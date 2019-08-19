This Week In Concerts – Dave Matthews, Korn, Nathaniel Rateliff, The Yawpers and More

August continues to fly by as we enter the third jam-packed week of the month. If you’re unsure about what you want to do this week, we highly recommend diving deep into the Denver music scene. We’ve got the full Denver concert break down listed below, so all you have to do is choose your own adventure.

Monday, August 19

Recommended: Calexico + Iron & Wine w/ Madison Cunningham @ Denver Botanic Gardens

To kick things off this week, we’re taking you to the Denver Botanic Gardens where Calexico and Iron & Wine are teaming up to take over the gorgeous venue. Calexico is known for their folk sound that hints at old-time country as well. Sam Beam, otherwise known as Iron & Wine, is also known for his folk style that also includes some indie elements as well. Fellow artist Madison Cunningham is on the bill for Monday night as well.

Also see…

Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

DJ Em Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern

God Jammit @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

D-Stylz w/ High Key, Nick Jordan, Superare, Tione, Jaehross @ Your Mom’s House

Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark

Vlad Girshevich Jazz @ Herb’s

Tuesday, August 20

Recommended: Molotov w/ iZCALLi @ The Ogden Theatre

On Tuesday night, we’ve got one hell of a show for you to check out. Originally from Mexico City, Molotov are known for their unique combination of rap and hard rock. If you’re looking for some recommended listening, check out “Amateur (Rock Me Amadeus)” or “Gimme Tha Power” to get started. Colorado’s own iZCALLi is on the bill for Tuesday night as well, making this a great way to get out and support the local music scene.

Also see…

The Tomorrow People ft. Parris Fleming (The Motet), Garrett Sayers (The Motet), Isaac Teel (TAUK), Chris Beck (Jaden Carlson Band) w/ Fat Tuesday House Band, Casey Russell (Magic Beans) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

The Lituation @ Hi-Dive

Diggin’ Dirt w/ The Guestlist @ Lost Lake

Chamber Music Series: Invitation to the Dance @ Dazzle Jazz

Ben Markley Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

The Piano Guys @ Red Rocks

Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Bourgeois Mystics @ Your Mom’s House

Ultraphonic Jazz Orchestra @ The Venue

Kode9 + Dillard w/ &Rue, WONKZ, Wooflet, Cavan Koebel @ The Black Box

Open Mic Night @ The Meadowlark

B3 Jazz Project w/ Laura Newman, Jill Fredericksen, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott @ Herb’s

Wednesday, August 21

Recommended: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats w/ Hiss Golden Messenger @ Red Rocks

On Wednesday and Thursday night, Colorado’s own Nathaniel Rateliff is headed back to Red Rocks for his annual two-night run. Rateliff and his backing band, the Night Sweats, are known for their blend of genres that span from classic singer-songwriter type sounds to energetic folk. For Rateliff’s Wednesday night show, Hiss Golden Messenger will be kicking things off. You have two chances to see Rateliff in action this week, so act now before it’s too late.

Also see…

King Gizzard and the Wizard Lizard @ Mission Ballroom

August Alsina @ The Gothic Theatre

RE:Search ft. Hucci w/ EXO, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Northlane w/ Erra, Currents, Crystal Lake @ Marquis Theater

David Dondero w/ Patrick Dethlefs @ Hi-Dive

Prince Daddy & the Hyena w/ Kississippi, Retirement Party @ Lost Lake

The Field @ Bar Standard

Charles McPherson’s 80th Birthday Tour @ Dazzle Jazz

Tom Gershwin Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Dueling Pianos w/ Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Sonny Landreth @ Soiled Dove Underground

Mandy Yoches and the Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern

Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Green Matter w/ Gal XC, Faith in May, Lemondoza, Maddneto, Infinity, Pvrtyfovl, G-Moses, Flack, M!NDTRICK @ Your Mom’s House

Grace Clark Band @ Four Mile Historic Park

Pretty Poison w/ DJ Caddy Steeze & The Commissioner @ The Meadowlark

Laura Newman Group w/ Wendy Fopeano, Vlad Girshevich, Jill Fredericksen (Night Set) @ Herb’s

Hump Day Funk Jam (Late Set) @ Herb’s

Thursday, August 22

Recommended: The Yawpers w/ CITRA @ Levitt Pavilion

On Thursday night, two Colorado bands are teaming up to put on a show at Levitt Pavilion. The Yawpers are a roots-rock band known for their energetic sound. CITRA is a band that takes a more punk approach to their hard rock sound which matches their high energy vibe. Both of these bands are worth keeping your eye on and you have the chance to see them this Thursday night for free.

