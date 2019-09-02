Denver Food + Wine Festival and 18 Other Food & Drink Events in Denver This Week

Denver has some drool-worthy events happening this week. Whether you are cruising RiNo for CRUSH WALLS or bopping around for Denver Food + Wine Festival there is plenty to do in the Mile High City. Whatever your plans may be for the week, make sure to check out this list of food and drink events.

Monday, September 2

CRUSH WALLS Opening Party with DRiNk RiNo

When: Monday, September 2 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: The Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: RiNo breweries, distilleries, cideries and wineries will be taking over The Denver Central Market pedestrian alley and parking lot for a CRUSH WALLS Opening Party. The event will feature beers, cocktails, cider and wine from over 15 RiNo establishments as well as giveaways. You can kick off this colorful week with a drink in hand.

Alternation x Piante Pizzeria Labor Day Bash

When: Monday, September 2 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Alternation Brewing Company, 1539 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Alternation Brewing Company is celebrating Labor Day with a beer release, live music and vegan pizza. The beer being released is KORA, a farmhouse ale aged with brettanomyces and peach blossoms from Palisade. Live music will be provided by Luke Story Music and pizza will be available for purchase out front from Piante Pizzeria.

Tuesday, September 3

Shonen Knife & Osaka Ramen Pop-Up

When: Tuesday, September 3 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $16 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Osaka Ramen and Ratio Beerworks present a Shonen Knife & Ramen Pop-Up. For $16 guests will receive Summer Corn Ramen from Osaka Ramen, one Ratio Beerworks brew and a meet and greet with Shonen Knife before their show at The Oriental Theater (tickets to the show are not included in this event). You can meet and eat with this Japanese rock girl group.

Beer & Brains Trivia Night

When: Tuesday, September 3 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Zuni Street Brewing Company, 2355 W. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Trivia Night returns to Zuni Street Brewing Company this Tuesday. It is free to play and the top three teams win gift certificates. There are also free-pint flash rounds throughout the game so guests are encouraged to arrive early to grab their spot.

CRUSH WALLS Artist Happy Hour

When: Tuesday, September 3 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery – Blake Street Taproom, 3400 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: River North Brewery’s Blake Street Taproom is also celebrating CRUSH WALLS with an Artist Happy Hour. The event is open to the public as well as CRUSH WALLS artists and will feature dollar off pints. You can sip on some bud while mingling with the creative minds of this unique art festival.

Wednesday, September 4

Denver Food + Wine Festival 2019

When: Starts Wednesday, September 4 6 p.m.

Where: Various locations, Denver

Cost: $35 – $150 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The 15th Annual Denver Food + Wine Festival returns this week. Events feature over 100 chefs, restaurants and wine and spirits experts over the course of five days of events. Events include Dinner Under The Stars, Bartender’s Bash, Patio Party, Grand Tasting and Rise + Dine.

Dinner Under The Stars 2019

When: Wednesday, September 4 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Liberati Restaurant & Brewery, 2403 Champa St., Denver

Cost: $150 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The first Denver Food + Wine Festival event is Dinner Under The Stars at Liberati Osteria & Oenobeers. Diners will enjoy a five-course meal paired with wines by the SGWS Sommeliers for $150. The meal will feature Executive Chef Marta Biasotti and four Denver Celebrity Chefs and will benefit The Angel Relief Fund.

Thursday, September 5

The Source Hotel is Turning One

When: Thursday, September 5 4 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Woods Restaurant, 3330 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Source Hotel and Market Hall is celebrating its one year anniversary this week. The event will feature a Moët & Chandon Rosé toast to the first 200 guests, complimentary bites from The Woods Restaurant and live music from Glovebox Money. New Belgium Brewing also created an exclusive anniversary brew for the event.

Kitchen Collaboration with Chef Hugo Ortega

When: Thursday, September 5 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Mister Tuna, 3033 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $94, make reservations here

The Lowdown: Chef Troy Guard welcomes James Beard award winning Chef Hugo Ortego to Mister Tuna this Thursday. For $94 you can dine on a dinner created by two famous chefs and receive drink pairings for an additional $40.

