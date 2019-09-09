This Week In Concerts – Greensky Bluegrass, Hazel English, KISS, PVRIS and More

How are you enjoying September so far? Well, there’s plenty of days left in the month to see all the concerts you could possibly want to see in the Mile High City. As we enter the second week of September, you can take your pick at over 60 concerts going on throughout Denver. Whatever your music taste may be, there’s bound to be something for everyone going on this week.

Monday, September 9

Recommended: Hazel English w/ Modern Leisure

Where: Larimer Lounge

The Lowdown: To kick things off on Monday night, indie-pop artist Hazel English is headed to the Mile High City to take over Larimer Lounge. Based out of Oakland, English’s sound blends together strong elements of indie production and pop melodies. If you’re unfamiliar with English, check out “Never Going Home” or “That Thing” to get yourself started. Fellow artist Modern Leisure is on the bill for Monday night as well.

Also see…

Voight w/ Dancing Plague, French Kettle Station, Luxury Hearse @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

GodJammit @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

TryMoreMOJO Decompress Jam w/ World’s Finest @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Tuesday, September 10

Recommended: PVRIS w/ UPSAHL

Where: Marquis Theater

The Lowdown: On Tuesday night, PVRIS are bringing their pop-rock sounds to the Marquis Theater. PVRIS, led by frontwoman Lynn Gunn, just celebrated the release of their most recent single “Hallucinations” which is worth the listen. Last year, PVRIS took over The Ogden Theatre and we’re happy to see them return to the Mile High City in a more intimate setting for a sold-out crowd. Fellow artist UPSAHL is on the bill for Tuesday night as well.

sold-out*

Also see…

Slaughter Beach, Dog w/ Cave People @ Larimer Lounge

Kristin Hersh (Electric Trio) w/ Fred Abong @ Hi-Dive

Anthony Green @ Lost Lake

The Australian Pink Floyd Show @ The Paramount Theatre

Options ft. Bennie Maupin, Eric Revis, Nasheet Waits @ Dazzle Jazz

The MaryLynn Gillaspie + Andreas Schmid Quintet Honors Shirley Horn @ Nocturne Jazz

Adam Deitch Quartet @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Raveena w/ Babah Fly, Brionne Aigne @ Globe Hall

Mark Knopfler and Band @ Red Rocks

Sea of Treachery w/ Aethere, Decayer, It’s Always Sunny in Tijuana @ The Roxy Theatre

Rocca Vegas w/ Coldridge @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Hebbe + Cartridge w/ Bueller, Mystery Drug, Pocket Shuffle, Artist Showcase @ The Black Box + The Black Box Lounge

Wednesday, September 11

Recommended: Old Dominion w/ Michael Ray, Ryan Griffin

Where: Red Rocks

The Lowdown: On Wednesday night, we’re taking you up to Morrison where Old Dominion will be taking over Red Rocks. Old Dominion is known for a country-pop sound and the band has found massive success with it as exemplified by tracks such as “Written in the Sand” and “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart.” Fellow artists Michael Ray and Ryan Griffin are on Wednesday night’s bill as well, so grab some tickets while you still can.

Also see…

RE:Search ft. Bailo w/ Jonny Grande, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Rachael Yamagata w/ Zach Djanikian @ Larimer Lounge

Night Moves w/ Turvy Organ @ Hi-Dive

Anthony Green @ Lost Lake

Bakermat @ Bar Standard

Tom Gershwin Plays & Sings Chet Baker @ Nocturne Jazz

Dinner w/ Trevor Toms @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Southern Avenue w/ Emma Mayes & the Hip @ Globe Hall

Juannah (Duo Electric Set) w/ Emmanuelle, Sasson @ The Walnut Room

Tycho w/ Poolside @ Mission Ballroom

Millencolin w/ Lawsuit Models, Sorry Sweetheart @ The Oriental Theater

Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Collective Wednesday: Feel Free Collective Takeover @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Open Stage Denver @ The Venue

Thursday, September 12

Recommended: KISS

Where: Pepsi Center

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for a hard-rock blast from the past, look no further. On Thursday night, the legendary rockers of KISS are headed to The Pepsi Center as a stop on their “End of the Road World Tour.” KISS, comprised of members Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer, were and still are known for their crazy theatrics, iconic makeup and kick-ass songs. You have the chance to see them in action one last time this week, so act now before it’s too late.

