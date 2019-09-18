Live Nation Announces $25 End of Summer Tickets Sale Including Banks, the Chainsmokers and More

The end is nigh — for summer that is, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to end. Live Nation has announced a massive end of summer concert tickets sale — dubbed “End of Summer, No Bummer” — that includes popular shows like the Chainsmokers and Young Thug going for $25 and less (all-inclusive of fees). The shows are at venues like Summit Music Hall, The Pepsi Center and the Marquis and cross a number of different genres, all one need to do is use to code “SUM2019” to get in on the action while supplies last.

Check out Ticketmaster to activate the promotional code. The sale will only be in effect September 13 – 22.

See below for a full listing of the available Denver concerts:

9/18 – Witt Lowry at Summit

9/19 – Banks at Fillmore

9/20 – Boris at Marquis

9/23 – Acid King 20th Anniversary at Marquis

9/24 – Angels & Airwaves at Fillmore

9/27 – Band of Skulls at Marquis

9/28 – Of Mice & Men at Marquis

9/30 – Elder Brother at Moon Room

10/2 – Ashe at Moon Room

10/2 – BJ The Chicago Kid at Marquis

10/3 – Eluveitie + Korpiklaani at Summit

10/4 – Knocked Loose at Summit

10/4 – Flor at Marquis

10/6 – Sabrina Claudio at Summit

10/9 – Obituary + Abbath at Summit

10/9 – The Faim + Stand Atlantic at Marquis

10/10 – Scotty Sire at Summit

10/10 – The Rocket Summer at Marquis

10/12 – Jidenna at Summit

10/12 – K.Flay w/ Matt Maeson, YaSi at Fillmore

10/13 – GWAR at Summit

10/17 – Starset at Summit

10/17 – The Big Wreck at Marquis

10/18 + 10/19 – Papadosio at Summit

10/19 – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram at Marquis

10/19 – Adrian Uribe at Paramount

10/20 – Municipal Waste + Napalm Death at Summit

10/22 – The Devil Wears Prada at Summit

10/15 – Mat Kerekes at Marquis

10/26 – Magic Beans at Summit

10/30 – The Story So Far at Summit

11/1 – Yung Bae at Marquis

11/2 – The Dangerous Summer at Marquis

11/2 – Lotus at Fillmore

11/3 – TR/ST at Summit

11/3 – Vivian Girls at Marquis

11/5 – Ice Nine Kills at Summit

11/5 – Young Thug at Fillmore

11/8 + 11/9 – Perpetual Groove at Summit

11/16 – Our Last Night at Summit

11/16 – Chon + Between the Buried and Me at Fillmore

11/18 – World of Dance at Bellco

11/19 – The Chainsmokers at Pepsi

11/22 – King Diamond at Fillmore

11/23 – Ghostland Observatory

11/27 – The Last Waltz Revisited at Fillmore

11/29 – 12th Planet at Fillmore

11/30 – Cautious Clay at Marquis

12/7 – Lettuce at Fillmore

12/8 – Waterparks at Summit

12/14 – Pink Talking Fish at Summit

12/20 – Thievery Corporation at Fillmore

12/27, 28 + 30 – Umphrey’s McGee at Fillmore