Just Announced – Journey and the Pretenders Make Denver Stop on 2020 Tour

The revival of nostalgic rock bands is the gift to Denver that keeps on giving. Following a massive 60-date 2020 tour announcement, Journey will head to the Pepsi Center on June 4, 2020. The band has made several stops at The Mile High City — most recently in 2018 with co-headliner Def Leppard at Coors Fiels— but this one is marked with a certain kind of newness. Journey will go on tour with pop-punk rock band The Pretenders, making for a night of music straight out of a John Hughes movie.
With a lineup so perfectly in tune with the decades they emulate, the crowd better get ready to volumize their hair and rehearse “Don’t Stop Believin'” enough to make it on next year’s season of Glee. The night is sure to be chock full of scream-singing and showmanship only present in such paramount performances.
Tickets go on sale Friday, November 8 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation’s website.
See the full list of dates below:
05/15 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
05/16 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
05/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
05/20 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
05/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
05/24 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
05/26 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
05/27 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
05/29 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
05/30 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
06/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
06/02 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
06/04 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
06/06 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
06/07 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
06/09 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
06/10 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
06/19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
06/20 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater
06/22 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
06/24 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
06/26 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
06/27 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
06/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
06/30 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
07/02 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
07/03 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/05 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
07/08 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
07/10 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
07/11 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
07/13 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/14 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Center
07/17 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
07/18 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
07/29 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/30 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
08/01 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
08/02 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/04 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
08/05 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
08/07 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
08/08 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
08/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
08/12 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
08/21 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/22 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
08/24 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Arena
08/26 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf
08/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
08/29 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center
08/30 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
09/02 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
09/03 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Arena
09/05 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
09/09 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
09/11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
09/12 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts