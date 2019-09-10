Just Announced – Bob Dylan to Play Mission Ballroom

With a new venue comes a certain understanding that the stage isn’t “christened” per se until a certain someone takes the stage. With legends like The Who, Billy Joel and the Rolling Stones hitting up the Pepsi Center and Coors Field, Mission Ballroom was stuck in a hard place. Until the legend, Bob Dylan himself announced a Denver stop at the new venue on October 17.

Billed as “Bob Dylan and His Band,” this performance will be the first time Dylan has hit The Mile High City since his FirstBank performance in 2017. The difference this year? The venue size. Mission Ballroom is a mid-sized venue, seating at most 3,950 people. Bob Dylan could sell out the Pepsi Center without much effort — just say the word and we’re there. The intentionality behind the choice makes for an experience unparalleled by any nostalgic-ridden tour — true intimacy with an artist whose legacy goes beyond today’s top charts.

The downside? These tickets won’t be around long. Get ready for a truly cutthroat “fight to the ballroom” on September 13 at 10 a.m. when tickets go on sale here. Good luck.