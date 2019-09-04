23 Unique Things to do in Denver this Weekend

Denver has some bold events lined up this weekend. Kick it off by exploring some bright new street art during CRUSH WALLS and end it by auditioning for a spot in a fashion show at a Denver Fashion Week Casting Call. Whatever you end up doing, make sure you take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, September 5

CRUSH WALLS

When: September 5 – 8

Where: Multiple locations check here

Cost: Varying prices check here

The Lowdown: CRUSH WALLS returns to RiNo with a gathering of new street art that will change up the walls of the neighborhood. The festival features a week-long celebration with different events including workshops, a block party and more.

The Source Hotel Turns One

When: September 5, 4 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Woods Restaurant, 3330 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Raise a glass to one year of achievements during The Source Hotel Turns One. If you are one of the first 200 guests to arrive you can sip on a Moët & Chandon Rosé toast while nibbling on delights from The Woods Restaurant and jamming out to live music from Glovebox Money.

All Night Long

When: September 5, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: 715 Club, 715 E. 26th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your party on at All Night Long. You can rock it to ’80s Pop, New Wave, Electronic and more from DJ Mike Moses all throughout the evening till you can’t dance anymore.

Temple Tattle

When: September 5, 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: PlatteForum, 2400 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hear some secrets at Temple Tattle. Local artist Moe Gram and PlatteForum resident artist Jessica Forrestal will give some insight into their processes as well as a look into the concepts behind their CRUSH WALLS mural. You can also participate in a Q&A following the lecture.

Denver Food + Wine Festival 2019

When: September 5 – 8

Where: Various locations, Denver

Cost: $35 – $150 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The 15th Annual Denver Food + Wine Festival returns to Denver this weekend. The festival offers a myriad of restaurants, chefs, wine and spirits experts gathering to present delicious bites and sips galore. You can take part in several events such as a Bartender’s Bash, a Patio Party and a Rise +Dine party.

Friday, September 6

First Friday Art Walk

When: September 6, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Every first Friday of the month the First Friday Art Walk graces the Art District. This Friday you can take a stroll down Santa Fe Drive and explore over 100 participating galleries and businesses presenting tons of art. You can also dig into bites from food trucks to keep your night going.

First Friday BAZAAR

When: September 6, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey, 200 S. Kalamath St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: DenverBazaar teams up with Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey for a First Friday Bazaar. You can shop till you drop from more than 30 local vendors while imbibing on drinks from Stranahan’s and digging into bites from Barbed Wire Reef and Sweet Action Ice Cream.

Body Mind Spirit Celebration

When: September 6 – 8

Where: The Denver Mart, 451 E. 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: $7 at entry

The Lowdown: The Body Mind Spirit Celebration is back in Denver. You can tap into your spiritual energies with over 200 exhibitors including psychic readers, healers, natural health experts and more. The celebration is the perfect place to unleash your metaphysical self.

CRUSH Secret Walls

When: September 6, 7:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Secret location in RiNo, Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a night to go on an adventure during CRUSH Secret Walls. You can go to a secret location and watch an amazing display of live art. The event is a wild live illustration battle that you do not want to miss.

Midnight Madness

When: September 6 – 7, 11:59 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre, 290 Downing St., Denver

Cost: $9.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre hosts Midnight Madness. Kick back and relax to watch a screening of The NeverEnding Story. The film follows the adventures of a boy who is taken on a wild journey into the land of Fantasia.

Guilty Pleasures

When: September 6, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Hi-Dive Denver, 7 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Indulge yourself during Guilty Pleasures. The dance party features a night dedicated to ’90s hits with poppin’ beats from a DJ blaring all evening long. Make sure to don your hottest jelly shoes and bucket hats to match the theme.

Saturday, September 7

30th Annual Denver Art Museum Friendship Powwow

When: September 7, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pwky., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum partners with Friends of Native Arts: The Douglas Society for the 30th Annual Denver Art Museum Friendship Powwow. The powwow is a celebration of Native American cultures with drum groups, dance performances, booths hosted by artists and more.