Also see…

Whitacre w/ Ghost Revue, Andy Sydow @ The Bluebird Theater

Jimmy Herring and the 5 of 7 @ The Gothic Theatre

Jon Wayne & The Pain + Wake Up and Live (Bob Marley Tribute) w/ Richard Vagner @ Cervantes’ Other Side

SuicideGirls: Blackheart Burlesque @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Sheer Mag w/ Tweens, The Born Readies @ Larimer Lounge

Caitlin Gill (Album Release) @ Hi-Dive

The Hooten Hallers w/ Dead Pay Rent, Smokestack Relics @ Lost Lake

Jukebox & Music Trivia w/ Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Danilo Brito (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Big Swing Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

Kaitlyn Williams (Video Release) w/ Kayla Marque, Emily Shreve @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Waker w/ Graham Good & The Painters, Thomas Harpole @ Globe Hall

303 Synth City ft. Strange Powers w/ Tears to Li6ht, Bob Sync @ The Walnut Room

Chris Trapper w/ Megan Burtt @ Soiled Dove Underground

Alison Wonderland w/ Ekali, Medasin, Wuki @ Red Rocks

Drink Drank Punk w/ People Corrupting People, Swamp Rats @ 3 Kings Tavern

Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

Xtra Ticket ft. Dave Hebert of JGB @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

CO Solo Artist Awards & miniFEST @ Herman’s Hideaway

Blastfome w/ Tooch, Machine Dreams, Pocket Shuffle, So Gnar @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Roka Hueka @ The Riverfront Concerts at Commons Park

Harry Tuft w/ Johnny Long @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

Language Denver #055 ft. Mampi Swift w/ Legion, Shua, Digga, Bruckshot, Relyt @ The Black Box

Sub.Session w/ Faith in May, D3lphie, Moldamind, Chocolate Drop, Lemondoza, CurlyOnE, Travis Ian Baker @ The Black Box Lounge

Friday, September 13

Recommended: Incubus w/ Dub Trio

Where: The Fillmore

The Lowdown: To wrap up the work week on Friday, we’re taking you to The Fillmore where Incubus will be taking over the 3,700 seat venue for a two-night run. Incubus is known for a hard rock sou d that blend genres such as punk and metal together in a fluid and unique way. Since the 1997 debut, Incubus has been responsible for hits like “Drive” and “Wish You Were Here.” Fellow artist Dub Trio will be joining Incubus on Friday night as well.

Also see…

Exmag w/ Recess, Alex Bowman, Hu @ The Bluebird Theater

Snakehips w/ Kases, Duffy @ The Gothic Theatre

Figure w/ Dr. Ozi, Dack Janiels, Swarm, Sully @ Summit Music Hall

SuicideGirls: Blackheart Burlesque @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

ill.Gates w/ Ahee, Gangus, LowPro. @ Cervantes’ Other Side

FatBoy SSE w/ RCG the Label, SwizZy B, Foevabeatz @ Marquis Theater

Al Ross w/ Lüc, El Chop-Oh, Scvllywvg @ Larimer Lounge

Fetid w/ Cerebral Rot, Black Curse, Flowering Blade @ Hi-Dive

Summer Cannibals w/ Mr. Atomic, Knuckle Pups @ Lost Lake

Charles Feelgood @ Bar Standard

Markus Schulz @ The Church

Tenia Nelson (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Cass + Kerry (Double Album Release) (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Denver Trumpet Icon Series @ Nocturne Jazz

Eli Young Band @ The Grizzly Rose

Ginga @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Blanco White w/ Dan Owen, The Bright Silence (Solo) @ Globe Hall

La Cocodrila @ The Walnut Room

Florida Georgia Line w/ Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen, Canaan Smith @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Tnertle w/ LYFTD, Chewy&Bach @ Levitt Pavilion

Social Distortion + Flogging Molly w/ The Devil Makes Three, Le Butcherettes @ Mission Ballroom

Apathy + Celph Titled @ The Roxy Theatre

Paradise Theatre (Styx Tribute) w/ Fire & Ice (Pat Benatar Tribute) @ The Oriental Theater

Orca Welles w/ Kill Vargas, Gramma @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Official Flogging Molly Afterparty w/ Nathen Maxwell, DJ Aka Miggy, The Trade-Ins @ Goosetown Tavern

Xtra Ticket ft. Dave Hebert of JGB @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Unpaid Overtime w/ S1lencer, Buckner Funkenjazz, Wendy Clark Band @ Herman’s Hideaway

DropDoc w/ Omnist, Wreckno, Creature, Side Guy @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Dan Bern & The IJBC (Record Release) @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Pokey LaFarge w/ Wolf Van Elfmand @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

