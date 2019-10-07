This Week In Concerts – Charli XCX, Illenium, K.Flay, Tame Impala and More

Welcome to the first full week of the spookiest month of the year. That’s right folks, October is here and we’re going to hit the ground running to keep up with all the concerts doing on in Denver this month. Over the next seven days, you can expect to see over 50 concerts going on across over 40 venues within the Mile High City. Whether you’re seeing an artist you’re obsessed with or trying something new this week, we hope you have fun out there.

Monday, October 7

Tame Impala w/ Altin Gün

Where: Mission Ballroom

The Lowdown: To kick things off on Monday and Tuesday night, Tama Impala is headed to Denver to take over Mission Ballroom. Kevin Parker, the man behind Tame Impala, has made quite the name for himself in the music scene with his success over the last nine years. Although it’s been a few years since Parker’s last album release, the musician recently released a new track called “Borderline” which also makes for some great recommended listening. Fellow artist Altin Gün is on the bill for both nights as well.

Also see…

Stereolab w/ Wand @ The Ogden Theatre

Hail The Sun w/ Strawberry Girls, Royal Coda, Vis @ The Bluebird Theater

Boy Harsher w/ Spelling @ Marquis Theater

White Reaper w/ The Dirty Nil, The Paranoyds @ Larimer Lounge

The Berries @ Hi-Dive

Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Ross Cooper w/ Jeff Cramer, Erika Ryann @ Globe Hall

Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin @ The Oriental Theater

Racket Man w/ Rubie Gold, Noctogon @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Denver Drone Night @ The Venue

Tuesday, October 8

Vampire Weekend w/ Soccer Mommy

Where: Red Rocks

The Lowdown: On Tuesday and Wednesday night, the indie-rockers of Vampire Weekend are headed to Morrison to take over Red Rocks. Vampire Weekend is known for its iconic indie-rock sound on tracks such as “A-Punk” and “Unbelievers.” Earlier this year, Vampire Weekend returned after six years with a new album called Father of the Bride which includes 18 new tracks to check out before the two night Red Rocks run. On Tuesday night, fellow artist Soccer Mommy is on the bill for the evening as well.

Also see…

Sun 41 w/ The Amity Affliction, The Plot In You @ The Ogden Theatre

Ruston Kelly w/ Donovan Woods @ The Bluebird Theater

SG Lewis w/ DRAMA @ The Gothic Theatre

Jesse Malin + Joseph Arthur w/ Trapper Schoepp @ Larimer Lounge

Dead End Kids @ Lost Lake

Roy Orbison + Buddy Holly @ The Paramount Theatre

Mike Hyland Quintet @ Dazzle Jazz

Hendrix ft. The Organization @ Nocturne Jazz

Deep Sea Diver w/ Bluebook @ Globe Hall

Tame Impala w/ Altin Gün @ Mission Ballroom

Senses Fail @ The Oriental Theater

Tyler Jakes w/ Greenhouse Band, Vampire Rodeo, Incoming Groove @ Lion’s Lair

JGR Open Jam @ 3 Kings Tavern

Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Sherelle w/ Despise, Synchronicity @ The Black Box

Wednesday, October 9

Charli XCX w/ Dorian Electric

Where: The Ogden Theatre

The Lowdown: On Wednesday night, pop star Charli XCX is headed to Denver to take over The Ogden Theatre. The last time Charli XCX came through the Mile High City was in 2018 when she opened for Taylor Swift at Empower Field at Mile High. This time around, the singer is headed out on her own tour and we couldn’t be more excited to see what this show has in store. Fellow artist Dorian Electric is on the bill for Wednesday night, so make sure to secure some tickets while you still can.

Also see…

Jade Bird w/ Flyte @ The Bluebird Theater

James Blake @ The Fillmore

Maná @ Pepsi Center

Obituary w/ Abbath, Midnight, Devil Master @ Summit Music Hall

RE:Search ft. MartyParty, VibeSquaD w/ Minx, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

The Faim w/ Stand Atlantic, Wstr, Point North @ Marquis Theater

Jakob Ogawa w/ Niña @ Larimer Lounge

Rarebyrd$ w/ Gold Trash, Shocker Mom, Savage Bass Ghost @ Lost Lake

Steady Rock @ Bar Standard

Mary Chapin Carpenter + Shawn Colvin @ The Paramount Theatre

Cécile McLorin Salvant @ Dazzle Jazz

Seth Lewis Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

Max Weinberg’s Jukebox @ Soiled Dove Underground

The Raconteurs w/ The Districts @ Mission Ballroom

Vampire Weekend w/ Soccer Mommy @ Red Rocks

Christian Sparks w/ The Beatnik Bandits @ Goosetown Tavern

Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

We’re Not Family Reunion @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Open Stage Denver @ The Venue

Thursday, October 10

Yelawolf w/ The Outfit TX, Wild Coyote, Baddwolf

Where: Mission Ballroom

The Lowdown: On Thursday night, we’re taking you back to Mission Ballroom where rapper Yelawolf will be taking over the newest addition to the Denver music scene. Yelawolf is known for his intense style of rapping that can go from a medium pace to a chopper-type speed in seconds flat. If you’re unfamiliar with Yelawolf, check out tracks such as “Till It’s Gone” or “Best Friend” to get started. Fellow artists The Outfit TX, Wild Coyote and Baddwolf are on the bill as well. If you’re a fan of rap in any capacity, this will be the show to see this week.

