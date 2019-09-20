Denver Creatives to Showcase at Paris Fashion Week this Month

This time of year, fashion weeks are prime focuses in the fashion industry. During these fall months, creatives are quickly making last-minute touches and edits to new collections and styles to present to audiences of thousands. This year, three talented and goal-driven Denver artists are scheduled to showcase at the international and majestic Paris Fashion Week. C.R. Lee, Encounter Hat Co and Denver hair artist, Cecelia Kirby, will team up to provide a breathtaking and unforgettable runway show. Scheduled to present on Sunday, September 29 at the Ritz Hotel, these creative artists are sure to provide a show for the ages.

C.R. Lee

303 Magazine: What should audiences expect from your Paris Fashion Week collection?

C.R. Lee: Anytime I show in a new market I want to make sure the audience gets some classic 𝐂.𝐑.𝐋𝐄𝐄 mixed with a few new vibes. Highlighting where we have been while also showing where the brand is going.

303: What specific inspirations influenced the designs in this new collection?

CL: The power and strength of water and the creative journey.

303: As a major designer in Denver and the states as a whole, how does it feel to now be labeled as an international fashion designer?

CL: Thank you for the compliment. Well, I try not to get too caught up in titles and such, but it’s definitely really dope to see my dream manifest and all the hard work really starting to paying off.

303: Can you explain how the process of working with two additional Denver creatives, Encounter Hat Co. and hair artist, Cecelia Kirby, for Paris Fashion Week has been?

CL: Funny story, I didn’t even know Cecelia until after I signed on to do the show. Small world right! Really looking forward to working with her and her team. I tell people all of the time Denver has some real talent and that’s why I also make it a focus to link up with other Denver brands and creatives like @24inthemix — who is the official shoe sponsor for the show — when it makes sense and that’s how the Encounter Co partnership happened. Their hats are beautiful and right on brand with the 𝐂.𝐑.𝐋𝐄𝐄 agenda to introduce Denver talent and businesses to other markets whenever I can. Plus Parker and Kyle are great and I am really excited to see where their brand goes in the future.

303: You recently started producing hand-made kimonos. What inspired the production of that specific design?

CL: My really good friend and the first official 𝐂.𝐑.𝐋𝐄𝐄 makeup artist, Natalie Tatum, asked me to make a couple for her for a trip to Turks and Caicos. She encouraged me to start offering them so I shared one on my Instagram and the DM orders came rolling in and have kept me busy all summer. They were a perfect fit for the brand. They are easy to wear, they are anything but basic and super fun to create. Win-win!

303: Following Paris Fashion Week, where can consumers purchase your from-the-runway pieces?

CL: The new collection will be available on the website. I just might do something I’ve never done before and release the collection a few days before the show and give first access to my current clients and past customers as a little perk and the full collection will be available the same day right after the show. Stay tuned to the C.R. Lee Instagram for release date and updates.

C.R. Lee photography by Madison McMullen.

Cecelia Kirby