Also see…

Buck-O-Nine w/ Younger Than Neil, All Waffle Trick @ The Bluebird Theater

That Damn Sasquatch: Pickin’ On Talking Heads ft. Dave Watts (The Motet), Tyler Grant (Grant Farm) w/ Katharsis, Dave Watts, Chuck Jones (Dopapod), Marcus Rezak, Highland Ramblers, Jacob Moss, Matt Flaherty @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Stunna 4 Vegas w/ Blacc Zacc, Derrick Royce, MI$FITS, TAHATHAKIDD @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Wizzerd w/ Sugar Skulls & Marigolds, Future Perfect, Mothraship @ Hi-Dive

The Sam Chase & the Untraditional w/ The River Arkansas @ Lost Lake

Steve Earle & The Dukes @ The Paramount Theatre

Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Charles McPherson’s 80th Birthday Tour (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Dazzle Sessions: Music of Wayne Shorter (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Big Swing Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

Quantum Beings of the Miraculous + Spacekeeper @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Sam Pace and the Gilded Grit w/ Weather Big Storm @ Globe Hall

Sonny Landreth @ Soiled Dove Underground

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats w/ Hiss Golden Messenger @ Red Rocks

Afton w/ M.u.r.d.a. Blanka, Rogue Records, rokklenin, Larry Legend, Sacred Imprint @ The Roxy Theatre

Drab Majesty w/ Xeno, Oaklander, Body of Light @ 3 Kings Tavern

Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

Sixty Minute Men w/ Kemble, Viewfinders, Daywish @ Herman’s Hideaway

Beat Battle: Producer Tournament @ Your Mom’s House

Ben Hunter + Joe Seamons @ The Riverfront Concerts at Commons Park

A 400z Collective Showcase w/ tiedye ky, Kliine, NEWSENSEi, Ravenscoon, Visual.9 @ The Black Box

KMG Studios Takeover w/ Nlomi b2b IAM_Jacko, Killa Nilla b2b Synchronicity, Cauz N Efekt, Shakedown Beats b2b Fortune Flow, Black Wolf @ The Black Box Lounge

Dave Randon Trio @ Herb’s

Friday, August 23

Recommended: Dave Matthews Band @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

To wrap up the work week on Friday night, the one and only Dave Matthews is bringing the band back to Denver to take over Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre. Matthews is known for his songwriting abilities as demonstrated by smash hits such as “Crash into Me” and “Ants Marching.” Since his debut 1994 album Recently, Matthews continued to blow us all away with what he manages to come up with next. In addition to the Friday night show, Matthews is also returning for a second show on Saturday as well.

Also see…

Svdden Death w/ Tynan, Ace Aura, Joof @ The Ogden Theatre

Son Volt w/ Early James and the Latest @ The Gothic Theatre

Electric Feels @ Summit Music Hall

Mass Relay (EP Release) w/ Notorious Conduct, Kruza Kid, Dozier, Patrick Skyler, Foxy Dope @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Isaiah Sharkey (D’Angelo/John Mayer/Cory Henry) w/ Juice ft. Patrick Harvey (Cycles), Eric Luba (Analog Son), Sean Dandurand (Dandu), Collin O’Brien (Low Spark/Cycles), Ghost Tapes @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Leon and the Revival w/ King Cardinal @ Marquis Theater

Shovelin Stone + Larry Nix w/ Randall Conrad Olinger @ Larimer Lounge

Big Dopes (Album Release) w/ Spirettes, Whiskey Autumn @ Hi-Dive

Places Back Home (EP Release) w/ Ivory Circle, Tolstoy, Holdfast. @ Lost Lake

Chris Malinchak @ Bar Standard

Desert Hearts Takeover @ The Church

Lost Dog Ensemble Plays Tom Waits (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

FreeBear (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Robin Barnes and the Fiyabirds @ Nocturne Jazz

Paul Bogart @ The Grizzly Rose

The Contribution @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Plastic Daggers w/ Serpentfoot, Keef Duster, Dead Characters @ Globe Hall

The Greenhouse Band w/ Isabelle Stillman, Extra Gold @ The Walnut Room

Joel Ansett w/ Thunderstorm Artis @ Soiled Dove Underground

1964 The Tribute (The Beatles Tribute) @ Red Rocks

Fiesta CO Dance Company w/ Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra @ Levitt Pavilion

The Him @ Temple Denver

MC Magic @ The Roxy Theatre

Joe Strummer Day @ Goosetown Tavern

“Totally Dead” ft. Dead Floyd @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

The Bellwether Syndicate w/ Autumn, The Siren Project, DJ Bloodline @ Herman’s Hideaway

