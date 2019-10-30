4 Fashion Approaches to Embrace the Cold Weather

In a place like Denver, where the weather can plummet 50 degrees in a day, it can be difficult to decide which trends to wear, so 303 Magazine put together a guide — set at Seven Grand Denver — highlighting our top four fashion approaches. These neutral-driven approaches feature overlapping texture, bold accessories, animal prints and striking coats are sure to become prevalent leaders in our weather-challenged fashion scene.

Sneakers

The Lowdown: Sneakers are a leading style accessory in the fashion sphere. The adaptability of styling this must-have functional accessory proved to be extensive at Paris Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week and on street style figures as numerous sneaker styles were mixed with dressier alternative fashion approaches such as professional dress, silk skirts and structured long hemmed coats. Inspired by those modernized styling approaches, sneakers were paired with bold monochromatic outfits, matching faux furs and dramatic earrings for the looks on models, Dionna Maes and Hannah Vicino. In addition, hosiery was paired with the sneaker looks to reflect elevated styled and composure. In a variation to the first approach, sneakers were paired with more neutral and traditional styling for model, Bryce Platter. Cropped light-wash jeans paired with a weather-appropriate turtleneck and camel-colored coat created a timeless outfit. Collectively, these style elements of color, texture and substance presented modernistic and fashionable outfit ensembles, even for snowy days.

Animal Print

The Lowdown: Animal print has controlled much of this season’s fashion scene. The combination of neutral colors with various prints possessed the ability to heighten even the chicest of outfits. Classified as a neutral, animal print exclusively provides depth, dimension and sass when paired with chunky layers, leather, boots and coats. For our style approaches, animal print was incorporated with similar colors and layered with faux fur. Maes’ separates look included a pair of striking maroon joggers — perfect for casual or dress — and was elevated by pairing jeweled booties, a chunky sweater and leopard coat over top. Vicino’s animal print ensemble was a mixture of oppositional animal prints. A gray snakeskin midi-length wrap dress swayed under the layering of a leopard long faux fur coat. Both models accessorized with bold earrings and handmade leather clutches by Denver original, Jay Davis.

Plaid



The Lowdown: This year’s style calls for notably sharp gear that bridges the gap between classic prints and stand-out pieces. Historically, plaid harbors the power to move and inspire cultures while starting movements in the fashion sphere. Plaid has made a huge comeback and has proved itself to be a reliable and diverse pattern equipped for all styles. This classic pattern deserves looks that reinvent their woven lines. In our chosen outfits, plaid serves as the focal point while integrating bold statement pieces for a polished finish. Striking plaid matching sets have taken over the fashion scene this year, like the look chosen above. Pairing this look with a colorful fur puffer coat transforms these structured pieces while paying tribute to Parisian street style. Also pictured above is a subtle pattern mixing of plaids, which we highly recommend sporting with a warm-toned sweater.

Belted Coats

The Lowdown: Street style over the years has ordained long hemmed coats as esteemed veterans for cold-weather fashion. Although this garment approach is both fashionable and practical to deal with the throws of the outdoor elements, it covers the garments that lie beneath in some cases, so a bold statement piece easily enhances any outfit. Incorporating a statement belt on the exterior of the coat makes it an outfit of its own. In these chosen looks, there are certain garments that are still visible on the outside of the coat. We recommended turtlenecks, fitted skirts and understated garments. For Maes, local designer, MENEZ, provided an asymmetrical jacket paired with a turtleneck dress for a perfect belted ensemble. On Platter, everyday pieces like a fleece hoodie and sneakers were carefully paired with the coveted Gucci statement belt.

Photographed by Caroline Miller.

Models Dionna Maes (Goldie Mae Productions), Hannah Vicino (Donna Baldwin Agency) and Bryce Platter.

Hair by Joe Denny.

Makeup by Angelica Medina.

Clothing provided by Express, MENEZ and Zara.

Handbags provided by Jay Davis Bags.

Location Seven Grand Denver.

Stylist assistants Cruz Arias, Ashleigh Perri and Jordan McClendon.

Styled by Cheyenne Dickerson.