Just Announced – Kenny Chesney Set To Play Empower Stadium Show

Country superstar Kenny Chesney has announced his return to Denver with a power-packed lineup to boot. Set to take place at the newly dubbed Empower Field at Mile High on August 8, 2020, Kenny Chesney alongside Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion will get the boots stomping on the “CHILLAXIFICATION Tour.”

The tour was announced early this morning with a compilation of Chesney visiting every single stadium that he intends to hit on the jaunt. The return comes after Chesney sold-out the Empower Field in July of 2018.

Tickets for the upcoming tour will go on sale October 4 at 10 a.m. 
See the full list of dates below:
April 18 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
April 25 — Milwaukee @ Miller Park
May 2 — Minneapolis @ U.S. Bank Stadium
May 9 — Tampa, FL @  Raymond James Stadium
May 16 — Atlanta @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
May 22  — Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
May 23 — San Antonio, TX @ The Alamodome
May 30  — Pittsburgh @ Heinz Field
June 6  — Philadelphia @ Lincoln Financial Field
June 13  — St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
June 20  — Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
June 27 — Nashville @ Nissan Stadium
July 11 — Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium
July 18  — Seattle @ CenturyLink Field
July 25 — Chicago @ Soldier Field
August 1 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium
August 8 —  Denver @ Empower Field at Mile High
August 15 — Detroit @ Ford Field
August 22  — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
August 28 — Foxboro, MA @  Gillette Stadium
