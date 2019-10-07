This Week In Concerts – Charli XCX, Illenium, K.Flay, Tame Impala and More

Welcome to the first full week of the spookiest month of the year. That’s right folks, October is here and we’re going to hit the ground running to keep up with all the concerts doing on in Denver this month. Over the next seven days, you can expect to see over 50 concerts going on across over 40 venues within the Mile High City. Whether you’re seeing an artist you’re obsessed with or trying something new this week, we hope you have fun out there.
Monday, October 7
Tame Impala w/ Altin Gün
Where: Mission Ballroom
The Lowdown: To kick things off on Monday and Tuesday night, Tama Impala is headed to Denver to take over Mission Ballroom. Kevin Parker, the man behind Tame Impala, has made quite the name for himself in the music scene with his success over the last nine years. Although it’s been a few years since Parker’s last album release, the musician recently released a new track called “Borderline” which also makes for some great recommended listening. Fellow artist Altin Gün is on the bill for both nights as well.
Stereolab w/ Wand @ The Ogden Theatre
Hail The Sun w/ Strawberry Girls, Royal Coda, Vis @ The Bluebird Theater
Boy Harsher w/ Spelling @ Marquis Theater
White Reaper w/ The Dirty Nil, The Paranoyds @ Larimer Lounge
The Berries @ Hi-Dive
Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Ross Cooper w/ Jeff Cramer, Erika Ryann @ Globe Hall
Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin @ The Oriental Theater
Racket Man w/ Rubie Gold, Noctogon @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Denver Drone Night @ The Venue
Tuesday, October 8
Vampire Weekend w/ Soccer Mommy
Where: Red Rocks
The Lowdown: On Tuesday and Wednesday night, the indie-rockers of Vampire Weekend are headed to Morrison to take over Red Rocks. Vampire Weekend is known for its iconic indie-rock sound on tracks such as “A-Punk” and “Unbelievers.” Earlier this year, Vampire Weekend returned after six years with a new album called Father of the Bride which includes 18 new tracks to check out before the two night Red Rocks run. On Tuesday night, fellow artist Soccer Mommy is on the bill for the evening as well.
Sun 41 w/ The Amity Affliction, The Plot In You @ The Ogden Theatre
Ruston Kelly w/ Donovan Woods @ The Bluebird Theater
SG Lewis w/ DRAMA @ The Gothic Theatre
Jesse Malin + Joseph Arthur w/ Trapper Schoepp @ Larimer Lounge
Dead End Kids @ Lost Lake
Roy Orbison + Buddy Holly @ The Paramount Theatre
Mike Hyland Quintet @ Dazzle Jazz
Hendrix ft. The Organization @ Nocturne Jazz
Deep Sea Diver w/ Bluebook @ Globe Hall
Tame Impala w/ Altin Gün @ Mission Ballroom
Senses Fail @ The Oriental Theater
Tyler Jakes w/ Greenhouse Band, Vampire Rodeo, Incoming Groove @ Lion’s Lair
JGR Open Jam @ 3 Kings Tavern
Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Sherelle w/ Despise, Synchronicity @ The Black Box
Wednesday, October 9
Charli XCX w/ Dorian Electric
Where: The Ogden Theatre
The Lowdown: On Wednesday night, pop star Charli XCX is headed to Denver to take over The Ogden Theatre. The last time Charli XCX came through the Mile High City was in 2018 when she opened for Taylor Swift at Empower Field at Mile High. This time around, the singer is headed out on her own tour and we couldn’t be more excited to see what this show has in store. Fellow artist Dorian Electric is on the bill for Wednesday night, so make sure to secure some tickets while you still can.
Jade Bird w/ Flyte @ The Bluebird Theater
James Blake @ The Fillmore
Maná @ Pepsi Center
Obituary w/ Abbath, Midnight, Devil Master @ Summit Music Hall
RE:Search ft. MartyParty, VibeSquaD w/ Minx, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side
The Faim w/ Stand Atlantic, Wstr, Point North @ Marquis Theater
Jakob Ogawa w/ Niña @ Larimer Lounge
Rarebyrd$ w/ Gold Trash, Shocker Mom, Savage Bass Ghost @ Lost Lake
Steady Rock @ Bar Standard
Mary Chapin Carpenter + Shawn Colvin @ The Paramount Theatre
Cécile McLorin Salvant @ Dazzle Jazz
Seth Lewis Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
Max Weinberg’s Jukebox @ Soiled Dove Underground
The Raconteurs w/ The Districts @ Mission Ballroom
Vampire Weekend w/ Soccer Mommy @ Red Rocks
Christian Sparks w/ The Beatnik Bandits @ Goosetown Tavern
Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
We’re Not Family Reunion @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Open Stage Denver @ The Venue
Thursday, October 10
Yelawolf w/ The Outfit TX, Wild Coyote, Baddwolf
Where: Mission Ballroom
The Lowdown: On Thursday night, we’re taking you back to Mission Ballroom where rapper Yelawolf will be taking over the newest addition to the Denver music scene. Yelawolf is known for his intense style of rapping that can go from a medium pace to a chopper-type speed in seconds flat. If you’re unfamiliar with Yelawolf, check out tracks such as “Till It’s Gone” or “Best Friend” to get started. Fellow artists The Outfit TX, Wild Coyote and Baddwolf are on the bill as well. If you’re a fan of rap in any capacity, this will be the show to see this week.
