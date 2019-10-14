Broadway Halloween Parade and 32 Things to do in Denver this Week

Denver has some funky events lined up this week. Start it off by getting your art on at a Buell Theatre Exhibition and end it by shopping and rocking at a Heavy Metal Flea. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, October 14

Buell Theatre Exhibition

When: October 14, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Buell Theatre at Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1350 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Public Art & Venues presents a Buell Theatre Exhibition. The exhibition will features works from artists Dick Carter and Sandy Kinnee with accompanied Renaissance and Baroque music from Hannah Robbins and Sarah Biber withe the viola da gamba.

Indigenous Peoples Day

When: October 14, 12:30 – 1:45 p.m.

Where: History Colorado, 1200 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: History Colorado celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day with a series of short film screenings. You can watch Biidaaban (The Dawn Comes) which was directed by Amanda Strong (Michif/Cree/Anishinaabe), We All Take Care of SGaan Kinghlas which was produced by the Council of the Haida Nation Marine Planning and Caribou in the Archive that was directed by Jennifer Dysart (Cree).

Head Room Sessions #38

When: October 14, 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $5 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Experience a live recording jam session during Head Room Sessions #38. The series presents some of Denver’s best up and coming bands with performances from groups such as The Whimsy of Things and Substitute Creature in ReCreative’s galleries.

Tuesday, October 15

Snatched! A Sabotage Drag Show

When: October 15, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Gladys: The Nosy Neighbor, 500 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Watch as drag queens perform during Snatched! A Sabotage Drag Show. Throughout the show, you can make bids to sabotage performances from Mae Eden, Dustin Sch Long and Novelí. The event is hosted by Jessica L’Whor.

Halloween Cemetery Terrarium Class

When: October 15, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Terrorium Shop, 3611 W. 49th Ave., Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Create your own special spooky little terrarium at a Halloween Cemetary Terrarium Class. The workshop is led by instructor and shop owner Amber and will cover the building and care instructions to keep your terrarium thriving. All materials needed to participate will be provided.

SCFD Free Day

When: October 15, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission here

The Lowdown: Clyfford Still Museum partners with the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) to host an SCFD Free Day. You can take a day to explore the galleries with no entry fee. At 2 p.m. you can also take a guided tour and learn more about the artwork that is held within the museum.

Café des Arts: The Birth of Impressionism

When: October 15, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Alliance Française de Denver, 571 Galapago St., Denver

Cost: $16 register here

The Lowdown: Alliance Française de Denver presents Café des Arts: The Birth of Impressionism. Listen to local Franco-American artist Fred Pichon speak about the Impressionist movement as it began in the 19th century with the coming of the new Monet exhibition.

Wednesday, October 16

Courage Club Denver

When: October 16, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Attic, 2345 7th St., Denver

Cost: Free – $20 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Fight a little fear and anxiety while learning new tools to build up confidence at Courage Club. The sessions help you open up in a relaxed and safe environment with mental health coach Galen Bernard to keep you moving in your daily life.

Film/Still: The Wind Will Carry Us

When: October 16, 7 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $7 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Clyfford Still Museum teams up with Alamo Drafthouse Denver to host Film/Still: The Wind Will Carry Us. You can watch a screening of the film The Wind Will Carry Us which was directed by Abbas Kiarostami and inspired by human existence with movement and color. Following the film, you can participate in a discussion with local artist Laleh Mehran.

Fine Art Afternoon

When: October 16, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Get your art on at a Fine Art Afternoon. ReCreative Denver allows you to bring in your current painting projects to work on with the presence of other local creatives including Sharon, one of ReCreative’s volunteers. Make sure to bring your own supplies to work with.

Film For All Seasons

When: October 16, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre, 590 Downing St., Denver

Cost: $8.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Kick back and relax for a screening of The Witch at the Landmark’s Esquire Theatre Film For All Seasons. The film follows the story of a family in the New England wilderness that faces horrifying experiences of paranoia and possession.

