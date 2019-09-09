This Week In Concerts – Greensky Bluegrass, Hazel English, KISS, PVRIS and More

How are you enjoying September so far? Well, there’s plenty of days left in the month to see all the concerts you could possibly want to see in the Mile High City. As we enter the second week of September, you can take your pick at over 60 concerts going on throughout Denver. Whatever your music taste may be, there’s bound to be something for everyone going on this week.
Monday, September 9
Recommended: Hazel English w/ Modern Leisure
Where: Larimer Lounge
The Lowdown: To kick things off on Monday night, indie-pop artist Hazel English is headed to the Mile High City to take over Larimer Lounge. Based out of Oakland, English’s sound blends together strong elements of indie production and pop melodies. If you’re unfamiliar with English, check out “Never Going Home” or “That Thing” to get yourself started. Fellow artist Modern Leisure is on the bill for Monday night as well.
Also see…
Voight w/ Dancing Plague, French Kettle Station, Luxury Hearse @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
GodJammit @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
TryMoreMOJO Decompress Jam w/ World’s Finest @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Tuesday, September 10
Recommended: PVRIS w/ UPSAHL
Where: Marquis Theater
The Lowdown: On Tuesday night, PVRIS are bringing their pop-rock sounds to the Marquis Theater. PVRIS, led by frontwoman Lynn Gunn, just celebrated the release of their most recent single “Hallucinations” which is worth the listen. Last year, PVRIS took over The Ogden Theatre and we’re happy to see them return to the Mile High City in a more intimate setting for a sold-out crowd. Fellow artist UPSAHL is on the bill for Tuesday night as well.
sold-out*
Also see…
Slaughter Beach, Dog w/ Cave People @ Larimer Lounge
Kristin Hersh (Electric Trio) w/ Fred Abong @ Hi-Dive
Anthony Green @ Lost Lake
The Australian Pink Floyd Show @ The Paramount Theatre
Options ft. Bennie Maupin, Eric Revis, Nasheet Waits @ Dazzle Jazz
The MaryLynn Gillaspie + Andreas Schmid Quintet Honors Shirley Horn @ Nocturne Jazz
Adam Deitch Quartet @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Raveena w/ Babah Fly, Brionne Aigne @ Globe Hall
Mark Knopfler and Band @ Red Rocks
Sea of Treachery w/ Aethere, Decayer, It’s Always Sunny in Tijuana @ The Roxy Theatre
Rocca Vegas w/ Coldridge @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Hebbe + Cartridge w/ Bueller, Mystery Drug, Pocket Shuffle, Artist Showcase @ The Black Box + The Black Box Lounge
Wednesday, September 11
Recommended: Old Dominion w/ Michael Ray, Ryan Griffin
Where: Red Rocks
The Lowdown: On Wednesday night, we’re taking you up to Morrison where Old Dominion will be taking over Red Rocks. Old Dominion is known for a country-pop sound and the band has found massive success with it as exemplified by tracks such as “Written in the Sand” and “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart.” Fellow artists Michael Ray and Ryan Griffin are on Wednesday night’s bill as well, so grab some tickets while you still can.
Also see…
RE:Search ft. Bailo w/ Jonny Grande, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Rachael Yamagata w/ Zach Djanikian @ Larimer Lounge
Night Moves w/ Turvy Organ @ Hi-Dive
Anthony Green @ Lost Lake
Bakermat @ Bar Standard
Tom Gershwin Plays & Sings Chet Baker @ Nocturne Jazz
Dinner w/ Trevor Toms @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Southern Avenue w/ Emma Mayes & the Hip @ Globe Hall
Juannah (Duo Electric Set) w/ Emmanuelle, Sasson @ The Walnut Room
Tycho w/ Poolside @ Mission Ballroom
Millencolin w/ Lawsuit Models, Sorry Sweetheart @ The Oriental Theater
Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Collective Wednesday: Feel Free Collective Takeover @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Open Stage Denver @ The Venue
Thursday, September 12
Recommended: KISS
Where: Pepsi Center
The Lowdown: If you’re looking for a hard-rock blast from the past, look no further. On Thursday night, the legendary rockers of KISS are headed to The Pepsi Center as a stop on their “End of the Road World Tour.” KISS, comprised of members Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer, were and still are known for their crazy theatrics, iconic makeup and kick-ass songs. You have the chance to see them in action one last time this week, so act now before it’s too late.