Cigarettes After Sex @ The Ogden Theatre
Delta Rae w/ Frances Cone @ The Bluebird Theater
Scotty Sire w/ Bruce Wiegner, Chris Bloom, Toddy Smith @ Summit Music Hall
Kitchen Dwellers w/ Ghost Town Drifters @ Cervantes’ Other Side
The Rocket Summer w/ Mike Mains & The Branches @ Marquis Theater
Litz w/ Digg @ Larimer Lounge
Vic N’ The Narwhals w/ Claire Morales, Easy Lovin’, The Rewind, 21 Taras @ Hi-Dive
Krowd KTRL w/ Clockwise, Trill Kosby, K!ndly, Level One @ Lost Lake
Cécile McLorin Salvant @ Dazzle Jazz
Peter Sommer Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
The Faint DJ Set w/ Retrofette, boyhollow @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
The Comet Is Coming @ Globe Hall
The Talbott Brothers w/ Emily Scott Robinson @ Soiled Dove Underground
Illenium w/ Blanke, Pixel Terror, Last Heroes @ Red Rocks
JC and the Nuns w/ Toomuchblond @ Lion’s Lair
Crafts and Drafts w/ The Three Amigos @ 3 Kings Tavern
Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern
Phish Thursdays @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Hallow Point w/ Leveler, Vital//Signs, Under Auburn Skies, One Way To Live @ Herman’s Hideaway
Buddha Bomb w/ LOWSH, Seraiah, Matt K @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Tiffany Christopher @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music
Free Jukebox Thursday @ The Venue
Sub.Session @ The Black Box Lounge
Suds w/ Cloud-D @ The Black Box
Friday, October 11
Illenium w/ 1788-L, Sam Lamar, Frequent
Where: Red Rocks
The Lowdown: To wrap up the work week, we’re taking you up to Red Rocks where EDM giant Illenium will be in the midst of a three-night run of his show. Illenium originally hails from Chicago, but now calls Colorado his home and with the music he makes, we’re happy to call him a Colorado resident. Illenium’s production skills are unmatched as demonstrated on tracks such as “Takeaway” and “Feel Good” just to name a few. Fellow artists 1788-L, Sam Lamar and Frequent are all on the bill for Friday nights show as well.
Cavetown w/ Field Medic, spookyghostboy @ The Ogden Theatre
Carbon Leaf w/ Adam Ezra @ The Bluebird Theater
Tank and the Bangas w/ Adia Victoria @ The Gothic Theatre
Little Brother @ Summit Music Hall
The New Mastersounds w/ Ghost-Note @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Kitchen Dwellers @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Aesthetic Perfection @ Marquis Theater
Bailen w/ Gracie and Rachel @ Larimer Lounge
68 w/ The Inspector Cluzo, The Messenger Birds, Plastic Daggers @ Hi-Dive
Landon Cube w/ 24kGOLDN @ Lost Lake
Tank & the Bangas After Party w/ Norman, DJ Nogma @ Lost Lake
Sam Divine @ Bar Standard
Alyson Agemy (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Cass Clayton Band (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Jenna McLean Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Josh Abbott Band @ The Grizzly Rose
Citizen Dan (Steely Dan Tribute) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Black Pumas w/ Neal Francis @ Globe Hall
Thousand Frames w/ Averse To The End, In The Variant, Everignite, Khamyel @ The Walnut Room
Coco Montoya @ Soiled Dove Underground
Camila w/ Sin Bandera @ Bellco Theatre
X Ambassadors w/ Bear Heads, LPX @ Mission Ballroom
Alter Beast w/ Cognitive, Micawber, Warforged @ The Roxy Theatre
Gun Street Ghost w/ Ryann Lee, George Cessna @ 3 Kings Tavern
Ready Set Go ft. DJ Aka Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern
Zach Nugent’s Disco Dead @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
The Cereal Company ft. Sqwerv, Luna Nunez @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Dirty Little Bastards w/ Dirty Side Down @ The Venue
BSP Takeover IV @ The Black Box Lounge
Below Radar w/ Mira & Chris Schwarzwalder @ The Black Box
Moksi @ Temple Denver
Saturday, October 12
K.Flay w/ YaSi, Matt Maeson
Where: The Fillmore
The Lowdown: On Saturday night, singer-songwriter K.Flay is headed to Denver to take over The Fillmore. K.Flay’s style is unlike a lot of what is out there in the airwaves right now. Kristine Flaherty, otherwise known as K.Flay, is a true genre-bender as her stuff ranges from dark pop to electro-rock. Earlier this year, K.Flay dropped her most recent album Solutions which is worth the listen if you’re new to her work. To make it even better, Denver’s own YaSi is set to kick things off along with Matt Maeson on Saturday night.