DAM Studio & Artist Programs Info Session

When: October 16, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Alto Gallery, 4345 W. 41st Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Alto Gallery partners with the Studio & Artist Programs team from the Denver Art Museum (DAM) for a DAM Studio & Artist Programs Info Session. You can hear from a panel of speakers including Manager of Studio & Artist Programs Jodie Gorochow, Studio & Artist Programs Coordinator Erin Cousins, Artist Programs Coordinator Sarah Rockett and Studio & Artist Programs Assistant Alyssa Lubow about local artist opportunities at the DAM.

Thursday, October 17

DIS Costume Figure Drawing

When: October 17, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mercury Cafe, 2199 California St., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Brush up on your drawing skills during a DIS Costume Figure Drawing session. Mercury Cafe has partnered with Denver Illustration Studio to host a model to pose for an evening to allow you to practice. Artists of all levels are welcome. Make sure to bring your own supplies to work with.

The Collective

When: October 17, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $12 – $160 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience the Denver premiere of The Collective. The film takes a deep dive into the world of skiing with a look at athletes and their perspectives on the sport with all of its aspects. You can watch the new film, snag giveaways and jam out to beats from DJ Housewife throughout the night.

Friday, October 18

Clara in the Underworld— a Zombie Nutcracker, Spectres of the Shadowland

When: October 18 – 19

Where: Cleo Parker Robinson Theatre, 119 Park Ave. W, Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble teams up with Thrive Ballet to perform a twist on the classic wintery ballet The Nutcracker with the new spooky Clara in the Underworld— a Zombie Nutcracker, Spectres of the Shadowland. The new tale will dive into a darker world with shadowy figures in the once lit up land.

World Wide Antique & Vintage Show

When: October 18 – 20

Where: Denver Mart, 451 E. 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Find some rare old items during the World Wide Antique & Vintage Show. You can shop until you drop from over 90 national vendors presenting their goods and collections.

Collin Parson

When: October 18, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Michael Warren Contemporary welcomes artist Collin Parson for his solo exhibition INTERFERENCE. The opening reception will feature a look at his works that use patterns that have been cut to reflect light, create space and work with principles of geometry.

Cages and the Fallen Flags

When: October 18, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mirus Gallery, 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Artist Sandra Chevrier opens her solo exhibition Cages and the Fallen Flags at Mirus Gallery. The exhibition is a post-apocalyptic series that delves deeper into the cages that people get locked into due to their identities with the use of pop art and superhero references.

Made in Música

When: October 18, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Big Trouble, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Made in Mexico City pop-up hosts Made in Música. You can experience the late-night party with beats from Francisco Manzano aka DJ PRIEST – a DJ and Mexican artist who meshes club music with inspiration from the Queer and LGBT scene. You can dance all night long and shop from the Made in Mexico City pop-up.

Third Friday Art Night

When: October 18, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take an evening to stroll down the Art District on Santa Fe during a Third Friday Art Night. If you are a serious art lover, these events are the perfect time to meet gallery owners and explore works from artists within the businesses of the mini art walk.

Special Tour: Smell This Show

When: October 18, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free with $5 entry register here

The Lowdown: Explore how scents affect your experiences during a Special Tour: Smell This Show. This tour will lead you around the museum to test your sense of smell with and against your sense of sight as you peruse art in the galleries.

Schitt’s Creek: Up Close & Personal

When: October 18, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $49.50 – $295 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Performing Arts Complex presents a Schitt’s Creek: Up Close & Personal. The event will give you a behind-the-scenes look at Schitt’s Creek from cast members Eugene Levy & Daniel Levy with stories, surprises and more.

Saturday, October 19

3rd Annual Broadway Halloween Parade

When: October 19, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: On S. Broadway from 5th Ave. to W. Alameda Ave., Denver

Cost: Free and Open to the public

The Lowdown: Halloween season is in full swing and you can take part with the 3rd Annual Broadway Halloween Parade. You can watch as spooky floats drive down Broadway, listen to bands and dress up in your best costume to celebrate the festive season.

Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll Denver Half Marathon

When: October 19 – 20

Where: Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $62 – $122 register here

The Lowdown: Get your sweat on at the Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll Denver Half Marathon. You can run in a 5k, 10k or 13.1-mile race around Civic Center Park, listen to some killer rock ‘n’ roll and raise funds for charity.

Siqueiros: Walls of Passion

When: October 19, 4:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: McNichols Civic Center Building hosts a screening of Siqueiros: Walls of Passion. The film takes a deeper look at Mexican artist David Alfaro Siqueiros and his mural América Tropical. Following the screening you can listen to a talk-back with director Miguel Picker, muralist Emanuel Martinez, executive director of Museo De Las Americas Claudia Moran and Lucha Martinez de Luna the curator of Para mi Pueblo: Chicano/a Muralists of Colorado.

Pumpkin Patch Palooza

When: October 19 – 20

Where: Punch Bowl Social, 3120 Uinta St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Embrace fall with Punch Bowl Social’s Pumpkin Patch Palooza. You can find the perfect pumpkin, decorate your pumpkin and delight in Halloween themed treats.

Para Mi Pueblo: Chicano Murals of Colorado Conference

When: October 19, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Learn more about the Chicana/o murals in Denver at a Para Mi Pueblo: Chicano Murals of Colorado Conference. You can hear from speakers including artist Gregg Deal, artist JOLT and Director Chicano/a Murals of Colorado Project Lucha Martínez de Luna.

Walk, Roll, Stroll with Hope Tank

When: October 19, 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Hope Tank, 64 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab your best costume to Walk, Roll, Stroll with Hope Tank during the 3rd Annual Broadway Halloween Parade. The theme of the group is the impact on the environment – specifically on the ocean – that you make from Colorado. You can join the group and walk with others in the parade.

Neighborhood Cleanup and Costume Contest

When: October 19, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Green Spaces, 2590 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Green Spaces hosts a Neighborhood Clean Up and Costume Contest. You can help make the neighborhood a little bit nicer by picking up trash and then later grab a free drink and take part in a costume crawl to have some fun.

Alter Ego Party & Art Gallery Reception

When: October 19, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Anecdote, 820 N. Sherman St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Anecdote hosts an Alter Ego Party & Art Gallery Reception. You can see pop culture paintings from artist Tess Willoughby in the gallery and dress up as your alter ego or another fun Halloween costume while delighting in themed bites and sips.

Sunday, October 20

Open NOH8 Photo Shoot

When: October 20, 2 – 4 p.m.

Where: The Center on Colfax, 1301 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $25 – $40 at entry

The Lowdown: Make a statement and take part in an Open NOH8 Photo Shoot. You can have your photo taken as part of the NOH8 campaign by photographer Adam Bouska to show your support. Make sure to wear a white shirt and arrive early as the event is first come first serve. NOH8 is an organization that fights for equal human rights.

Fall Flannel Fest

When: October 20, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Grab your coziest flannel for the Fall Flannel fest. The Dairy Block and Milk Market host a festival filled with carnival games, live music, art installations and more. You can also indulge in seasonal treats to keep that fall vibe alive.

Heavy Metal Flea

When: October 20, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Black Sky Brewery, 490 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Heavy Metal Flea returns to Denver. You can shop from more than 10 hardcore vendors including Skull Cult, Tiny Tiger Brand and Occult Creations, listen to some sick heavy metal beats and more. You can also grab a pint from Black Sky Brewery to sip on while you shop.

Mark Your Calendar

Glow at the Gardens

When: October 21 – 25

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $21 tickets available $21 tickets available here

Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience

When: October 22 – 23

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $39.75 – $89.75 tickets available here

Untitled Final Friday

When: October 25, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission here

Denver Film Festival

When: October 31 – November 10

Where: Multiple locations check here

Cost: Various prices check here

Denver Fashion Week Fall ’19

When: November 9 – 17

Where: Multiple locations check here

Cost: Various prices check here