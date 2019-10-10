Illenium Cancels Tonight’s Red Rocks Performance

Due to winter weather conditions, Thursday’s Illenium show at Red Rocks will be canceled. As of today, Friday and Saturday’s appearances are scheduled to go on as planned, the artist announced today on his Facebook page.

“Hey Guys, I’m heartbroken to announce this right now. Unfortunately, due to extreme weather conditions, the City of Denver is unable to open Red Rocks Amphitheatre for our show today. The Ascend Thursday show is cancelled. We were ready for an epic snow party but we’ve exhausted all options and it just is not possible. Based upon the current forecast, Friday and Saturday’s shows will continue as scheduled. Refunds for tonight are in process, expect refund processing in 24-48 hours if tickets were purchased online through AXS or at point of purchase.” – Illenium, on Facebook.

Refunds for Thursday’s show will be given, according to an announcement made on the Amphitheatre’s website. If tickets were purchased through AXS online, expect refunds within 24-48 hours. This is one of the few shows that have been canceled at Red Rocks, as the venue has a rain or shine policy. But it seems this unseasonable cold front has created an exception.