Also see…
Whitacre w/ Ghost Revue, Andy Sydow @ The Bluebird Theater
Jimmy Herring and the 5 of 7 @ The Gothic Theatre
Jon Wayne & The Pain + Wake Up and Live (Bob Marley Tribute) w/ Richard Vagner @ Cervantes’ Other Side
SuicideGirls: Blackheart Burlesque @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Sheer Mag w/ Tweens, The Born Readies @ Larimer Lounge
Caitlin Gill (Album Release) @ Hi-Dive
The Hooten Hallers w/ Dead Pay Rent, Smokestack Relics @ Lost Lake
Jukebox & Music Trivia w/ Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Danilo Brito (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Big Swing Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
Kaitlyn Williams (Video Release) w/ Kayla Marque, Emily Shreve @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Waker w/ Graham Good & The Painters, Thomas Harpole @ Globe Hall
303 Synth City ft. Strange Powers w/ Tears to Li6ht, Bob Sync @ The Walnut Room
Chris Trapper w/ Megan Burtt @ Soiled Dove Underground
Alison Wonderland w/ Ekali, Medasin, Wuki @ Red Rocks
Drink Drank Punk w/ People Corrupting People, Swamp Rats @ 3 Kings Tavern
Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern
Xtra Ticket ft. Dave Hebert of JGB @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
CO Solo Artist Awards & miniFEST @ Herman’s Hideaway
Blastfome w/ Tooch, Machine Dreams, Pocket Shuffle, So Gnar @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Roka Hueka @ The Riverfront Concerts at Commons Park
Harry Tuft w/ Johnny Long @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music
Language Denver #055 ft. Mampi Swift w/ Legion, Shua, Digga, Bruckshot, Relyt @ The Black Box
Sub.Session w/ Faith in May, D3lphie, Moldamind, Chocolate Drop, Lemondoza, CurlyOnE, Travis Ian Baker @ The Black Box Lounge
Friday, September 13
Recommended: Incubus w/ Dub Trio
Where: The Fillmore
The Lowdown: To wrap up the work week on Friday, we’re taking you to The Fillmore where Incubus will be taking over the 3,700 seat venue for a two-night run. Incubus is known for a hard rock sou d that blend genres such as punk and metal together in a fluid and unique way. Since the 1997 debut, Incubus has been responsible for hits like “Drive” and “Wish You Were Here.” Fellow artist Dub Trio will be joining Incubus on Friday night as well.
Also see…
Exmag w/ Recess, Alex Bowman, Hu @ The Bluebird Theater
Snakehips w/ Kases, Duffy @ The Gothic Theatre
Figure w/ Dr. Ozi, Dack Janiels, Swarm, Sully @ Summit Music Hall
SuicideGirls: Blackheart Burlesque @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
ill.Gates w/ Ahee, Gangus, LowPro. @ Cervantes’ Other Side
FatBoy SSE w/ RCG the Label, SwizZy B, Foevabeatz @ Marquis Theater
Al Ross w/ Lüc, El Chop-Oh, Scvllywvg @ Larimer Lounge
Fetid w/ Cerebral Rot, Black Curse, Flowering Blade @ Hi-Dive
Summer Cannibals w/ Mr. Atomic, Knuckle Pups @ Lost Lake
Charles Feelgood @ Bar Standard
Markus Schulz @ The Church
Tenia Nelson (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Cass + Kerry (Double Album Release) (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Denver Trumpet Icon Series @ Nocturne Jazz
Eli Young Band @ The Grizzly Rose
Ginga @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Blanco White w/ Dan Owen, The Bright Silence (Solo) @ Globe Hall
La Cocodrila @ The Walnut Room
Florida Georgia Line w/ Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen, Canaan Smith @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Tnertle w/ LYFTD, Chewy&Bach @ Levitt Pavilion
Social Distortion + Flogging Molly w/ The Devil Makes Three, Le Butcherettes @ Mission Ballroom
Apathy + Celph Titled @ The Roxy Theatre
Paradise Theatre (Styx Tribute) w/ Fire & Ice (Pat Benatar Tribute) @ The Oriental Theater
Orca Welles w/ Kill Vargas, Gramma @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Official Flogging Molly Afterparty w/ Nathen Maxwell, DJ Aka Miggy, The Trade-Ins @ Goosetown Tavern
Xtra Ticket ft. Dave Hebert of JGB @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Unpaid Overtime w/ S1lencer, Buckner Funkenjazz, Wendy Clark Band @ Herman’s Hideaway
DropDoc w/ Omnist, Wreckno, Creature, Side Guy @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Dan Bern & The IJBC (Record Release) @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Pokey LaFarge w/ Wolf Van Elfmand @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
People Corrupting People w/ Drink Drank Drunk, A Little Off @ The Venue
Mersiv w/ Opalyte, Dapolitiks, Dream Pusha, Knat Turner, Mersiv Downtempo Set @ The Black Box
Kinetik (10 Year Anniversary) w/ Natural Nate b2b DJ Mike Devious, Ishe, Gvn$mk, RYSE, Ready Or Not @ The Black Box Lounge
Habstrakt @ Temple Denver
Saturday, September 14
Recommended: 303 Magazine Cover Challenge
Where: Marquis Theater
The Lowdown: On Saturday night, we’ve got something special for you to check out. We are gathering up some kick-ass talent from the 303 area and hosting the first-ever live 303 Magazine Cover Challenge. This event will have artists such as Kid Astronaut, Zach Maxwell, Kaitlyn Williams and Cisco the Nomad all coming together to take on a variety of covers at the Marquis Theater. This event will be one you won’t want to miss, so be sure to get tickets now.
