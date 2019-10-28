Denver Mac and Cheese Festival and 20 Other Food & Drink Events in Denver This Week

The Mile High City is preparing for Halloween with some scary delicious events this week. You can start the week at Lowry Beer Garden’s Pumpkin Carving and end the week celebrating Dia de Los Muertos at Dos Luces. How ever you end up celebrating Halloween week, make sure to check out this roundup of food and drink happenings in Denver.

Monday, October 28

Lowry Beer Garden Pumpkin Carving

When: Monday, October 28, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Lowry Beer Garden, 7577 E. Academy Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Lowry Beer Garden’s annual pumpkin carving event is happening this Monday. Guests are provided with pumpkins and carving tools to create gourds into ghouls. You can sip on some brew while getting crafty at this Halloween event.

Tuesday, October 29

Anniversary Truffle Dinner at LIBERATI

When: Tuesday, October 29, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: LIBERATI Restaurant & Brewery, 2403 Champa St., Denver

Cost: $85 – $110 get tickets here

The Lowdown: This Tuesday LIBERATI Restaurant & Brewery is hosting a dinner to celebrate its first anniversary. The four-course Italian meal features an assortment of the best truffles of the season and dishes created by LIBERATI’s executive chef Marta Biasotti. There will also be oenobeer and wine pairings available at an additional cost.

Tacos, Pumpkins and Industry Night

When: Tuesday, October 29, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery – Blake Street Taproom, 3400 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The River North Brewery Blake Street Taproom is hosting a pumpkin carving contest. The event will also feature $2 tacos from True West Kitchen and half off beer for industry workers. You can drink some beer and chow down on some tacos all while getting your hands dirty with some pumpkin carving.

Awesome Sound IPA Tapping Party

When: Tuesday, October 29, 5 – 11:30 p.m

Where: Odell Brewing RiNo Brewhouse, 2945 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Kirk Miller and Odell Brewing collaborated to create a limited release brew in honor of Ween’s upcoming shows at Mission Ballroom. Awesome Sound IPA will be available exclusively at the RiNo Brewhouse location with custom Ween crowlers available for purchase.

Wednesday, October 30

Halloween Eve Crystal Ball Reading Class

When: Wednesday, October 30, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Bonacquisti Wine, 4640 Pecos St., Unit I, Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bonacquisti Wine is throwing a Halloween Eve Crystal Ball Reading event. For $20 guests will enjoy a glass of red wine, small passed bites and a lesson from a professional astrologer on crystal ball and tarot reading. You can release your inner witch this Wednesday at Bonacquisti Wine Company.

Dark Woods Week

When: Starts Wednesday, October 30 at 11 p.m.

Where: Woods Boss Brewing, 2210 California St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Woods Boss Brewing is hosting a week-long tap takeover dubbed Dark Woods Week. Throughout the week there will be 10 taps available from the dark cellar archives. Brews include Paradiso Belgian Smoked Porter, Reviresco Scotch Ale and more.

Night Before Halloween Dinner and Pulque

When: Wednesday, October 30, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Dos Luces Brewery, 1236 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dos Luces is throwing a Night Before Halloween Dinner. For $50 guests will enjoy appetizers, Chichas, a main course and dessert accompanied by a margarita, tequila and pulque pairing. The event will cap with an exclusive preview of the release of Dos Luces Azteca Pulque.

Cerveza de Muerto Tapping

When: Wednesday, October 30, 2 – 11 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado is celebrating Dia de Los Muertos early with the release of Cerveza de Muerto. The brew is a Mexican lager with dried marigold flowers as an homage to the traditional flower used in ofrendas as part of the day of the dead celebrations.

Thursday, October 31

Darklands Dark Lager Release at Ratio Beerworks

When: Thursday, October 31, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks is celebrating Halloween with the return of Darklands, a dry-hopped dark lager. The brew is malt forward with notes of cocoa bean with a crisp clean finish. The lager will be available on tap and in crowlers to-go when the brewery opens at noon.