People Corrupting People w/ Drink Drank Drunk, A Little Off @ The Venue

Mersiv w/ Opalyte, Dapolitiks, Dream Pusha, Knat Turner, Mersiv Downtempo Set @ The Black Box

Kinetik (10 Year Anniversary) w/ Natural Nate b2b DJ Mike Devious, Ishe, Gvn$mk, RYSE, Ready Or Not @ The Black Box Lounge

Habstrakt @ Temple Denver

Saturday, September 14

Recommended: 303 Magazine Cover Challenge

Where: Marquis Theater

The Lowdown: On Saturday night, we’ve got something special for you to check out. We are gathering up some kick-ass talent from the 303 area and hosting the first-ever live 303 Magazine Cover Challenge. This event will have artists such as Kid Astronaut, Zach Maxwell, Kaitlyn Williams and Cisco the Nomad all coming together to take on a variety of covers at the Marquis Theater. This event will be one you won’t want to miss, so be sure to get tickets now.

Also see…

Giuda w/ MF Ruckus @ The Bluebird Theater

Incubus w/ Dub Trio @ The Fillmore

Bang Bang Burlesque @ Summit Music Hall

The Movement w/ Project 432, Arise Roots, A-Mac & The Height @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Travellers Music (Album Release) w/ Blueprint, Chenay, Maulskull @ Larimer Lounge

Bear and the Beasts w/ Anthony Ruptak, Automatic Iris @ Hi-Dive

Oso Oso w/ The Sidekicks, Future Teens @ Lost Lake

BASS OPS: Carbin, UMEK @ Club Vinyl

Tenia Nelson Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Jonathan Kreisberg Quartet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Clay-Gott Quintet: Vintage West Coast @ Nocturne Jazz

Forest Beutel (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Bearracuda DENVER (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Strand Oaks w/ Apex Manor @ Globe Hall

Ari Hest @ The Walnut Room

Greensky Bluegrass w/ Rayland Baxter @ Red Rocks

Low Cut Connie w/ Christopher the Conquered @ Levitt Pavilion

Flogging Molly + Social Distortion w/ The Devil Makes Three, Le Butcherettes @ Mission Ballroom

Skinnyfromthe9 ft. $teven Cannon, Big Nik,Traedakidd @ The Roxy Theatre

Still The Same (Bob Seger Tribute) w/ Halfway There (Bon Jovi Tribute), The Strange Parade (The Doors Tribute) @ The Oriental Theater

Denver Meat Packing Company @ 3 Kings Tavern

Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern

Xtra Ticket ft. Dave Hebert of JGB @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Smile Empty Soul w/ September Mourning, Bullet To He Heart, Thy Shade, Hard Blue @ Herman’s Hideaway

Meeting House w/ My Dog at Chad, Chess at Breakfast @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Andy Hedges @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Avenhart w/ Sister Neapolitan @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Hydraform w/ Feign Disorder, Geezer @ The Venue

Mersiv w/ FiYah, Patches O’Malley, Kyral x Banko, Wriza, Killa Nova @ The Black Box

Black Out w/ D-Unit, Shua, SWiGZ @ The Black Box Lounge

A-Trak @ Temple Denver

Sunday, September 15

Recommended: Greensky Bluegrass w/ Billy Strings

Where: Red Rocks

The Lowdown: To wrap up this week in Denver concerts, we’re taking you back to Red Rocks where Greensky Bluegrass will be wrapping up their three-night run in Morrison. Greensky Bluegrass always puts on an energetic live show with a full sound that packs a punch. Fellow artist Billy Strings is on the bill for Sunday night’s performance as well. You have three chances to catch Greensky Bluegrass in action this week, so be sure to grab some tickets now.

Also see…

Phora @ The Bluebird Theater

The Selecter w/ DJ Rhoda Dakar @ Marquis Theater

Iolite w/ Saint Nomad, Moves @ Larimer Lounge

Eagle Claw w/ Stone Disciple, Scepter of Eligos @ Hi-Dive

Strand of Oaks @ Lost Lake

The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Rekha Ohal Trio Performs the Music of Stevie Wonder (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Forest Beutel (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy & His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Ida Mae w/ Many Mountains, Miguel Dakota @ Globe Hall

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears w/ Robby Peoples & The Congress @ Levitt Pavilion

Jinjer w/ The Browning, Venom & Valor @ The Oriental Theater

Freezer Acid @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Social Repose w/ Johnnie Guilbert, Secret Tree Fort, Viewfinders @ Herman’s Hideaway

Red Sage w/ Luna Shade, Rebelde, Knucklehorn @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Martha Scanlan & Jon Neufeld @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Lúnasa @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

