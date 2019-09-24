Denver’s Black American West Museum Is Competing to Win $2 Million for Preservation

Today, the Dr. Justina Ford house was announced as one of 20 historic sites competing in the 2019 Partners in Preservation: Main Streets campaign. The National Trust for Historic Preservation and American Express created the community-focused partnership in 2006, to engage the public in preserving historic locations, with the theme of this year’s campaign to celebrate the untold history of American women. The competition for public votes culminates in a $2 million grant for much-needed preservation repairs to ensure the site’s prominence for future generations. The public can cast their vote here, from now until October 29 when the poll officially closes.

The Dr. Justina Ford house belonged to Denver’s first woman African American doctor garnering the name “Baby Doctor” for the more than 7,000 babies she delivered and the countless others she treated. Nowadays, her house is home to the Black American West Museum, which celebrates African American influence on the western frontier.

To celebrate the inclusion, the Dr. Justina Ford House (3091 California St, Denver, 80205) will host an open house Saturday, October 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will feature food, performances and historical interpreters.