A Taste of Colorado and 22 Other Food & Drink Events in Denver This Week

Summer may be officially coming to an end, but Denver is closing out the season with some delicious events. You can kick off the week at a Pop-Up Farmer’s Market at Ratio Beerworks and finish the week at the 2019 A Taste of Colorado festival. Wherever your plans take you, make sure to check out this list of food and drink events in Denver this week.

Monday, August 26

The GrowHaus Pop-Up Farmer’s Market at Ratio Beerworks

When: Monday, August 26 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The GrowHaus is heading to Ratio Beerworks for a pop-up farmer’s market. You can stop by the Ratio Beerworks taproom to shop for greens and mushrooms from The GrowHaus’ summer harvest or various products from The Real Dill. The Veggie Yeti truck will also be out front so you can shop, snack and sip on your favorite Ratio brew.

Summertime Magic Blueberry Lemon Sour IPA Release

When: Monday, August 26 3 – 8 p.m.

Where: Goldspot Brewing Company, 4970 Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Goldspot Brewing Company will feature their Summertime Magic collaboration with Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery this Monday. Summertime Magic is a blueberry lemon sour IPA that has notes of citrus and blueberry pie. You can sip on this delicious treat while celebrating the end of your Monday.

Summer Nights Knob Creek Barrel Release Party

When: Monday, August 26 6:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Corner Office Restaurant + Martini Bar, 1401 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Corner Office is celebrating the release of their own private label Knob Creek barrel with an end of summer soirée. The event will feature classic BBQ bites from Chef Rich Byers paired with Knob Creek private label cocktails. Five dollars from each ticket will go towards Hungry to Help Charity; World Central Kitchen so you can imbibe for a good cause.

Vegan Night at Famous Original J’s Pizza

When: Monday, August 26 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Famous Original J’s Pizza, 715 E. 26th Ave., Denver

Cost: $12 per person

The Lowdown: Famous Original J’s is hosting its third installment of Vegan Night this Monday. For $12 attendees can enjoy several styles of all-you-can-eat vegan pizza. You can head to this Five Points pizzeria for a slice of animal product free ‘za.

Tuesday, August 27

Beer & Brats with Astronauts

When: Tuesday, August 27 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Blue Moon RiNo, 3750 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $19 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Blue Moon RiNo is hosting the Colorado Space Business Roundtable for a night of Beer & Brats with Astronauts. For $19 guests will enjoy dinner, two drinks and a roundtable discussion with a former NASA astronaut. Blue Moon has also created a special brew for the event that is made with “Galaxy” yeast so you can truly live out childhood dreams.

Chasing Ghosts + Puppies: Tuesday Tappings at Improper City

When: Tuesday, August 27 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St., Suite 101, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Improper City continues its Tuesday Tappings with Epic Brewing Company’s Chasing Ghosts NEIPA. The event will also host LOLA’s Rescue and their adoptable puppies. You can try a new beer while playing with puppies.

4th Annual Den Corner Summer Rooftop Party

When: Starts Tuesday, August 27 5 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Sushi Den Parking Garage Rooftop, Directly Across from OTOTO, 1501 S. Pearl St., Denver

Cost: $90 – $135 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Rooftop Party at Sushi Den’s parking garage returns this Tuesday and Wednesday. the event features food from 20 chefs flown in from southern Japan and eight of Denver’s top chefs. You can expect a plethora of Ramen, Japanese street food and more. There will also be live music so you can chow down on some delicious Japanese fare while dancing on this Platt Park rooftop.

Wednesday, August 28

Chef and Brew 2019

When: Wednesday, August 28 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $54 – $74 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Chef and Brew returns to EXDO Event Center for its eighth year. The beer and food pairing competition features bites and brews from Colorado’s top chefs and brewmasters. Attendees can enjoy unlimited samples of food and drink and can also cast their vote to help dub the champion.

Thursday, August 29

Patio Workshop: Learn to Saber a Bottle of Champagne and Cocktail Mixing

When: Thursday, August 29 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Hotel Teatro, 1100 14th St., Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Nickel at Hotel Teatro is hosting a workshop this Thursday. The event will teach you how to open a bottle of champagne with a sword and how to mix your cocktails. For $40 guests will receive a full bottle of sparkling wine to saber, charcuterie and access to a full cocktail mixing station.

Meet the Marker Dinner Series | Locke + Co Whiskey

When: Thursday, August 29 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Sarto’s, 2900 W. 25th Ave., Denver

Cost: $55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sarto’s kicks off their Meet the Maker Dinner Series with Locke + Co Whiskey this Thursday. Attendees will enjoy a whiskey tasting led by Owen Locke followed by a four-course dinner with additional whiskey cocktail pairings. You can learn about this local distiller while dining on Sarto’s Italian dishes.

Friday, August 30

King of Carrot Flowers Saison Release

When: Friday, August 30 5 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The King of Carrot Flowers returns to Ratio Beerworks this weekend. The brew is a dry saison with carrot juice and elderflower. The beer is also described as fruit-forward with nuances of pear, honey and coriander. You can celebrate the return of this vibrant beer at Ratio’s RiNo taproom.