American Field

When: September 7 – 8

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $5 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: American Field returns to Denver for a fall market experience. You can shop from brands such as LLBean, Björn’s Colorado Honey and Aspen Grove Tea Co. while sipping on brews from New Belgium Brewing or fresh seltzer from Waterloo Sparkling Water.

2019 Westwood Chile Fest

When: September 7, 12 – 7 p.m.

Where: Westwood Food Cooperative, 3738 Morrison Rd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Head to the 2019 Westwood Chile Fest for a spicy take on Hispanic food and art. You can take a stroll through the Westwood neighborhood and delight in food from local food trucks, jam out to live music from Mexican bands and even compete in a pepper eating contest to test your spice limits.

Stanley Arts Festival

When: September 7 – 8

Where: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get artsy at the 5th Annual Stanley Arts Festival. The festival spans over two days presenting 90 juried artist exhibitors showcasing original artworks for sale. You can take part in interactive art installations, watch live entertainment, explore Stanley Marketplace and more throughout the festival.

Margarita Crawl

When: September 7, 2 – 7 p.m.

Where: To be announced

Cost: $24.99 – 44.99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bar Crawl Unlimited presents a Margarita Crawl. You can grab a group of friends to hit up more than five participating locations for deals on chilly margaritas to cool you off from the heat of the sun. The first 100 people will also take home swag.

Matchbox Design Festival

When: September 7, 9:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Industry RiNo Station, 3858 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $48 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get creative during the Matchbox Design Festival. The festival celebrates Colorado’s graphic designers and creatives with a series of talks from experts such as Travis Ladue, the principal of Studio Mast; Richard Roche of Cast Iron Design; Kai Rader the Creative Director at Mondo Robot, games and more.

MILE HIGH SOUL CLUB

When: September 7, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Broadway Roxy, 554 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at the door

The Lowdown: Shake it up at the newly transformed Broadway Roxy during Mile High Soul Club. You can dance to music from ’70s soul to R&B – all on vinyl 45s spun from a DJ.

Denver’s Mural Coloring Book

When: September 7, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Cherry Creek Trail between Broadway and Lincoln St. at 600 Speer Blvd. , Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Help color in a mural with Denver Arts & Venues during a Denver’s Mural Coloring Book Event. You can gather with other community members to add color with chalk into Markus Puskar’s latest mural residing on the Cherry Creek Trail and made possible by the Urban Arts Fund.

Free Day at DAM

When: September 7, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum (DAM) hosts Free Day at DAM. The event features a day to explore the galleries and exhibitions for free. You can tour the new paint studio, take a look at The Light Show, The Incubation Effect and Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection throughout the day.

Sunday, September 8

Music in the Galleries

When: September 8, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver ‎

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take an afternoon to peruse the art that Clyfford Still Museum holds while listening to live music during Music in the Galleries. You can sway to blues beats from award-winning Colorado-based musician Cary Morin and explore some amazing art pieces.

Sister Act Movie Brunch

When: September 8, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: The Triangle Denver, 2036 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Watch an amazing drag show during a Sister Act Movie Brunch. The brunch includes a themed show with drag queens performing acts from the hilarious Whoopi Goldberg film as you dine and sip on your bloody marys.

Denver Fashion Week Casting Call

When: September 8, 11 – 3:30 a.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free sign up here

The Lowdown: Denver Fashion Week is coming up soon and models are needed for walking in the shows so get ready to strut your stuff during a Denver Fashion Week Casting Call. Models of all backgrounds are needed – and when we say all, we mean all.

Want this list before everyone else?

Mark Your Calendar

Denver Gem & Mineral Show

When: September 13 – 15

Where: Denver Mart, 451 E. 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: $7 – $15 tickets available here

Denver Mid-Autumn Festival

When: September 13, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Far East Center, 333 S. Federal Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free Register here

303 Cover Challenge LIVE

When: September 14, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

DRiNk RiNo Oktoberfest

When: September 21, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $20 tickets available here