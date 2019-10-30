A Pac-Man Inspired Escape Maze Is Heading to Denver

Retro gamers out there, rejoice — all your Pac-Man fantasies are coming to life. On March 14, 2020, guests are invited to lose themselves in the popular arcade game as it becomes an immersive environment of dodging ghosts and collecting fruit for prizes and completing a coded “puzzle.” Like the game, players will have three lives and will lose them if caught by a ghost. In addition to the fun of the maze, the event will host a themed “Pixel Room,” where attendees can play old-school arcade games and other activities.

Tickets begin at $15 and will go on sale next week, but in the meantime, eager players can sign up here ahead of time.