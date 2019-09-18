Live Nation Announces $25 End of Summer Tickets Sale Including Banks, the Chainsmokers and More

The end is nigh — for summer that is, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to end. Live Nation has announced a massive end of summer concert tickets sale — dubbed “End of Summer, No Bummer” — that includes popular shows like the Chainsmokers and Young Thug going for $25 and less (all-inclusive of fees). The shows are at venues like Summit Music Hall, The Pepsi Center and the Marquis and cross a number of different genres, all one need to do is use to code “SUM2019” to get in on the action while supplies last.
Check out Ticketmaster to activate the promotional code. The sale will only be in effect September 13 – 22.
See below for a full listing of the available Denver concerts:
9/18 – Witt Lowry at Summit
9/19 – Banks at Fillmore
9/20 – Boris at Marquis
9/23 – Acid King 20th Anniversary at Marquis
9/24 – Angels & Airwaves at Fillmore
9/27 – Band of Skulls at Marquis
9/28 – Of Mice & Men at Marquis
9/30 – Elder Brother at Moon Room
10/2 – Ashe at Moon Room
10/2 – BJ The Chicago Kid at Marquis
10/3 – Eluveitie + Korpiklaani at Summit
10/4 – Knocked Loose at Summit
10/4 – Flor at Marquis
10/6 – Sabrina Claudio at Summit
10/9 – Obituary + Abbath at Summit
10/9 – The Faim + Stand Atlantic at Marquis
10/10 – Scotty Sire at Summit
10/10 – The Rocket Summer at Marquis
10/12 – Jidenna at Summit
10/12 – K.Flay w/ Matt Maeson, YaSi at Fillmore
10/13 – GWAR at Summit
10/17 – Starset at Summit
10/17 – The Big Wreck at Marquis
10/18 + 10/19 – Papadosio at Summit
10/19 – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram at Marquis
10/19 – Adrian Uribe at Paramount
10/20 – Municipal Waste + Napalm Death at Summit
10/22 – The Devil Wears Prada at Summit
10/15 – Mat Kerekes at Marquis
10/26 – Magic Beans at Summit
10/30 – The Story So Far at Summit
11/1 – Yung Bae at Marquis
11/2 – The Dangerous Summer at Marquis
11/2 – Lotus at Fillmore
11/3 – TR/ST at Summit
11/3 – Vivian Girls at Marquis
11/5 – Ice Nine Kills at Summit
11/5 – Young Thug at Fillmore
11/8 + 11/9 – Perpetual Groove at Summit
11/16 – Our Last Night at Summit
11/16 – Chon + Between the Buried and Me at Fillmore
11/18 – World of Dance at Bellco
11/19 – The Chainsmokers at Pepsi
11/22 – King Diamond at Fillmore
11/23 – Ghostland Observatory
11/27 – The Last Waltz Revisited at Fillmore
11/29 – 12th Planet at Fillmore
11/30 – Cautious Clay at Marquis
12/7 – Lettuce at Fillmore
12/8 – Waterparks at Summit
12/14 – Pink Talking Fish at Summit
12/20 – Thievery Corporation at Fillmore
12/27, 28 + 30 – Umphrey’s McGee at Fillmore