Also see…
Giuda w/ MF Ruckus @ The Bluebird Theater
Incubus w/ Dub Trio @ The Fillmore
Bang Bang Burlesque @ Summit Music Hall
The Movement w/ Project 432, Arise Roots, A-Mac & The Height @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Travellers Music (Album Release) w/ Blueprint, Chenay, Maulskull @ Larimer Lounge
Bear and the Beasts w/ Anthony Ruptak, Automatic Iris @ Hi-Dive
Oso Oso w/ The Sidekicks, Future Teens @ Lost Lake
BASS OPS: Carbin, UMEK @ Club Vinyl
Tenia Nelson Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Jonathan Kreisberg Quartet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Clay-Gott Quintet: Vintage West Coast @ Nocturne Jazz
Forest Beutel (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Bearracuda DENVER (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Strand Oaks w/ Apex Manor @ Globe Hall
Ari Hest @ The Walnut Room
Greensky Bluegrass w/ Rayland Baxter @ Red Rocks
Low Cut Connie w/ Christopher the Conquered @ Levitt Pavilion
Flogging Molly + Social Distortion w/ The Devil Makes Three, Le Butcherettes @ Mission Ballroom
Skinnyfromthe9 ft. $teven Cannon, Big Nik,Traedakidd @ The Roxy Theatre
Still The Same (Bob Seger Tribute) w/ Halfway There (Bon Jovi Tribute), The Strange Parade (The Doors Tribute) @ The Oriental Theater
Denver Meat Packing Company @ 3 Kings Tavern
Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern
Xtra Ticket ft. Dave Hebert of JGB @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Smile Empty Soul w/ September Mourning, Bullet To He Heart, Thy Shade, Hard Blue @ Herman’s Hideaway
Meeting House w/ My Dog at Chad, Chess at Breakfast @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Andy Hedges @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Avenhart w/ Sister Neapolitan @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Hydraform w/ Feign Disorder, Geezer @ The Venue
Mersiv w/ FiYah, Patches O’Malley, Kyral x Banko, Wriza, Killa Nova @ The Black Box
Black Out w/ D-Unit, Shua, SWiGZ @ The Black Box Lounge
A-Trak @ Temple Denver
Sunday, September 15
Recommended: Greensky Bluegrass w/ Billy Strings
Where: Red Rocks
The Lowdown: To wrap up this week in Denver concerts, we’re taking you back to Red Rocks where Greensky Bluegrass will be wrapping up their three-night run in Morrison. Greensky Bluegrass always puts on an energetic live show with a full sound that packs a punch. Fellow artist Billy Strings is on the bill for Sunday night’s performance as well. You have three chances to catch Greensky Bluegrass in action this week, so be sure to grab some tickets now.
Also see…
Phora @ The Bluebird Theater
The Selecter w/ DJ Rhoda Dakar @ Marquis Theater
Iolite w/ Saint Nomad, Moves @ Larimer Lounge
Eagle Claw w/ Stone Disciple, Scepter of Eligos @ Hi-Dive
Strand of Oaks @ Lost Lake
The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Rekha Ohal Trio Performs the Music of Stevie Wonder (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Forest Beutel (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy & His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Ida Mae w/ Many Mountains, Miguel Dakota @ Globe Hall
Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears w/ Robby Peoples & The Congress @ Levitt Pavilion
Jinjer w/ The Browning, Venom & Valor @ The Oriental Theater
Freezer Acid @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Social Repose w/ Johnnie Guilbert, Secret Tree Fort, Viewfinders @ Herman’s Hideaway
Red Sage w/ Luna Shade, Rebelde, Knucklehorn @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Martha Scanlan & Jon Neufeld @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Lúnasa @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music