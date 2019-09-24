Just Announced – Kenny Chesney Set To Play Empower Stadium Show

Country superstar Kenny Chesney has announced his return to Denver with a power-packed lineup to boot. Set to take place at the newly dubbed Empower Field at Mile High on August 8, 2020, Kenny Chesney alongside Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion will get the boots stomping on the “CHILLAXIFICATION Tour.”

The tour was announced early this morning with a compilation of Chesney visiting every single stadium that he intends to hit on the jaunt. The return comes after Chesney sold-out the Empower Field in July of 2018.

Tickets for the upcoming tour will go on sale October 4 at 10 a.m.

See the full list of dates below:

April 18 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

April 25 — Milwaukee @ Miller Park

May 2 — Minneapolis @ U.S. Bank Stadium

May 9 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

May 16 — Atlanta @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 22 — Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

May 23 — San Antonio, TX @ The Alamodome

May 30 — Pittsburgh @ Heinz Field

June 6 — Philadelphia @ Lincoln Financial Field

June 13 — St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

June 20 — Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

June 27 — Nashville @ Nissan Stadium

July 11 — Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium

July 18 — Seattle @ CenturyLink Field

July 25 — Chicago @ Soldier Field

August 1 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium

August 8 — Denver @ Empower Field at Mile High

August 15 — Detroit @ Ford Field

August 22 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

August 28 — Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium