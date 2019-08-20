How to Wear Oversized Styles Without Drowning in Them

Oversized silhouettes and shapes are the epitome of all things fashion right now. Following Milan Fashion Week in 2018, Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour, said herself, “The idea of anything that is overly sexy or overly clingy or look-at-me has simply gone out the window.” The industry is focused on a more refined, sophisticated style that renounces the skin-tight phenomenon widely accepted for years. Celebrities like Rihanna, Hailey Bieber and Lady Gaga have embraced this movement, showing that oversized can still be sexy. Shapeless suit sets, baggy jeans and boxy t-shirts encapsulate the trend. Ambivalence towards these newly introduced silhouettes is common but playing around with this fad will keep you chic — and in Wintour’s good graces.

Maintain Balance

The Lowdown: Maintaining balance is the key to successfully styling oversized pieces. Some element of the outfit needs to complement the oversized component — if the jacket is oversized, opt for a slimmer fitted pant. It’s easy to lose sight of shape, causing one to appear as if they’re drowning in their clothing. However, if done correctly, oversized outfits make it easy to look “off-duty” and effortless. For this look, the oversized leather motto jacket was a perfect statement piece. The fire engine red contrasted well against the glossy black, finished with a thin white line to separate the two color blocks. Because the jacket was slouchy yet structured, pairing these slim red leather trousers was a harmonious accent to finish off the look. In short, the final outfit was effortlessly badass.

Playful Patterns

The Lowdown: It can be daunting to play around with shape and pattern, but just because you implement one doesn’t mean you have to give up the other. Oversized elements can often benefit from being paired with patterned pieces. It gives the look more dimension, life and voice. By utilizing striking color in tandem with plentiful patterns, it’s easy to kindle a fruitful relationship between oversized and fashionable. The trend has rethought and modernized traditional pieces, making them more whimsical and casual. In particular, blazers are no longer boring. Instead, by combining this oversized velvet blazer with a plaid pencil skirt, hot pink tights and a vibrant coral chain link bag, office chic just got a whole new meaning.

Conspicuous Structure

The Lowdown: Creating noticeable structure is imperative to nailing bigger-than-life fashion. By mixing color with structure, this look perfectly represented the well-known expression, “the bigger, the better.” In general, structure is foundational to any look, especially one that deals with oversized elements. For this look, the focal point was the exaggerated top. Though the top was elaborate, the rest of the outfit was nothing close to bland. The retro-inspired accordion skirt, matched in the perfect shade of sky blue, enhanced the top piece without overshadowing it. When paired with an organza puffy sleeve blouse to keep the attention on the design and color, this look teetered on the brink of newfound experimentation. Photography by Lauren Magin.

Models Danshay Martinez, Delaney Archer and Casey De Bie.

Models provided by Goldie Mae Productions.

Hair by Marlania Trujillo.

Makeup by Lani Fischer.

Clothing provided by Zara and Buffalo Exchange.

Top piece provided by Jasmine Lewis Design.

Styled by Sydney Scarola.