Shiba San + Walker & Royce @ The Ogden Theatre
Brent Cowles w/ Augustus, Oxeye Daisy @ The Bluebird Theater
Stiff Little Fingers w/ The Avengers @ The Gothic Theatre
Jidenna @ Summit Music Hall
Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers w/ Proxima Parada, Los Elk @ Cervantes’ Other Side
The New Mastersounds w/ Ghost-Note @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Dillinja w/ Fury, Goreteks, They Invade, Relyt @ Marquis Theater
Masked Intruder w/ The Bombpops, Tightwire @ Larimer Lounge
Muscle Beach w/ Palehorse/Palerider, Church Fire, Simulators @ Hi-Dive
Starcrawler w/ Poppy Jean Crawford, Pink Fuzz @ Lost Lake
BASS OPS: Dirtyphonics w/ TheHundred 8 Year Anniversary ft. Peggy Gou + KiNK @ Club Vinyl
Tenia Nelson Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Orrin Evans w/ Jeff “Tain” Watts, Luques Curtis (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Tyler Farr @ The Grizzly Rose
Still Stompers (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Digable Planets (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Black Pumas w/ Neal Francis @ Globe Hall
Skerryvore @ Soiled Dove Underground
Big Head Todd and the Monsters w/ Los Lobos @ Mission Ballroom
Illenium w/ Dabin, William Black, Crystal Skies @ Red Rocks
2nd Annual SOSF Fest @ The Roxy Theatre
4th Annual Rock A Wish Tribute Benefit w/ Under a Blood Red Sky, My Own Summer, Just a Girl, School of Rock @ The Oriental Theater
Chris Shrift and the Rock ‘n’ Roll Boys w/ After the Carnival @ Lion’s Lair
The Heroine w/ Tokyo Rodeo, Lost Relics, Stone Deaf @ 3 Kings Tavern
Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern
Zach Nugent’s Disco Dead @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Dozier w/ Notlo, Mermix, Lemondoza, Maddneto, Spirah @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Erin McKeown + Joshua Davis @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Amythyst Kiah @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
The Blackouts w/ Conaxx, Hail Satan @ The Venue
Locals in the Lounge @ The Black Box Lounge
Lost Dogz @ The Black Box
Nero @ Temple Denver
Sunday, October 13
Phil Collins
Where: The Pepsi Center
The Lowdown: On Sunday night, we’re taking you to the heart of downtown Denver where the one and only Phil Collins will be taking over the Pepsi Center. Known for his work in Genesis and his booming solo career, Collins is a classic rock icon. From the legendary drum fill on “In The Air Tonight” to his work on the soundtrack for Disney’s “Tarzan,” Collin’s work is wide-reaching and will be remembered for years to come. On Sunday night, you have the chance to see him in action.
Sleater-Kinney w/ Shamir @ The Ogden Theatre
Strung Out + The Casualties w/ No Takers, Egoista @ The Gothic Theatre
Gwar w/ Sacred Reich, Toxic Holocaust, Against the Grain @ Summit Music Hall
Steel Pulse w/ Judge Roughneck, Red Sage, DJ Blood Preshah @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
SKYBURIAL w/ The Burial Plot, IAMTHESHOTGUN, Rig Time, Remain and Sustain @ Marquis Theater
Hunidrack6 w/ Baby Sean, Nay Renee, Suana Bois, Polo Hilfinger @ Larimer Lounge
The Royal Tennenbrunch w/ boyhollow @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Black Pumas (Day Set) @ Globe Hall
Paul Cauthen w/ Kyle Craft (Night Set) @ Globe Hall
Trashcan Sinatras (Day Set) @ Soiled Dove Underground
Jon Mclaughlin w/ Sawyer (Night Set) @ Soiled Dove Underground
NF w/ Kyd The Band @ Red Rocks
Okilly Dokilly + MC Lars @ The Oriental Theater
L’Freaq w/ Neoma @ Lion’s Lair
Jeremy Porter and the Tucos w/ The Born Readies, Television Generation @ 3 Kings Tavern
Kevin Schlereth @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
The Kids Are Alright @ Goosetown Tavern
Zach Nugent’s Disco Dead @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Psyclon Nine @ Herman’s Hideaway
Shaggadelic w/ BankShot @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Thunderstruck (AC/DC Tribute) @ The Venue