Just Announced – Kenny Chesney Set To Play Empower Stadium Show

Country superstar Kenny Chesney has announced his return to Denver with a power-packed lineup to boot. Set to take place at the newly dubbed Empower Field at Mile High on August 8, 2020, Kenny Chesney alongside Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion will get the boots stomping on the “CHILLAXIFICATION Tour.”
The tour was announced early this morning with a compilation of Chesney visiting every single stadium that he intends to hit on the jaunt. The return comes after Chesney sold-out the Empower Field in July of 2018.
#noshoesnation, I love playing for you any time, anywhere, but stadium shows are always something so powerful. Come get some CHILLAXIFICATION next summer with @FLAGALine @OldDominion & @michaelfranti. https://t.co/XICuAsmYCj #chillaxificationtour @noshoesnation @BlueChairBayRum pic.twitter.com/zNiF6Btvay
— Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) September 24, 2019