The Fall Wine and Food Classic Returns to Vail for the Third Year

While peak festival season is coming to a close, The Taste of Vail’s Fall Food and Wine Classic is set to provide a nice culmination to what has proven to be one for the books. Comprised of a variety of individually-ticketed events and capstoned by the evening’s grand tasting at the Gerald Ford Amphitheater, the weekend will see a celebration of the Vail Valley’s impressive volume of culinary talent. The bacchanal will focus on wines from the Southern Hemisphere with over 50 wineries from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina highlighting their products.

The morning begins with a variety of different activities designed to help build an appetite fit for the evening’s proceedings. A mountain biking excursion and hike will both be followed by brunch, the latter being hosted on Vail Mountain itself. A fly fishing trip with Vail Valley Anglers will be available for both seasoned and novice fishers, with a brunch at Vintage Restaurant to be held after the expedition. Yoga in the park, a salsa lesson and a hotly anticipated brunch at Matsuhisa are also available for anyone hoping to enjoy a more leisurely morning in town. Sadly the events are concurrent, so guests will have to choose which one best suits their fancy.

The grand tasting lineup includes some of the best chefs in the valley. Mountain Standard’s Joe Frietze, Maya’s Angel Munoz Jr., Sweet Basil’s Martin Woods and Leonora’s Tyson Peterson will all be on hand assembling small plates. A full list of the involved virtuosos can be found here. Bossa nova and other tunes by Ginga will provide the ambiance for the evening’s proceedings.

Few places provide a better backdrop than the high country in Fall. With such an impressive roster this is sure to be a proper delight for all the senses.

The Fall Food and Wine Classic takes place Saturday, September 21. Tickets are available here.

All photography courtesy of Taste of Vail.