New Colorado Music You Should Know – October Edition

Welcome to our monthly series on new Colorado music. Every month we highlight five local musicians, five local music videos and five local songs. Go here to check out previous entries to the series. Are you a Denver artist with fresh music you would like us to check out? Send to Mariah.Hansen@303Magazine.com for consideration.

With fall quickly approaching as the summer sunsets earlier in the day, Denver artists are ringing in the new season with a diverse variety of new songs. From roots in classic country to forward-thinking pop and electronic influences, the local music scene is full of new music for every mood. This month’s roundup features everything your playlist needs to enjoy the final warm days of the season and ease into the cool, crisp weather of fall.

Five Up and Coming Local Acts

Lady Denim

Listen if you like Pinegrove

Fort Collins based quartet Lady Denim is already making waves in the local scene. With the release of their debut EP earlier this year, the indie-pop group has quickly developed a dedicated fanbase who loves the group for their upbeat tunes and inventive lyrics.

Matthew Browning

Listen if you like Peter Gabriel

Colorado Springs based artist Matthew Browning combines a variety of genre influences to create a complex and unique sound. After playing and collaborating with a variety of other musicians, including John Cooper of Skillet, Browning is now focusing on making a name for himself as a solo artist.

Chewy&Bach

Listen if you like Odesza

Chewy&Bach is a four-piece electronic group that mixes traditional electronic production methods with funky melodies. With haunting vocals and intensely personal lyrics, Chewy&Bach is sure to be a local favorite.

HOLLR

Listen if you like LANY

HOLLR’s slow pop songs are both melancholy and romantic – transporting listeners to some intimate space where the stories behind the lyrics are told in hushed whispers. Still new to the local music scene with only a handful of songs on streaming services, HOLLR will no doubt be a local favorite soon.

Lucas Wolf

Listen if you like Nahko and the Medicine for the People

Cultivating a community full of love and acceptance, Lucas Wolf’s hopeful lyrics are full of heart. Following time spent hitchhiking and exploring the country, the Boulder-based singer-songwriter uses his music to relate to the nomad in all of us.

Five New Local Songs

Blake Brown and the American Dust Choir- “Hanging By A Wire”

Listen if you like The Head and the Heart

Inspired by the birth of his daughter, Blake Brown’s “Hanging By A Wire” is a deep dive into Brown’s life. Reflecting on where he’s been and then turning that gaze forward, the latest single showcases Brown’s newfound sense of confidence.

Hunter Burnette – “Angry All The Time”

Listen if you like Jason Isbell

Hunter Burnette’s easy-going guitar accompany his smooth vocals to tell the story laid out in his narrative lyrics. Both nostalgic and hopeful for the future, “Angry All The Time” is an intimate and introspective look into Burnette’s life.

Marisa Nikole – “Hometown”

Listen if you like Kacey Musgraves

Marisa Nikole reminisces on the days of her youth in her most recent single, “Hometown.” The lyrics explore the nostalgia of visiting the streets where you were raised, wandering under the city lights and remembering nights spent driving around under the guidance of the streetlights.

Spiral Cell – “In The Water”

Listen if you like Steven Wilson

Spiral Cell’s latest single includes three covers of the song “In The Water,” which was originally recorded by California-based band Anabel for the Walking Dead video game soundtrack. Spiral Cell’s cover of the song adds a depth of texture to the track, immersing listeners in a cinematic world of sound.

Leigh West – “Pumpkin”

Listen if you like Daft Punk

After writing a brief song about pumpkins, Denver-based rock artist Leigh West collaborated with producer Mark Picchiotti and rapper Louie Poison to extend the brief track into a full song. The track is the perfect tune to ring in October and kick off Halloween season by celebrating all things pumpkin spice.

Five New Local Music Videos

Mandy Groves – “Blow”

Listen if you like Khelani

Mandy Groves’ latest music video shows her breaking into a roller rink to throw an after hours party. The trap and hip-hop influenced pop song and accompanying video are glamorous, flirty and fun, making it the perfect closer for any end of summer bash.

White Rose Motor Oil – “TIGER”

Listen if you like Dixie Chicks

White Rose Motor Oil embraces classic country roots and combines them with pop-fueled beats. The upbeat video, which features the husband and wife duo behind the band, compliments the catchy pop-country tune. The infectious song begs you to tap your feet and dance along to the beat.

Zay Hardy – “Mix It Up”

Listen if you like Young Thug

A Denver native, Zay Hardy is no stranger to the local rap scene. He’s spent most of his life performing in front of crowds – though the early days of his musical journey found him performing at elementary school talent shows. His latest release finds him on the streets of Denver ready for a change. “Mix It Up” showcases Hardy’s forward-gaze and leaves us all wondering what will come next for the local artist.

The Burroughs – “Forever In Love”

Listen if you like Rick James

A perfect accompaniment to the end of summer, The Burroughs’ latest release features scenes from Colorado, including brief clips of the people the band cares about the most. The funky tune boasts powerful horns accompany Johnny Burroughs vocals to create a sound reminiscent of another decade.

Kaitlyn Williams – “Maybe”

Listen if you like Kimbra

Kaitlyn Williams gaze in her most recent video is as captivating as the song itself. Following Williams as she plays the part of the lover who remains undecided about the future, the video shows Williams opposite a love interest in intimate scenes as the story unfolds.