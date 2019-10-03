T.J. Maxx’s ‘The Maxx You Project Changing Room Experience’ Heads to Denver

T.J. Maxx’s project initiative called “The Maxx You Project” or “The Maxx You Project Changing Room Experience” is coming to Denver starting today as a part of its national tour. The retailer is offering a new type of in-store experience which will include life-coaching and styling in order to advocate for body positivity, help women embrace the changes that come with life and help women embrace their individuality. This experience is an extension of “The Changing Room” interactive pop-up, which kick-started a conversation around the topic of change’s vital role on individuality.

Initially hosted by singer and television personality, Lance Bass, the in-store experience tour is now led by beauty maven and author, Africa Miranda, and body-positive fashion model and wellness entrepreneur, Danika Brysha, who will bring the experience to various T.J. Maxx locations across the country.

“I love the concept of a ‘changing room’ that is tailored to help people navigate their individual journey. Because let’s face it, everyone’s journey is different and our style most certainly evolves as we pursue and explore different paths. The interactive pop-up will provide a way for women to get advice not only on fashion but also on embracing the changes that come with life,” said Bass.

With the Maxx You Project going into its third year, the mission remains the same — to encourage women to embrace their individuality together. The overall goal of the project is to build a strong and supportive “shecosystem” of women who empower and encourage one another to be their most genuine selves. Aiming to bring women together to embrace life’s changes and help them learn more about themselves along the way has made TJ Maxx’s Project You a powerful community within the retail space.

The Maxx You Project Changing Room Experience is coming to the Denver area on Thursday, October 3 and Friday, October 4 at the T.J. Maxx located at 5910 South University Boulevard, Suite A-20, Littleton.

Photos courtesy of T.J. Maxx.