Denver: Peach Party

When: Friday, August 30 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem (RiNo), 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem is throwing an all things Peach Party. The event will feature $5 Peach Bellini Cans, $7 Peach Riesling Slushies and peach pies for sale from The Long I Pie Shop. There will also be live music from Destiny Shynelle and a Silent Disco so you can celebrate the stone fruit in style.

3x Can Release at Cerebral Brewing

When: Friday, August 30 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Cerebral Brewing, 1477 Monroe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: This Friday Cerebral Brewing is releasing three cans of new brew. The beers being released are Forbidden Idol Zombie, a Tiki Sour DIPA; Hollow Fang, an IPA hopped with Citra; Tactical Manuever, a Foeder fermented Helles. A four-pack will cost $14 and is limited to one case per person.

Olfactory Hues IPA Draft & Crowler Release

When: Starts Friday, August 30 at 2 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fiction Beer Company is releasing a Phish inspired brew this Friday. Olfactory Hues IPA is inspired by the 1990 song “Lawn Boy” and is an aromatic IPA that is hop-forward with an evergreen flavor and notes of tropical fruit. You can taste this musical brew and celebrate the upcoming Phish Concert at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Saturday, August 31

A Taste of Colorado

When: Starts Saturday, August 31 at 11 a.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax and Bannock, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: A Taste of Colorado returns to Civic Center Park this weekend for its 36th anniversary. This Denver food and music festival will host over 50 foods vendors, live music from bands like Kool & the Gang and much more. You can head to A Taste of Colorado and chow down on some street food while celebrating Labor Day Weekend.

All You Can Drink Mini-Pool-Palooza

When: Saturday, August 31 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Jackson’s Denver, 1520 20th St., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Jackson’s Denver is holding its first All You Can Drink Mini-Pool-Palooza this Saturday. For $30 attendees can enjoy a four-hour open bar and all-you-can-eat BBQ on the rooftop. The event will also feature mini-pools and other summer fun as well as five local DJ sets.

Chocolate and Coffee Pairing

When: Saturday, August 31 9 – 10 a.m.

Where: Copper Door Coffee Roasters, 900 W. 1st Ave., #180, Denver

Cost: $10 – $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Copper Door Coffee and Kinship Chocolate are partnering up for a Chocolate & Coffee Pairing. Participants will receive four chocolates and four coffees all originating from Guatemala, but crafted and roasted in Denver. You can start your Saturday morning with a cup of joe and a treat.

25th Anniversary Block Party at Cucina Colore

When: Saturday, August 31 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Cucina Colore, 3041 E. 3rd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cucina Colore turns 25 and is throwing a block party to celebrate. The Cherry Creek Trattoria will host an evening filled with Italian wine, sangria and cocktails. There will also be live entertainment so you can imbibe while listening to some tunes.

Bingo Brunch with Old Forester at Broadway Market

When: Saturday, August 31 12 – 2 p.m.

Where: Broadway Market Denver, 950 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Broadway Market Denver and Old Forester Bourbon present a Bingo Brunch this Saturday. For $20 guests will receive two brunch cocktails and bingo cards. There will also be special Old Forester cocktails and brunch dishes available for purchase from Broadway Market vendors.

Sunday, September 1

1st Anniversary Party at Colorado Sake Co.

When: Sunday, September 1 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: Colorado Sake Co., 3559 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Colorado Sake co. is celebrating its first anniversary this weekend. The event will feature sake bloody Marys, sake mimosas, sushi and a live DJ. You can celebrate this unique institution this Sunday while sipping on some sweet sake cocktails.

Labor Day Party & Hot Dog Eating Contest

When: Sunday, September 1 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Zuni Street Brewing Company, 2355 W. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Zuni Street Brewing Company’s Hot Dog Eating Contest returns this weekend to celebrate Labor Day. The event will host El Gallo Blanco food truck and Jason Brazzel for tunes. The Hot Dog Eating Contest begins at 4 p.m. and whoever eats the most hotdogs in ten minutes will win the grand prize of a crown, scepter and a $50 gift certificate.

Vinyl Me Please & Hearth + Dram Present: Weekly Stacks of Wax Brunch

When: Sunday, September 1 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Hearth & Dram, 1801 Wewatta St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Vinyl Me Please and Hearth & Dram present a Weekly Stacks of Wax Brunch. The event will feature all of the typical brunch dishes and drinks from Hearth & Dram as well as a live DJ set from Chris Kennedy. This week’s brunch will feature funk, soul, disco and house music.

Gold Point Grand Opening Party

When: Sunday, September 1 5 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Gold Point (Formerly Known as Bar Fausto), 3126 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Bar Fausto is reopening as Gold Point this Sunday. The revamped space will feature an entirely refurbished outdoor space with an urban garden with a similar bar area that encourages dancing and debauch. The event will feature cocktails, music and food.

Mark Your Calendar

Fizz Fight Denver 2019

When: Saturday, September 14 12 – 7 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $29.99 – $49.99 get tickets here

Sloan’s Lake Fall Bazaar

When: Starts Saturday, September 14 at 12 p.m.

Where: Sloan’s Lake Tap and Burger, 1565 N. Raleigh St., Unit 100, Denver

Cost: Free – $15 get tickets here

Ramen-O-Rama! Denver’s Ramen Festival

When: Saturday, November 16 12:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: RiNo Fairgrounds, 3715 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: To be announced, RSVP here