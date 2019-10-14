303 Street Style – Our Favorite Looks from Thriftopia 2019

This year, Thriftcon’s Thriftopia was held in the Instagram-friendly alleyway behind the Dairy Block and Denver’s most fashionable citizens did not hold back. From the shop owners to the cool kids rummaging through their wares, the ’90s were back in a big way. Thriftopia was equal parts flea market, spectacular people watching and walking fall fashion mood board. To help you with some outfit inspiration, we pulled together some of our favorite street style looks from all three weekends.

Mark Chambers, vintage dealer (@5280denvervintage)

Lauren Ericks, shop owner, Lil Bun Girl (@lilbungirl)

Jenny Neal, shop owner, Thrifty Bit (@thriftybit)

Jason, shop owner, Remanace Vintage (@remenace_vtg)

Max Allen (left), an audio engineering student and David Funk (right), CSU Fashion Major.

D’Vontre Dotson (right), owner, T’FUŁA ATTIRE (@tfula.attire)

Cruz Mendoza, shop owner -Second Hand Homie

Eddie Whitehead, shop owner, Sloppy Seconds (@freeman.lmh)

Nyals Assey, Game 7 Barber

Eddie Nashton, shop owner, Day One Thrift and member of Game 7 Barbers.

A bright sweater makes this shopper stand out from the crowd.

Pablo Garibay, welder, (@pablogaribay_)

Primary colors stand out against lavender hair and vintage prints.

Shopping for vintage records in the Dairy Block alley.

A vintage shop owner in front of his display.

All photography by MJ Kampe.