Linger Presents – NecRomantic, A Halloween Soirée

When: Thursday, October 31, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Linger, 2030 W. 30th Ave., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Linger is hosting NecRomantic, A Halloween Soirée. For $45 attendees will receive two drinks, passed appetizers, day of the dead face painting and tarot card reading. There will also be a live DJ and a costume contest.

Ace Monster Mash

When: Thursday, October 31, 4 – 11 p.m.

Where: Ace Eat Serve, 501 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ace Eat Serve is doing the Monster Mash this Thursday. The restaurant will have food and beverage specials in honor of Halloween and free ping pong for anyone in a Halloween costume.

Halloween Dessert Buffet

When: Thursday, October 31, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: D Bar Restaurant, 494 E. 19th Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 – $25

The Lowdown: D Bar Restaurant is transforming its dessert bar into a Halloween Dessert Buffet this Thursday. For $25 you can get an all-you-can-eat pass. You can grab a fall-themed cocktail and indulge in some delicious treats.

Friday, November 1

Halloween Feast for Souls

When: Friday, November 1 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Blanchard Family Wines, 1855 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $125 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Blanchard Family Wines is throwing a Halloween Feast for Souls. The event will include a five-course meal prepared by Chef Meis with cocktail and wine pairings provided by Blanchard Family wines. There will also be live painting and guests are encouraged to wear their Halloween finest.

LIBERATI’s 1st Anniversary Party & Bottle Release

When: Friday, November 1, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: LIBERATI Restaurant & Brewery, 2403 Champa St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: LIBERATI is celebrating its first year in business with a bottle release party. Starting at 4 p.m. guests will receive a complimentary Apertivo spread and pizza. The event will then continue with a new beer released each hour. There will also be commemorative pint glasses available for purchase.

Saturday, November 2

Denver Mac & Cheese Festival

When: Saturday, November 2, 12:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: RiNo Fairgrunds, 3715 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $55 – $89 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Denver Mac & Cheese Festival returns to RiNo Fairgrounds this Saturday. The event features local chefs and restaurants bringing their most creative and drool-worthy mac and cheese. Tickets also include unlimited beer sampling from local breweries.

Mockery 5th Anniversary Block Party

When: Saturday, November 2, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mockery Brewing, 3501 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Mockery Brewery is celebrating five years in business. The event will be shutting down the streets in front of Mockery for food trucks, axe throwing and live music. The block party will also have 20 plus beers on tap and specialty tappings.

Great Bowls of Fire: A Chili Cook-Off

When: Saturday, November 2, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery, 6021 Washington St., Unit A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: River North Brewery is hosting a Chili Cook-Off this Saturday. Contestants are to sign up at the taproom and bring their best chili the day of. Guests will receive three voting tickets with every beer purchased.

Noche de Calaverita

When: Starts Saturday, November 2 at 6 p.m.

Where: Las Delicias Uptown, 439 E. 19th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Las Delicias Uptown is celebrating Dia de Los Muertos this Saturday. The event will feature face painting, live music and special offers on Las Delicias’ Mexican cuisine.

10 Year Anniversary Open House

When: Saturday, November 2, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: The GrowHaus, 4751 York St., Denver

Cost: Free admission, RSVP here

The Lowdown: The GrowHaus is celebrating its 10th birthday this Saturday. The event will highlight the past 10 years of The GrowHaus community and all its accomplishments. Attendees can also enjoy free food and non-alcoholic beverages from community members to enjoy.

Sunday, October 3

Blissful Morning Yoga

When: Sunday, November 3, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $12

The Lowdown: Ironton Distillery and Blissful Brunch Yoga present Blissful Morning Yoga. For $12 attendees will receive a one hour Flow Yoga class and one free cocktail from Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse. Attendees are encouraged to stick around after yoga to enjoy brunch.

South Pearl Street Farmer’s Market

When: Starts Sunday, November 3 at 9 a.m.

Where: Old South Pearl Street Farmers Market, 1500 S. Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Farmer’s Market at Old South Pearl Street returns this Sunday. The event will have food trucks, live music and local vendors. You can enjoy your Sunday morning strolling the streets of Old South Pearl Street.

