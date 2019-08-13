Mumford and Sons will be in town for three consecutive performances at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre beginning this Thursday, but that isn’t stopping them from adding a surprise fourth show. This Friday, August 16 at 2:30 p.m., the alt-rock band will head to Twist and Shout for a rare intimate acoustic in-store performance. The limited performance will be free to the public, however, to gain admittance to the event prospective attendees must show up in person (no holds allowed) while supplies last and pick up a wristband from the front counter. In addition, the band will stick around shortly after their performance for a couple of group photos with fans. So, hurry on down to Twist and Shout, because these will go fast.

Previously Twist and Shout has had acts like The Pretenders, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats and more perform in-store, but Mumford and Sons will be the biggest acts to date.

Twist and Shout is located at 2508 E Colfax Ave. and is open from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.