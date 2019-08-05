Denver has a delicious lineup of events this week. You can start the week celebrating National Oyster Day at The Ramble Hotel and end the week cooling off at a Tiki Party at Colfax Cove, also known as Cerebral Brewing. Wherever your week takes you make sure you check out this round up of food and drink happenings in Denver this week.

Monday, August 5

National Oyster Day

When: Monday, August 5 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Ramble Hotel, 1280 25th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Ramble Hotel is throwing a party to celebrate National Oyster Day. The event will feature cocktails from Death & Co., Mignonettes, a live DJ and oysters. There will also be champagne sabering to make this event truly popping.

Yoga + Bachelor in Paradise Watch Party

When: StartingMonday, August 5 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $12

The Lowdown: You can join your love for yoga and Bachelor in Paradise at Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse this Monday. Guests can enjoy yoga and one for drink for $12 followed by a Watch Party in the Gin Lounge or Whiskey Room of Ironton. There will also be games, prizes and maybe some chocolate.

Tuesday, August 6

Summer Movie Series: Tommy Boy

When: Tuesday, August 6 9 – 11 p.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse and Avanti F & B present Tommy Boy for the Summer Movie Series. The event will feature movie trivia, Bulleit swag giveaways and other prizes. You can catch this Chris Farley classic in the lower Highlands while enjoying some sips and snacks.

Wednesday, August 7

Ratio Comedy Night

When: Wednesday, August 7 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks Comedy Night is back and featuring some big acts. Guests can head to the RiNo brewery to grab a brew and catch sets from Alex Hooper from America’s Got Talent, Roast Battle and New Girl. There will also be standup from Lauren Vino and Sammy Anzer.

Great Divide Beer Dinner

When: Wednesday, August 7 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Brightmarten, 730 S. University Blvd., Denver

Cost: $60 per person, email [email protected] to reserve your spot

The Lowdown: Brightmarten is partnering with Great Divide Brewing Co for a beer dinner. For $60 guests will receive a five-course meal inspired by Great Divide Brewing Co. beers. You can end your Wednesday with a decadent meal.

August Collaboration – Westfax Brewing

When: Wednesday, August 7 6 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: First Draft Taproom & Kitchen – Denver, 1309 26th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: First Draft and Westfax Brewing partnered to create an American Pale Ale that they will be releasing this Wednesday. The American Pale Ale is made with Cashmere, Centennial, Enigma, Mosaic and Zytho hops and will be tapped at First Draft Taproom & Kitchen. First Draft will also have some other Westfax favorites on tap like the Cupcakes & Rainbows Saison.

Thursday, August 8

FERAL x FlyteCo Brewing FERAL Highlander Beer Release Party

When: Thursday, August 8 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: FlyteCo Brewing, 4499 W. 38th Ave., Ste. 101, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: FlyteCo Brewing and FERAL collaborated to create a Berkley neighborhood brew. The FERAL Highlander brew is a piney pale ale that is an easy to drink beer. The piney pale ale will be released at Flyteco Brewing this Thursday. The event will feature live music, custom crowlers and a raffle.

Save the Ales 2019

When: Thursday, August 8 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Save the Ales is transforming Mile High Station into an eco-friendly beer festival this Thursday. For $35 guests can enjoy unlimited tastes from local breweries like Avery Brewing Company, The Empourium Brewing Company and many more. The event will also feature a photo booth and a food truck. You can try some new beers all for the sake of raising funds to protect and conserve clean water for all Coloradans.

RAW with Il Posto

When: Thursday, August 8 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Altius Farms, 2500 Lawrence Street, #200, Denver

Cost: $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Il Posto is heading to Altius Farms for a raw dinner. For $75 guests can enjoy a raw four-course dinner using ingredients from the local farm. You can also arrive 30 minutes early and enjoy a tour of the Altius Farms greenhouse. For an additional $25 you can enjoy a wine pairing provided by Sommelier Tony Lima.

The Brick Bar: Denver

When: Starts Thursday, August 8 at 5 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Centre, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The world-renowned Lego-themed bar is coming to Denver. The Brick Bar pop-up features Lego themed drinks and a completely immersive Lego experience. You can play with your favorite childhood toy while sipping on your favorite adulthood drink.

Friday, August 9

Two Year Celebration Weekend

When: Starts Friday, August 9 12 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Woods Boss Brewing, 2210 California St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Woods Boss Brewing is celebrating its second anniversary this Friday. To celebrate the occasion the brewery is hosting a weekend-long party featuring multiple craft beer tappings and live music. You can celebrate the weekend while celebrating this LoDo brewery.

A Night on the Coast with Alexana and Revana Wineries

When: Friday, August 9 6:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Guard and Grace, 1801 California St., Denver

Cost: $150 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Guard and Grace is hosting a summer soirée featuring Revana Family Vineyards and Alexana Wineries. For $150 guests will enjoy a five-course meal with five wine pairings. You can kick off the weekend with a decadent dinner while learning about east coast vineyards.

Bites & Brews: Jagged Mountain

When: Friday, August 9 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, 1937 Market St., Denver

Cost: $70 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Cook Street School of Culinary Arts is hosting an event of how to best pair and cook foods with local beers. For $75 guests will enjoy a welcome beer, a food demo from Cook Street chefs and 3 to 5 small courses paired with Jagged Mountain beers. You can learn how to cook and pair food with your favorite local beer.

Saturday, August 10

Bacchanal x Denver

When: Starts Saturday, August 10 at 11 a.m.

Where: The Source Hotel, 3330 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bacchanal is heading to The Source Hotel this weekend for a New Orleans wine, food and music experience. The two-day event will feature live jazz, unique drinks and food from chef Alon Shaya and chef Joaquin Rodas. You can sip on over 25 variations of wine while grooving to the sounds of New Orleans.

Denver Beer Co’s 8th Anniversary Party

When: Saturday, August 10 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co, 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co turns eight this weekend. The Denver location will be shutting down the street to celebrate another year around the sun. The free event will feature live music, food trucks, and a special beer release. The special release is Queen Yum Yum, a red wine barrel-aged Raspberry Kolsch.

Tiki Party at Colfax Cove

When: Saturday, August 10 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: Cerebral Brewing, 1477 Monroe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cerebral Brewing is turning their patio and parking lot into “Colfax Cove” for a Tiki Party. The event will feature inflatable pools, lounge chairs, tacky tiki decor and umbrella beer drinks. There will also be music provided by The Royal Aces Surf Band and food from Ohana Grille. You can turn your Saturday into a tropical staycation.

Hops in the Hangar

When: Saturday, August 10 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Hops in the Hangar beer festival returns to Wings Over the Rockies this Saturday. For $35 guests can enjoy unlimited beer tastings from over 15 local breweries. There will also be live music from Mama Magnolia and food from Toby’s New Orleans Po’boys and Ron & Zo’s Brothas Most Wanted BBQ available for purchase.

Bierstadt Turns 3

When: Saturday, August 10 2 – 10 p.m.

Where: Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Bierstadt Lagerhaus celebrates three trips around the sun this weekend. The event will feature live music from Badda Boom Brass Band, giant games and liters of pale lager. Bierstadt Lagerhaus is also hosting a giveaway for free beer for two years.

Sunday, August 11

August Bluegrass Brunch

When: Sunday, August 11 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Station 26 Brewing Co. is hosting an August Bluegrass Brunch on its patio this Sunday. Live music will be provided by Streamline Cannonball, a local bluegrass group. Farm to truck will also be selling food to feed all your brunch cravings.

Jagged Mountain Brewery 5K

When: Sunday, August 11 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, 1139 20th St., Denver

Cost: $35 – $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Colorado Brewery Running Series heads to Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery for a fun run 5k. For $35 participants can walk or run with other beer lovers and will receive a free beer and a collectors pint glass. The Colorado Brewery Running Series also benefits local non-profits so you can run and sip for a good cause.

