Take Photos of Your Favorite Place and They Might End Up On Denver Postcards

–

What do you love about living in Denver?

That’s the question that local company Free Market is asking anyone with an Instagram account and a love for the city to answer — in photos. It’s part of a crowd-sourcing campaign, #TalkDenvertoMe where 500 Instagram posts will be selected, printed, displayed and sold as postcards.

Located inside the Dairy Block, Free Market is, according to one of its founders Raan Parton (and one of our writers in this article), something like a small-scale department store, a traditional trade show and a bazaar. Yes, it’s retail, but it’s also a gathering place.

The idea for this postcard contest came from the Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) Denver. It’s not the first time the MCA has created something just for Free Market — when they opened earlier this year, the MCA curated the Fortune Pencil wall that was a huge success. So, Free Market asked them to do another art activation.

Free Market, in their announcement, wrote “we want you to go out into the city and take a photo of your favorite-favorite thing about Denver. What makes your heart sing, what gives you the warm fuzzies, what makes you excited to live in this incredible city?” Once you find your perfect snapshot, post that photo on Instagram with the hashtag #TalkDenvertoMe by Sunday, September 8 to be considered.

When the 500 Denver-philic photos are selected, Artifact Uprising — a local print company who uses sustainable materials — will print them for a special installation inside Free Market starting on September 20.

In order to participate and be considered, you have to follow MCA, Free Market and Artifact Uprising on Instgram, include the hashtag in your post and “be cool with us printing out your photo and including it in an art installation and possibly in a postcard that gets sold at Free Market and the MCA,” according to the official statement. Which means that you shouldn’t participate if you are hoping to get paid when they sell postcards with your image. You should participate if you want to see your favorite thing about Denver displayed in the heart of downtown.

—

For more information, go here.