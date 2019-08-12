RARE, The Denver Steak Championships and 19 Other Food and Drink Events in Denver This Week

Denver has a drool-worthy lineup of events this week. You can spend the week celebrating Peach Week at various locations and kick off the weekend early at RARE, Denver’s Steak Championship. Whatever your plans may be, make sure to checkout this list of food and drink events happening in Denver this week.

Monday, August 12

2019 Peach Week

When: Starts Monday, August 12 at 11 a.m.

Where: Various Bonanno Concept restaurants, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Bonanno Concepts is celebrating the delicious splendors of the peach fruit all week long. Whether you choose to enjoy the stone fruit in beer, with pork loin or raw there is an event for everyone. The week begins with a 4 Noses Peachopotamus beer tapping at Denver Milk Market, peaks with a peach dinner at Osteria Marco and ends with a peach-themed class at Denver Milk Market’s sold out sugar school.

DTC Eats

When: Monday, August 12 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: 4700 S. Syracuse St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: D.T.C Eats returns this Monday to bring you delicious midday bites. You can take a long lunch to enjoy the various local food trucks in the Denver Tech Center area. The free food truck event can help you break your case of the Mondays.

Tuesday, August 13

Area Two Experimental Brewing Launch Party

When: Tuesday, August 13 6 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Finn’s Manor, 2927 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Two Roads Brewing Company and CSA Distributing are throwing a party for the launch of their newest brand, Area Two Experimental Brewing. There will be seven Area Two Experimental beers on tap as well as some Two Roads Brewing Company favorites and an H2Roads Craft Hard Seltzer available.

National Prosecco Day

When: Tuesday, August 13 2 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: The Jacquard Hotel & Rooftop, 222 Milwaukee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: It’s National Prosecco Day and The Jacquard Hotel & Rooftop is celebrating. You can head to the rooftop bar for $2 off glasses of Prosecco to join in on the party while enjoying the sweeping views of the Mile High City.

Wednesday, August 14

Ninkasi x Henry’s Tavern Beer Experience

When: Wednesday, August 14 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Henry’s Tavern (Denver), 500 16th St., Unit 184, Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Henry’s Tavern is hosting a beer and bites pairing with Ninkasi Brewing this Wednesday. For $20 guests will enjoy four expertly created bites to match classic Ninkasi ales. The pairing also includes a dessert pairing of Tricerahops Double IPA with Henry’s Signature Ice Cream Sandwich.

Thursday, August 15

RARE, The Denver Steak Championships

When: Thursday, August 15 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $110 – $150 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The inaugural RARE, Denver Steak Championships is this Saturday. Guests can enjoy juicy steak bites from top local restaurants and help vote the top cut. The categories include traditional and creative and will feature meats from Hearth & Dram, Señor Bear and more. There will also be steak-worthy cocktails and live music to make it a complete party.

Cheesecake and Beer Pairing at Great Divide Brewing

When: Thursday, August 15 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Great Divide Brewing Co., 2201 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $16 first come first served

The Lowdown: Good Sugar Baking and Great Divide Brewing Co. present a Cheesecake and Beer Pairing event. For $16 guests will enjoy four cheesecakes bites and four Great Divide tasters. The event is first-come, first-served and expected to sell out.

Tails & Ales

When: Thursday, August 15 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Recess Beer Garden LoHi, 2715 17th St., Ste. 103, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: MaxFund No-Kill Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is heading to Recess Beer Garden for Tails & Ales. There will be adoptable dogs on-site and the typical Recess brews on tap. You can sip on a bottle of bud while playing with man’s best friend.

Friday, August 16

126th Annual St. Rocco’s Feast

When: Starts Friday, August 16 at 5 p.m.

Where: Potenza Lodge, 1900 W. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Annual St Rocco’s Feast is taking over North Denver this weekend. You can enjoy tasty festival fare, an ice-cold beer or an Italian soda. There will also be some Italian swag giveaways and bingo making which make this event suited for the whole family.

Stranahan’s Summer Cocktail Pairing

When: Friday, August 16 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey, 200 S. Kalamath St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: A Notte and Stranahan’s present a Summer Cocktail Pairing. For $25 guests will receive three small plates from A Notte that are paired with three seasonal cocktails featuring Stranahan spirits. Guests will also have access to the private “Pilot Still” room so you can sip and snack and learn more about this Denver staple.

Ratio Stay Gold Oktoberfest Märzen Release Party

When: Starts Friday, August 16 at 5 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks is celebrating the return of their Oktoberfest Märzen, Stay Gold, this weekend. Stay Gold is a classic Bavarian Märzen with malt-forward flavor and a crisp and clean finish. You can kick off Oktoberfest early at Ratio Beerworks.

Retro Rocket Brunch: 1990s Edition

When: Starts Friday, August 16 at 11 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission, get your reservation here

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s famous brunch hosts DJ Gary Givant this Friday for Retro Rocket Brunch: 1990s Edition. You can indulge in bottomless mimosas and a BBQ Pork Eggs Benedict while dancing to your favorite 90s throwbacks.

Saturday, August 17

Tacolandia

When: Saturday, August 17 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: $25 – $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Tacolandia returns to Civic Center Park this Saturday. Guests can enjoy unlimited samples from over 40 taquerias and Mexican restaurants. There will also be beverages provided by Estrella Jalisco and live music and a car show.

Rollin’ at Rama

When: Saturday, August 17 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Sushi-Rama (DTC), 4960 S. Newport St., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sushi-Rama DTC is hosting a two-hour sushi rolling class this weekend. For $30 guests will enjoy an interactive class learning how to roll California, vegetarian and a specialty roll from Sushi-Rama. You can also purchase sake to turn this afternoon into a day party.

Corkaine Lawn Game Tournament

When: Saturday, August 17 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem (RiNo), 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $20 per two-person team, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Infinite Monkey Theorem is hosting a Corkaine Lawn Game Tournament this Saturday. For $20 each team of two will enjoy one free wine and entry into the Corkaine tournament. The tournament is single-elimination style with a grand prize of a four-pack of Infinite Monkey Theorem Wine and a Corkaine lawn game set.

Sunday, August 18

Families Unite to Unite Families

When: Sunday, August 18 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Black Shirt Brewing Co, 3719 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Suggested donation of $10 – $20

The Lowdown: Black Shirt Brewing Co is hosting a local concert to benefit Casa de Paz. Casa de Paz is a nonprofit that helps recently detained immigrants reunite with their families. The three bands include Alright Alright, The Dollhouse Thieves and Taylor Maxwell & The Changing Tide.

Petals & Pours at Wild Women Wine

When: Starts Sunday, August 18 at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Wild Women Wine, 1660 Champa St., Denver

Cost: $70 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Wild Women Wine is hosting Petals & Pours, a flower arranging class, this Sunday. For $70 guests will receive a complimentary glass of wine and a hands-on flow arranging class. You will be able to bring your flower arrangement home and receive 10% off bottles of Wild Women Wine.

Beer Hall Brunch: Blues Brunch with Keith Hicks & Bob Songster

When: Sunday, August 18 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Beer Hall Brunch returns to Bierstadt Lagerhaus this Sunday with Keith Hicks and Bob Songster. The Blues inspired brunch will feature a $10 buffet, live music and the typical Beer Hall games. You can kick off Sunday fun day with brunch and tunes.

