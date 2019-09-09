Pizza Palooza and 19 Other Food & Drink Events in Denver This Week

Denver’s event calendar is jam packed this week, and there are some delicious events in the mix. You can spend your Saturday at Brew Fest at Coors Field or check out America’s first hard seltzer festival at Fizz Fight the same day. Wherever the week may take you, make sure to check out this roundup of food and drink events in Denver.

Monday, September 9

Dine & Donate with Hapa Sushi

When: Monday, September 9 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Downtown and Cherry Creek locations, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: This Monday, Hapa Sushi is dedicating 25% of the day’s sales to Village Exchange Center. Village Exchange Center is a nonprofit dedicated to serving immigrants and refugees in the Denver metro area. You can get your sushi fix while benefitting a great local organization.

Broncos Kickoff with Odell Brewing

When: Monday, September 9 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Dunbar Kitchen & Tap House, 2844 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dunbar Kitchen & Tap House is celebrating the return of Bronco’s Season with Odell Brewing Co. The event will feature Odell drink specials as well as a concert ticket giveaway. You can celebrate the return of football season at this watering hole in Five Points.

Tuesday, September 10

Bug Bites & Brews

When: Tuesday, September 10 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $33 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents Bug Bites & Brews. The event will host cooking demonstrations and taste tests of insect dishes. You will also learn how local cultivation farms, like Rocky Mountain Micro Ranch, brew beer with bugs and how impactful these practices are on the carbon footprint of the culinary scene.

Cider & Cheese Pairing with Truffle Cheese Shop

When: Tuesday, September 10 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $20, no reservation required

The Lowdown: Truffle Cheese Shop returns to Stem Ciders for a Cider & Cheese pairing. For $20 attendees will receive four cheese tastes and four ciders. You can snack and sip while learning how to pair ciders.

Wednesday, September 11

Platte River Clean-Up with Denver Beer Co.

When: Wednesday, September 11 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co, 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission, reserve your spot here

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co and Casting For Recovery – Colorado are hosting a Platte River Clean-Up. Volunteers will meet up at Denver Co Platte St. at 5 p.m. before heading to the river. Cleaning supplies will be provided and after the clean-up volunteers will receive free beer and raffle prizes.

Cinema + Cibo All’Italiana

When: Starts Wednesday, September 11 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $25 – $90, here.

The Lowdown: Sie FilmCenter and Denver Film present Cinema + Cibo All’Italiana, a four-part education course. The events will feature film, food and discussions teaching participants all about Italian culture. You can dine on an Italian dish while learning about the country’s cinema.

Thursday, September 12

Superdamp Fresh Hop IPA Release

When: Starts Thursday, September 12 at 12 p.m.

Where: comrade Brewing Company, 7667 E. Iliff Ave., Ste. F, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Comrade Brewing Company welcomes back their award-winning Superdamp Fresh Hop IPA. The IPA is brewed with Chinook, Cascade and Nugget hops from a local farm in Paonia, CO.

Huckleberry Coffee Amber Release

When: Thursday, September 12 3 – 10 p.m.

Where: Goldspot Brewing Company, 4970 Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Goldspot Brewing Company is releasing a coffee amber brew this Thursday. The beer has notes of honey graham cracker, caramel, toasted oats and fresh roasted Huckleberry Chelbesa Natural Ethiopian coffee. A dollar for every pint sold will benefit Rainforest Trust, an organization that is working to combat the destruction of the Amazon and help protect indigenous peoples.

Friday, September 13

Oktoberfest a Union Station

When: Friday, September 13 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Terminal Bar, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Oktoberfest starts early at Terminal Bar in Union Station. Guests can sip on local brews from Dry Dock, Odell, Left Hand and Denver Beer Co while listening to live music from the Polkanauts. There will also be a stein-holding competition where the winner will win a free night’s stay at The Crawford Hotel.

Denver Mid-Autumn Festival

When: Friday, September 13 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Far East Center, 333 S. Federal Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission, RSVP here

The Lowdown: Walk Denver and Far East Center present a Mid-Autumn Festival. The event will host an Asian night market complete with street food from all over the world. The festival will also have a pho eating contest, Moon Cake eating contest, a Lion Dance performance and much more. You can experience a taste of this ancient festival in the Mile High City.

