down with a Station 26 brew.

Cereal Killers

When: October 19, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $13.12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Grab your spoons for Cereal Killers. Alamo Drafthouse Denver hosts an all breakfast of cereal with a screening of Natural Born Killers. The Quentin Tarantino film features a story of two lovers who have taken a passion for killing on the run.

Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll Denver Half Marathon

When: October 19 – 20

Where: Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $62 – $122 register here

The Lowdown: Get your sweat on at the Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll Denver Half Marathon. You can run in a 5k, 10k or 13.1-mile race around Civic Center Park, listen to some killer rock ‘n’ roll and raise funds for charity.

20th Anniversary Celebration

When: October 19, 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Leopold Bros., 5285 Joliet St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Leopold Bros. hosts is 20th Anniversary Celebration. You can sip on drinks of whiskey, delight in treats and help support the business in celebrating 20 years of achievements.

Pumpkin Patch Palooza

When: October 19 – 20

Where: Punch Bowl Social, 3120 Uinta St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Embrace fall with Punch Bowl Social’s Pumpkin Patch Palooza. You can find the perfect pumpkin, decorate your pumpkin and delight in Halloween themed treats.

Tamale Festival

When: October 19, 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Town Center at Aurora, 14200 E. Alameda Ave., Aurora

Cost: $5 – $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Treat yourself at the Tamale Festival by Fitzsimons Credit Union. The festival features a sampling of a myriad of tamales, tastings from 40 different breweries, live music from a Selena tribute band and more. If you love tamales, you need to check it out.

Neighborhood Cleanup and Costume Contest

When: October 19, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Green Spaces, 2590 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Green Spaces hosts a Neighborhood Clean Up and Costume Contest. You can help make the neighborhood a little bit nicer by picking up trash and then later grab a free drink and take part in a costume crawl to have some fun.

Sunday, October 20

Fall Flannel Fest

When: October 20, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Grab your coziest flannel for the Fall Flannel fest. The Dairy Block and Milk Market host a festival filled with carnival games, live music, art installations and more. You can also indulge in seasonal treats to keep that fall vibe alive.

BYOV Sunday Brunch

When: October 20, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse‎, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your brunch on with Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse during a BYOV Sunday Brunch. BYOV stands for bring your own vinyl – meaning you can grab your favorite vinyl record to spin at the brunch while you sip on cocktails and dine on delights.

Open NOH8 Photo Shoot

When: October 20, 2 – 4 p.m.

Where: The Center on Colfax, 1301 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $25 – $40 at entry

The Lowdown: Make a statement and take part in an Open NOH8 Photo Shoot. You can have your photo taken as part of the NOH8 campaign by photographer Adam Bouska to show your support. Make sure to wear a white shirt and arrive early as the event is first come first serve. NOH8 is an organization that fights for equal human rights.

Impact Sack Lunches for the Homeless

When: October 20, 12:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $10 suggested donation

The Lowdown: Help prepare and pack lunches for those in need at Impact Sack Lunches for the Homeless. You can give a little time to put together sack lunches and hand them out in downtown Denver. Make an impact on your local community one lunch at a time. Volunteer here.

Heavy Metal Flea

When: October 20, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Black Sky Brewery, 490 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Heavy Metal Flea returns to Denver. You can shop from more than 10 hardcore vendors including Skull Cult, Tiny Tiger Brand and Occult Creations, listen to some sick heavy metal beats and more. You can also grab a pint from Black Sky Brewery to sip on while you shop.

The Bloody Mary Festival

When: October 20, 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St. Denver

Cost: $45 – $55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Say cheers to the weekend with The Bloody Mary Festival. You can sample bloody marys from more than 10 of Denver’s best restaurants and bars including Highland Tavern, Gallop Cafe and The Bloody Mary Co while munching on bites from local artisans.

Mark Your Calendar

Glow at the Gardens

When: October 21 – 25

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $21 tickets available here

Untitled Final Friday

When: October 25, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission