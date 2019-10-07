The Music of Selena and 28 Things to do in Denver this Week

Denver has some culture-filled events lined up this week. Start it off with an artsy Logan Lecture and end it by getting crafty at Fluid Art. Wherever the week leads you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, October 7

Logan Lecture

When: October 7, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $20 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Hear from artist Suchitra Mattai during a Logan Lecture. Mattai will speak about her process of creating pieces that play with the relationship between artificial and natural worlds. Mattai will also give background on her experiences of participating in the Sharjah Biennial and the process of creating Imperfect Isometry.

FLARE is Fading

When: October 7, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: 127 E. 20th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The FLARE art installation created by artist AnaMaria Hernando is set to come down this Monday during FLARE is Fading. The textured piece that has stood by Bella Vista Mexican restaurant since July is inspired by flare signals.

Summer Fitness Series

When: October 7, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek‎, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Even though summer has come and gone the Summer Fitness Series has persisted. The yoga class has been extended through October due to popular demand giving you a chance to practice with an instructor from CorePower Yoga on the Halcyon rooftop deck.

Hunger Through My Lens

When: October 7 – 25

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: McNichols Civic Center Building partners with Hunger Free Colorado to present Hunger Through My Lens. The exhibition dives deeper into the issues that surround access to food resources and the stigmas around food assistance programs.

Tuesday, October 8

Spookadelia: A Spooky Immersive

When: October 8, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $5 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Halloween season is finally upon us and Spectra Art Space teams up with Synesthesia for the perfect way to celebrate with the Spookadelia: A Spooky Immersive. The immersive is a narrative-driven adventure that takes you into a psychedelic realm that explores the human psyche.

Community Craft Fiber Night

When: October 8, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Bring your current projects made with fabric, knit, sewing and more for a Community Craft Fiber Night. You can work together with others and get advice from Holly of Textile Restyle during the artsy evening. Make sure to bring your own materials or purchase from ReCreative.

Punketry

When: October 8, 7:15 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Mutiny Information Cafe mashes poetry and punk together for the perfect combination during Punketry. You can listen to performances of spoken word from poets such as Hillary Leftwich, Mairead Case, Natalia Kvalem and Erin McGuire along with music from Black Market Translation.

Spark! Tour

When: October 8, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Clyfford Still Museum partners with the Alzheimer’s Association: Colorado Chapter for a Spark! Tour. The tour is created for visitors who have early-age Alzheimer’s or dementia and their care partners to attend and explore the museum’s art.

Wednesday, October 9

Creative Terrain: The Future of the Fashion Industry

When: October 9, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Union Hall Denver, 1750 Wewatta St. Ste 144, Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore the fashion industry in a new light during Creative Terrain: The Future of the Fashion Industry. You can hear from a panel of speakers such as Karmen Berentsen the owner of Aline Boutique, Alex Reagan the owner of Environmentally Conscious Outfitters and Zaki Hamid the owner of Steadbrook as they discuss the ever-changing industry.

Paint Night

When: October 9, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: NATIV Lounge & Hotel, 1612 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: NATIV Lounge & Hotel teams up with Nomadic Creations to host a Paint Night. You can grab a paintbrush and a cocktail to get your art on with friends during the art-filled evening. The ticket price includes all materials needed to participate and a drink to imbibe on while you work.

Ophelia’s Comedy Show

When: October 9, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Laugh all night long at Ophelia’s Comedy Show. You can watch sets from comedians Ben Roy, Andie Main and Derrick Stroup throughout the hilarious evening. Elise Kerns will host with commentary to match.

Burns Park Public Art Tour

When: October 9, 12 – 12:45 p.m.

Where: Burns Park, Between Colorado Blvd., Alameda Ave. and Leetsdale Dr., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Public Art hosts a Burns Park Public Art Tour. You can walk around Burns Park and explore all of the unique sculptures with the guidance of a public art docent. The tour will meet by the red and black sculpture at the Southeast corner of the park.

Golden Triangle Public Art Tour

When: October 9, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take an adventure through downtown Denver during a Golden Triangle Public Art Tour. The tour will stop by Civic Center Park, the Denver Art Museum and the Denver Public Library for a chance to see some of the public contemporary art installations led by public art docent Esther Varney.

Thursday, October 10

Each of Us is Several

When: October 10, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: PlatteForum, 2400 Curtis St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: $30 – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Artists Suchitra Mattai and Joshua Ware have collaborated for a special exhibition – Each of Us is Several. The exhibition exposes the inner lives of common everyday objects such as concrete, fiber and wood. The installation is set to blur the lines of art and design with a closer look into the complexities of the functional and fictional.

Mortified Live: Awk-tober

When: October 10, 8 – 9:45 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $16 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Mortified Live: Awk-tober is hitting Denver with some hilarious confessionals and comedy sets. Mortified Live has appeared in more than 20 cities around the world with adults sharing their most embarrassing moments in front of an audience. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Playworks Colorado.

Swan Lake

When: October 10, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $28 – $89 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Paramount Denver hosts a screening of Swan Lake by the Russian Ballet Theatre. The classic ballet – performed by the Russian Ballet Theatre – is a tale of Princess Odette as she is transformed into a swan from a curse with Prince Siegfried to save her.

Don Quixote

When: October 10 – 13

Where: Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1400 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $30 – $120 get tickets here

The Lowdown: See a performance of the classic Don Quixote at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. The famous tale brings to life the adventures of Don Quixote and Sancho Panza as they look for a noble journey. You can see amazing choreography from Marius Petipa with bright Spanish costumes and sets to match.

Friday, October 11

Artist Demonstrations

When: October 11, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free with $5 admission at entry

The Lowdown: Learn from artist Sarah McKenzie during an Artist Demonstration. You can watch as McKenzie gives a behind-the-scenes look into her processes of creating her paintings with a demonstration in the Boettcher Foundation Education Gallery.

Stephen Shugart and Faith Williams

When: October 11, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: EDGE Gallery, 6851 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: EGDE Gallery hosts artists Stephen Shugart and Faith Williams for an exhibition. The exhibition features bright new light works from Shugart and calm paintings from Williams.

Lim Ok-Sang

When: October 11, 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Art Students League of Denver presents an opening exhibition for Korean artist Lim Ok-Sang. The exhibition gives you a chance to peruse a collection of works from Ok-Sang that is inspired by folklore, politics and people.

The Goonies in Concert

When: October 11, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall,1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $104 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Colorado Symphony expands your horizons of music and film during The Goonies in Concert. You can watch a screening of the cult classic film about a group of children who have found a treasure map with the Colorado Symphony performing the score live.

Selections from: Voices from the Drum: An Osage Collection

When: October 11, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Museum of Anthropology, University of Denver, 2000 E. Asbury Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 suggested donation at entry

The Lowdown: Museum of Anthropology of the University of Denver partners with the Osage Nation Foundation to present Selections from: Voices from the Drum: An Osage Collection. The exhibition is a sneak peek of the Voices from the Drum: An Osage Collection exhibition that will open in the Osage Nation Museum next year with Drums created by master drum maker Rock Pipestem.

Saturday, October 12

The Music of Selena

When: October 12 – 13

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall,1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $104 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Colorado Symphony celebrates the life of the famous Selena Quintanilla with The Music of Selena. You can listen to vocalist Isabel Marie Sanchez sing some of Selena’s biggest hits including “Dreaming of You,” “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” and “Como la Flor.”

4th Annual Great Pumpkin Patch

When: October 11, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Platt Park Church, 1601 S. Clarkson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your fall on at the 4th Annual Great Pumpkin Patch. You can pick your perfect pumpkin, sip on drinks, delight in food and more during the festival event. The proceeds from the event will benefit local schools.

21st Annual Fright Fest Pet Parade Costume Contest

When: October 12, 12 – 2 p.m.

Where: Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Cir., Denver

Cost: $20 register here

The Lowdown: Dress up your pet in the spookiest, the cutest and best costume you can think of for the 21st Annual Fright Fest Pet Parade Costume Contest. BJ from Alice 105.9 will emcee the event with a chance for you to win two 2020 season passes to Elitch Gardens as the grand prize.

Vintage Fashion Market

When: October 12, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Find some of the best vintage digs at a Vintage Fashion Market. The market holds 53 curated vintage shops with items from the ’30s to the 2000s. You can shop until you drop and grab a drink from Improper City.

Sunday, October 13

STILLness

When: October 13, 8:45 – 10 a.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and let go of your weekly stresses at STILLness. The Clyfford Still Museum teams up with Shambhala Meditation Center of Denver and Zen Center of Denver host the meditation session within the galleries.

15th Anniversary Celebration

When: October 13, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Rackhouse Pub, 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fashion Denver partners with Rackhouse Pub for a 15th Anniversary Celebration. The celebration features a fashion show and fashion shop with clothing from designers including Smasher Robot, Ginchi Apparel and Crystal Sharp. If you are one of the first 75 people to attend you can receive a commemorative anniversary Fashion Denver tote bag with a screen print from INDYINK.

Fluid Art

When: October 13, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Candelaria – Maker’s Studio, 853 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your art on at a Fluid Art session. You can learn how to create a dirty pour fluid art during a two-hour workshop. You can make three pieces to take home with you and get a bit messy while doing so. The ticket price includes all of the materials needed to participate.

Mark Your Calendar

Buell Theatre Exhibition

When: October 14, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Buell Theatre at Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1350 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

Head Room Sessions

When: October 14, 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $5 tickets available here

Courage Club Denver

When: October 16, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Attic, 2345 7th St., Denver

Cost: Free – $20 tickets available here

Glow at the Gardens

When: October 21 – 25

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $21 tickets available here