The Blue Moon Bridge Party

When: Friday, September 13 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: 19th St. Pedestrian Bridge, Denver

Cost: $90 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The After Party on the Bridge returns to the 19th Street Pedestrian Bridge this Friday. Proceeds from the event benefit The Greenway Foundation, a local organization dedicated to enhancing and protecting the South Platte River and its tributaries. The event hosts food trucks, cocktails, a silent disco and live entertainment.

Colorado Startup Brews 2019

When: Friday, September 13 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The fifth annual Colorado Startup Brews returns this Friday. The event is a craft beer competition of Colorado-based companies that belong to the Colorado Startup Brews Association. The event also benefits the Dear Jack Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing quality of life programming for adolescent and young adult cancer patients.

Saturday, September 14

Brew Fest

When: Saturday, September 14 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Coors Field, 2001 Blake St., Unit A, Denver

Cost: $30 – $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Brew Fest is celebrating its 7th Annual event at Coors Field this Saturday. A ticket includes the Rockies vs. Padres game, six Brew Fest drink vouchers, a Brew Fest collectible cup and voting tokens to help chose which brewery will win a tap on The Rooftop. You can catch the game and enjoy tastings of brew from 20 regional breweries.

Fizz Fight Denver 2019

When: Saturday, September 14 12 – 7 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $29.99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: America’s first hard seltzer festival kicks off in Denver this Saturday at EXDO Event Center. For $29.99 attendees will enjoy unlimited samples of a variety of spiked seltzers and live entertainment. You can also watch a celebrity panel of qualified tasters determine the top hard seltzer in America.

Suave Fest

When: Saturday, September 14 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: STEAM on the Platte, 1401 Zuni St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Suave Fest, the first craft beer festival in the country celebrating Latinx brewers, is this Saturday. The event will feature a variety of craft brews from several Latinx-owned breweries as well as Caribbean and Latin-American food and art.

Woods Block ’19

When: Saturday, September 14 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Woods Boss Brewing, 2210 California St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Woods Block is a block party promoting local businesses and celebrating the LoDo neighborhood. The free event will feature live music, a beer garden and food vendors throughout the block between 22nd Avenue and Park Avenue on California Street.

The Judge: An Impartial Hazy IPA Release

When: Saturday, September 14 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Station 26 Brewing Co. is releasing The Judge: An Impartial Hazy IPA this weekend. Proceeds from the brew will benefit Pints for Prostates, an organization that spreads prostate cancer awareness. The event will also feature live music and Basic Kneads Pizza so you can groove and get your grub on.

Pizza Palooza

When: Saturday, September 14 1:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: INDUSTRY Denver, 3001 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $49 – $95 get tickets here

The Lowdown: INDUSTRY Denver is transforming into the pizza party of your dreams. Tickets include an all-inclusive bar and sampling from the best local pizza places. The event will host 20 local food vendors including Victoria’s Gluten-Free Kitchen and Ian’s Pizza.

Sunday, September 15

Mexico in a Bottle Denver

When: Sunday, September 15 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Finn’s Manor, 2927 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $60 – $70 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Mexico in a Bottle makes its Denver debut at Finn’s Manor this Sunday. The event is a tribute to Mezcal and Mexican wines, craft beers and a few surprises. Tickets include unlimited tastings from over 100 Mezcals and bites from popular local restaurants like Adelitas and Dos Santos.

Jefferson Park Home Opener Tailgate

When: Sunday, September 15 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Jefferson Park Farm & Flea, 2900 W. 25th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Jefferson Park Farm & Flea is turning into Bronco’s Country this Sunday. The event is celebrating the Bronco’s home opener and will include all the tailgate necessities with an outdoor bar, lawn games, food trucks and a live DJ. You can root for the Donkeys at a good old fashioned neighborhood tailgate.

Mark Your Calendar

Buen Provecho

When: Saturday, September 21 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: RISE Westwood, 3800 Morrison Rd., Denver

Cost: $40 – $175 get tickets here

Choctoberfest

When: Saturday, October 12 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora

Cost: $10 – $50 get tickets here

Harvest Week 2019

When: Starts Sunday, October 6 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: The GrowHaus, 4751 York St., Denver

Cost: $85 get tickets here