Larimer Square to Host Annual Sidewalk Sale this Weekend

Larimer Square is prepping for its annual sidewalk sale beginning Friday, September 13 and expanding into Saturday, September 14. More than 15 boutiques on Larimer Square are expected to offer discounts on clothing, accessories and food. “The 2018 sidewalk sale was our number one sidewalk sale in our 41-year history,” said Phil Vivinetto, owner of Scarpaletto. “Customers can expect deep discounts on our summer merchandise.” Participating boutiques include AILLEA, Cry Baby Ranch, Dog Savvy Boutique & Spa, Element, Eve, FRINJE, Gusterman Silversmiths, Hailee Grace, John Atencio, L Style Bar, Moda Man, Mountain Khakis, Pendleton, Qinti, Scarpaletto, Timbuk2, Victoriana Antique & Fine Jewelry and Wax + Lash.

The sidewalk sale is scheduled to go from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Larimer Square is located at 1430 Larimer Street, Denver.

Photos courtesy of Larimer Square.
