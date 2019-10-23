Brooks Ludy Celebrates 45 Years as Denver’s Premier Couturier

Brooks Ludy — founder and designer behind Brooks LTD — recently celebrated 45 years as Denver’s premier couturier. The distinguished designer specializes in custom, tailored gowns and special occasion-wear for women of all shapes, ages and sizes. Ludy’s skill set is considered a “rare commodity” as she has been a name in the fashion industry since 1974. She began with a pop-up shop inside Neusteters, a department store, after attending FIT in New York where she studied fashion design. After moving to Denver, where she opened her first independent boutique in Cherry Creek for over 28 years, she now finds herself in Denver’s LoDo district where her atelier is currently located.

Through all the moves, changing trends and life’s ups and downs, Brooks LTD remains as Denver’s go-to design house for women all over the city. Ludy celebrated 45 years of Brooks LTD with two recent events as well. The first being Latin Fashion Week which took place in August, as well as the Mayor’s Diversity and Inclusion Awards back in September. At both of these events, Ludy was invited to showcase her most recent couture designs, but most importantly, she was recognized for her years of work in the community/industry, in addition to her activism around inclusivity and diversity in fashion.

“Helping women of all ages and shapes to express themselves and feel beautiful from the inside out is at the crux of what I do. I love working one-on-one with clients, usually for milestone events. There is a unique bond formed between us. Creating garments specifically for a client can help to bring out their best selves,” Ludy stated.

Today, Brooks feels excited about her thriving business, especially since the launch of her Fall ready-to-wear collection, which features draped, asymmetrical tops and accessories.

Celebrating 45 years means more than being in business for several years. To Ludy, it means inclusivity regarding diversity, especially age. Ludy believes now is the time that women of all ages deserve to be seen as beautiful and because the designer’s pieces are made to emphasize each woman’s unique style and personality, Ludy helps women feel as confident as possible at any age. Here’s to 45 years not only in business but helping instill confidence in women.

“Style has no age,” said Ludy. “As we mature, I want women to feel like they are relevant — something that can be a challenge in our society, where so much emphasis is placed on fitting an aesthetic mold and looking ‘young.’ Creativity in how one dresses is individual and should not be totally ruled by what the industry suggests.”

Ludy will host a two-day trunk show this Friday and Saturday in her atelier in LoDo. Guests to the event can view her latest couture designs in-person, shop her ready-to-wear collection that celebrates asymmetry and meet the designer herself. Jewelry artist, Andrea Li will also be on-site with her newest collection. For more information, visit her website.

Photography by Hardy Klahold, Ricardo Mejia and Kyle David Jones.