Also see…

Cigarettes After Sex @ The Ogden Theatre

Delta Rae w/ Frances Cone @ The Bluebird Theater

Scotty Sire w/ Bruce Wiegner, Chris Bloom, Toddy Smith @ Summit Music Hall

Kitchen Dwellers w/ Ghost Town Drifters @ Cervantes’ Other Side

The Rocket Summer w/ Mike Mains & The Branches @ Marquis Theater

Litz w/ Digg @ Larimer Lounge

Vic N’ The Narwhals w/ Claire Morales, Easy Lovin’, The Rewind, 21 Taras @ Hi-Dive

Krowd KTRL w/ Clockwise, Trill Kosby, K!ndly, Level One @ Lost Lake

Cécile McLorin Salvant @ Dazzle Jazz

Peter Sommer Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

The Faint DJ Set w/ Retrofette, boyhollow @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

The Comet Is Coming @ Globe Hall

The Talbott Brothers w/ Emily Scott Robinson @ Soiled Dove Underground

Illenium w/ Blanke, Pixel Terror, Last Heroes @ Red Rocks

JC and the Nuns w/ Toomuchblond @ Lion’s Lair

Crafts and Drafts w/ The Three Amigos @ 3 Kings Tavern

Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

Phish Thursdays @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Hallow Point w/ Leveler, Vital//Signs, Under Auburn Skies, One Way To Live @ Herman’s Hideaway

Buddha Bomb w/ LOWSH, Seraiah, Matt K @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Tiffany Christopher @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

Free Jukebox Thursday @ The Venue

Sub.Session @ The Black Box Lounge

Suds w/ Cloud-D @ The Black Box

Friday, October 11

Illenium w/ 1788-L, Sam Lamar, Frequent

Where: Red Rocks

The Lowdown: To wrap up the work week, we’re taking you up to Red Rocks where EDM giant Illenium will be in the midst of a three-night run of his show. Illenium originally hails from Chicago, but now calls Colorado his home and with the music he makes, we’re happy to call him a Colorado resident. Illenium’s production skills are unmatched as demonstrated on tracks such as “Takeaway” and “Feel Good” just to name a few. Fellow artists 1788-L, Sam Lamar and Frequent are all on the bill for Friday nights show as well.

Also see…

Cavetown w/ Field Medic, spookyghostboy @ The Ogden Theatre

Carbon Leaf w/ Adam Ezra @ The Bluebird Theater

Tank and the Bangas w/ Adia Victoria @ The Gothic Theatre

Little Brother @ Summit Music Hall

The New Mastersounds w/ Ghost-Note @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Kitchen Dwellers @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Aesthetic Perfection @ Marquis Theater

Bailen w/ Gracie and Rachel @ Larimer Lounge

68 w/ The Inspector Cluzo, The Messenger Birds, Plastic Daggers @ Hi-Dive

Landon Cube w/ 24kGOLDN @ Lost Lake

Tank & the Bangas After Party w/ Norman, DJ Nogma @ Lost Lake

Sam Divine @ Bar Standard

Alyson Agemy (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Cass Clayton Band (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Jenna McLean Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Josh Abbott Band @ The Grizzly Rose

Citizen Dan (Steely Dan Tribute) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Black Pumas w/ Neal Francis @ Globe Hall

Thousand Frames w/ Averse To The End, In The Variant, Everignite, Khamyel @ The Walnut Room

Coco Montoya @ Soiled Dove Underground

Camila w/ Sin Bandera @ Bellco Theatre

X Ambassadors w/ Bear Heads, LPX @ Mission Ballroom

Alter Beast w/ Cognitive, Micawber, Warforged @ The Roxy Theatre

Gun Street Ghost w/ Ryann Lee, George Cessna @ 3 Kings Tavern

Ready Set Go ft. DJ Aka Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern

Zach Nugent’s Disco Dead @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

The Cereal Company ft. Sqwerv, Luna Nunez @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Dirty Little Bastards w/ Dirty Side Down @ The Venue

BSP Takeover IV @ The Black Box Lounge

Below Radar w/ Mira & Chris Schwarzwalder @ The Black Box

Moksi @ Temple Denver

Saturday, October 12

K.Flay w/ YaSi, Matt Maeson

Where: The Fillmore

The Lowdown: On Saturday night, singer-songwriter K.Flay is headed to Denver to take over The Fillmore. K.Flay’s style is unlike a lot of what is out there in the airwaves right now. Kristine Flaherty, otherwise known as K.Flay, is a true genre-bender as her stuff ranges from dark pop to electro-rock. Earlier this year, K.Flay dropped her most recent album Solutions which is worth the listen if you’re new to her work. To make it even better, Denver’s own YaSi is set to kick things off along with Matt Maeson on Saturday night.

Also see…

Shiba San + Walker & Royce @ The Ogden Theatre

Brent Cowles w/ Augustus, Oxeye Daisy @ The Bluebird Theater

Stiff Little Fingers w/ The Avengers @ The Gothic Theatre

Jidenna @ Summit Music Hall

Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers w/ Proxima Parada, Los Elk @ Cervantes’ Other Side

The New Mastersounds w/ Ghost-Note @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Dillinja w/ Fury, Goreteks, They Invade, Relyt @ Marquis Theater

Masked Intruder w/ The Bombpops, Tightwire @ Larimer Lounge

Muscle Beach w/ Palehorse/Palerider, Church Fire, Simulators @ Hi-Dive

Starcrawler w/ Poppy Jean Crawford, Pink Fuzz @ Lost Lake

BASS OPS: Dirtyphonics w/ TheHundred 8 Year Anniversary ft. Peggy Gou + KiNK @ Club Vinyl

Tenia Nelson Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Orrin Evans w/ Jeff “Tain” Watts, Luques Curtis (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Tyler Farr @ The Grizzly Rose

Still Stompers (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Digable Planets (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Black Pumas w/ Neal Francis @ Globe Hall

Skerryvore @ Soiled Dove Underground

Big Head Todd and the Monsters w/ Los Lobos @ Mission Ballroom

Illenium w/ Dabin, William Black, Crystal Skies @ Red Rocks

2nd Annual SOSF Fest @ The Roxy Theatre

4th Annual Rock A Wish Tribute Benefit w/ Under a Blood Red Sky, My Own Summer, Just a Girl, School of Rock @ The Oriental Theater

Chris Shrift and the Rock ‘n’ Roll Boys w/ After the Carnival @ Lion’s Lair

The Heroine w/ Tokyo Rodeo, Lost Relics, Stone Deaf @ 3 Kings Tavern

Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern

Zach Nugent’s Disco Dead @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Dozier w/ Notlo, Mermix, Lemondoza, Maddneto, Spirah @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Erin McKeown + Joshua Davis @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Amythyst Kiah @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

The Blackouts w/ Conaxx, Hail Satan @ The Venue

Locals in the Lounge @ The Black Box Lounge

Lost Dogz @ The Black Box

Nero @ Temple Denver

Sunday, October 13

Phil Collins

Where: The Pepsi Center

The Lowdown: On Sunday night, we’re taking you to the heart of downtown Denver where the one and only Phil Collins will be taking over the Pepsi Center. Known for his work in Genesis and his booming solo career, Collins is a classic rock icon. From the legendary drum fill on “In The Air Tonight” to his work on the soundtrack for Disney’s “Tarzan,” Collin’s work is wide-reaching and will be remembered for years to come. On Sunday night, you have the chance to see him in action.

Also see…

Sleater-Kinney w/ Shamir @ The Ogden Theatre

Strung Out + The Casualties w/ No Takers, Egoista @ The Gothic Theatre

Gwar w/ Sacred Reich, Toxic Holocaust, Against the Grain @ Summit Music Hall

Steel Pulse w/ Judge Roughneck, Red Sage, DJ Blood Preshah @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

SKYBURIAL w/ The Burial Plot, IAMTHESHOTGUN, Rig Time, Remain and Sustain @ Marquis Theater

Hunidrack6 w/ Baby Sean, Nay Renee, Suana Bois, Polo Hilfinger @ Larimer Lounge

The Royal Tennenbrunch w/ boyhollow @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Black Pumas (Day Set) @ Globe Hall

Paul Cauthen w/ Kyle Craft (Night Set) @ Globe Hall

Trashcan Sinatras (Day Set) @ Soiled Dove Underground

Jon Mclaughlin w/ Sawyer (Night Set) @ Soiled Dove Underground

NF w/ Kyd The Band @ Red Rocks

Okilly Dokilly + MC Lars @ The Oriental Theater

L’Freaq w/ Neoma @ Lion’s Lair

Jeremy Porter and the Tucos w/ The Born Readies, Television Generation @ 3 Kings Tavern

Kevin Schlereth @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

The Kids Are Alright @ Goosetown Tavern

Zach Nugent’s Disco Dead @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Psyclon Nine @ Herman’s Hideaway

Shaggadelic w/ BankShot @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Thunderstruck (AC/DC Tribute) @ The Venue