Friday, September 6

First Friday BAZAAR at Stranahan’s Distillery

When: Starts Friday, September 6 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey, 200 S. Kalamath St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: DenverBazaar is taking over Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey for a First Friday Bazaar. The event will feature over 30 local vendors including drinks from Stranahan’s, bites from Sweet Action Ice Cream and Barbed Wire Reef and music from deejay diabolic. You can snack, sip and shop all at Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey this Friday.

Tivoli’s Four Year Anniversary Party

When: Friday, September 6 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Tivoli Brewing Co., 900 Auraria Parkway, Suite 240, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Tivoli Brewing Co is celebrating four years with games, brews and a buffet. The event will feature live music from Velvet Compass and Guerrilla Fanfare, an Oktoberfest Stein Holding Contest and Tivoli brews.

GABF Beer Blitz: First Friday

When: Friday, September 6 3 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project, 925 W. 8th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project is celebrating First Friday with all five of their Great American Beer Festival brews on tap. The brewery is transitioning to Next Stop Brew Co. so their beers are rebranding too. The beers include Bangkok, formerly the Lemongrass Ginger Kölsch; Casablanca, formerly the Apricot & Date Hefeweizen; Paris, formerly the Pear Saison; Rome, formerly the Basil IPA, and Istanbul, formerly the Turkish Coffee stout.

Saturday, September 7

Mile High Spirits Block Party 2019

When: Starts Saturday, September 7 at 2 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits – Craft Cocktails + Live Music, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Mile High Spirits and Live Nation Concerts present the 2019 Mile High Spirits Block Party. The event will feature live music on two stages as well as Mile High Spirits’ signature cocktails. The acts will feature Quinn XCII, 3LAU, PARTY FAVOR and more.

2019 Westwood Chile Fest

When: Saturday, September 7 12 – 7 p.m.

Where: Westwood Food Cooperative, 3738 Morrison Rd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Westwood Chile Fest returns this Saturday. The Westwood neighborhood event features Hispanic-centric food and arts. The food festival will host local food trucks from Kitchen Network Commissary as well as live Mexican bands. There even is a pepper eating contest so you can test your capsaicin capacity.

Tennyson Brewery Crawl

When: Saturday, September 7 2 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Starts at Call to Arms Brewing Company, 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: $40 – $70 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Tennyson Street is hosting a brewery crawl to benefit Education First, a nonprofit dedicating to providing scholarships to underprivileged Denver students. For $40 participants will receive a beer at each of the four breweries as well as dinner and a silent auction at FlyteCo Brewing. You can taste some Tennyson brew for a good cause.

Dual Can Release

When: Saturday, September 7 10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Platt Park Brewing Company, 1875 S. Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Platt Park Brewing Company’s second can drop release of the year features Oktoberfest and Galactic Yacht Party. Oktoberfest is a Märzen style Oktoberfest lager with a hint of sweet and chestnut flavor. Galactic Yacht Party is a New England Style IPA with heavy passion fruit, peach, pineapple and lime notes.

Sunday, September 8

Sunday RiNo Farmers Market

When: Sunday, September 8 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Summer may be over but the Sunday RiNo Farmers Market is still going strong. The market features local makers, live music and a mimosa and beer garden. You can shop for fresh local produce while sipping on your favorite Sunday morning beverage.

Bloody Sunday, A Brunch to Benefit Period Kits

When: Sunday, September 8 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Industry Rino Station, 3858 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Industry Rino Station is hosting a brunch benefitting Period Kits, a local nonprofit working to ensure that anyone who has a period has consistent access to the products they need. The event will feature a brunch buffet, a Bloody Mary bar, a piñata and a live DJ. You can booze and brunch for a good cause this Sunday.

Sai Shochu Release Party

When: Sunday, September 8 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ironton Distillery and Colorado Sake Co. have partnered to create Colorado’s first Shochu. The event will feature Shochu cocktails, sake and sushi pizza from Mountain Crust Catering.

