First Look – Whiskey Autumn’s Latest Music Video Is Horrifyingly Good

If you’re a true fan of all things Halloween, you might be out of things to watch. Fortunately, up-and-coming local band Whiskey Autumn has a frightfully good new music video just in time for Halloween and we here at 303 Magazine thought it might be time to give you all an exclusive first look.

The video release for their recent single, “In Between Halloween,” follows a busy year for Whiskey Autumn. The local band has spent much of the year on tour after the release of their album Modern Doubt. Filmed throughout various locations across Denver, the video is a perfect Halloween treat for fans of the local music scene.

The video opens with the two members of the band, Greg Laut and Jason Paton, receiving a gift from Death himself – who is played by fellow Denver musician Levi Double U. From there, the two band members are immersed in a nightmarish attempt to escape from an ax-wielding madman who pursues the band relentlessly.

Inspired by classic horror films like The Shining, Psycho and Halloween, the spooky video is the perfect accompaniment to Whiskey Autumn’s dark indie-pop single. The dancey new tune summons audiences to get out of their seats and let the spirit of the music move them.

“Having been a long time fan of horror films, working on this video with the Dead Medium crew was an absolute blast,” said Laut in a press statement. “Our goal was to balance a campy, tongue-in-cheek vibe while sincerely paying our respects to the all-time great films of the genre. Like the holiday itself, the “In Between Halloween” visual is playful yet darkly menacing. We hope that everyone has as much fun watching the video as we had filming it.”

Filmed at the Patterson Inn – a local hotel that’s given guests plenty of ghost stories to take home as souvenirs – the video truly evokes the spirit of the season. As Laut and Paton flee their assailant, begging the audience to ask the one question they always ask when watching a slasher – who will make it out alive?

Check out the spooky video below: