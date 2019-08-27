Celebrate Labor Day Weekend at NATIV Hotel’s Anniversary White Party

Summer may be coming to an end, but the days are still long and still very hot, so what better way to celebrate a long weekend in this heat than at a cool anniversary party? NATIV Lounge and Hotel is celebrating its second anniversary by throwing a White Party presented by 303 Magazine — all in white attire.

The night will feature drinks, laughs and music from DJ Ofir in the Stereo Lounge. Our free guest list is full but you can still enjoy the party and purchase $15 tickets to ensure your entrance (and avoid the line.) The event is 21+ years old and you must present a valid form of ID.

End the summer on a (white) hot note, as NATIV and 303 Magazine present the perfect end-of-the-summer party.

Saturday, August 31

1612 Wazee St., Denver, Colorado

9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Attire: All White Everything

21+ event – Must present a valid form of ID

Tickets can be purchased here