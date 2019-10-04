A Whiskey Festival With 60 Varieties and a Concert by St. Paul & The Broken Bones Is Coming to Denver

On Friday, October 18, The WhiskyX is taking over Denver’s Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum from 6 to 10 p.m. Die-hard whiskey (and whisky) enthusiasts and budding whiskey imbibers alike may taste over 60 rare and emerging varieties from Bourbon, Scotch, single malt, American blend, rye, Canadian and Irish categories, with expert brand ambassadors and distillery representatives. Attendees will also be able to soak up their whiskey-filled bellies with selections from some of Denver’s finest food trucks and enjoy a live performance by the Birmingham, Alabama-based high-voltage soul band, St. Paul & the Broken Bones.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Additional experiences will include a whiskey and cigar pairing in The WhiskyX Cigar Lounge, haircuts by Scissors & Scotch and a custom jean fitting by Blue Delta Jeans. The immersive event is presented by spirit connoisseur club, Flaviar, and hosted by Dan Dunn — best-selling author and creator of the podcast What We’re Drinking.

Guests will have the chance to continue their whiskey exploration with samples and full-size bottles sent to their home quarterly from Flaviar. Denver will be the fifth city to host The Whisky X after Los Angeles, Austin, New York and Chicago.

Tickets can be purchased here and more info can be found at TheWhiskyX.com. General admission tickets start at ($75) and SuperVIP Packages are available for ($300). The Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum is located at 7711 E Academy Blvd., Denver.