Reggae on the Rocks Pre-Party ft. Rastasaurus w/ GiantWalkingRobots @ Your Mom’s House

Danksta w/ Straight Six, One Track Mind @ The Venue

Current Value ft. Critical, Ram, Methlab, Blackout w/ GHoST, Shoebox, John Glist, Cynapze, CB1 @ The Black Box

P.U.N.C.H.I.S. Residency w/ Telagram, Josh Manke, Steven Dermody @ The Black Box Lounge

Chimpo w/ Campbell, Dr. Despise, Dis_1, Ridgely @ The Black Box

Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark

Shinobi Sessions III @ The Black Buzzard

Stereo Clone @ Herb’s

Saturday, August 24

Recommended: Reggae On The Rocks 2019 @ Red Rocks

On Saturday, the annual Reggae On The Rocks festival is returning to Red Rocks for its 2019 run. Reggae On The Rocks is a long-running tradition and we’re happy to see it continue 2019. This year’s line up includes Rebelution, Protoje, Collie Budz and so much more. If you’re a fan of reggae in any capacity or are just looking for a stellar Red Rocks show to check out, this will be the perfect concert for you.

Also see…

Svdden Death w/ Phiso, Aweminus, Digitist b2b Executioner, Kases @ The Ogden Theatre

Summer Jam 2019 w/ Chris Brown, Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas @ The Pepsi Center

Demons & Wizards w/ Lizzy Borden, TYR @ Summit Music Hall

The New Orleans Suspects + Cris Jacobs Band w/ Jubilingo, Hachey’s Haus @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Bass Physics w/ COFRESI, Megan Hamilton, CatParty @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Lil Toe @ Marquis Theater

The Pamlico Sound (Vinyl Release) w/ The Soltones, Cosmic Joe @ Larimer Lounge

OFF THE WALL Reunion! @ Hi-Dive

Aaron Cohen w/ Mitchell James & Anville @ Lost Lake

BASS OPS: Sewer Sessions @ Club Vinyl

Happy Together Tour 2019 ft. The Turtles, Mark Lindsay (former lead singer of Paul Revere & The Raiders), Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Buckinghams, The Classics IV, The Cowsills @ The Paramount Theatre

Neil Bridge’s NINETIETH Birthday Celebration @ Dazzle Jazz

Chiaraluce and Oxman Honor Ammons & Stitt @ Nocturne Jazz

Such (Album Release) @ Soiled Dove Underground

Dave Matthews Band @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Zion I w/ Kind Dub, DJ Cavem Moetavation @ Levitt Pavilion

Mustard @ Temple Denver

The Last Ten Seconds Of Life w/ No Zodiac, Kaonashi, VCTMS @ The Roxy Theatre

“Totally Dead” ft. Dead Floyd @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Parking w/ Planets, J. Cloud Odys, R. McPherson, Rev Lost, Riverside Drive @ Herman’s Hideaway

SYCDVK w/ Outer Vibe, Race to Neptune, Phie @ Your Mom’s House

Still The Same + Sons of Genesis @ The Venue

E11even w/ Blastronaut, Greasy Monk, Psyrrano, Exoterra @ The Black Box Lounge

Truth w/ Abstrakt Sonance, ColtCuts, Sectra @ The Black Box

Alive On Arrival @ Herb’s

Sunday, August 25

Recommended: Korn + Alice In Chains w/ Underoath, Fever 333 @ The Pepsi Center

To wrap things up on Sunday, we’ve got one hell of a screaming line-up for you to check out. Rock bands Korn and Alice In Chains are teaming up and taking over The Pepsi Center. Korn is known for such songs as “Freak On a Leash” and “Coming Undone” while Alice In Chains are known for hits like “Man in the Box” and “Would?.” Fellow artists Underoath and Fever 333 are on the bill for Sunday night as well.

Compliments To The One w/ The Backseaters, Suitable Miss, Poets & Wolves @ Larimer Lounge

Nicole Dollanganger w/ Infinity Crush @ Lost Lake

Bryan Ferry w/ Femme Schmidt @ The Paramount Theatre

The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

mnop w/ The Quartet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

El Javi (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Sliver w/ Velka Kurva, Smiths Grove, Moving Still @ Globe Hall

Red Rocks Beer Festival Punk In Drublic w/ Nofx, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, The Bouncing Souls, Teenage Bottlerocket, The Lawrence Arms @ Red Rocks

The 2nd Annual Reggae On The Grass @ Levitt Pavilion

Dejangles @ The Roxy Theatre

KRS-One w/ Righteous Revolution, Stonewall Blvd, 1-natVson-1, RhymeSight @ The Oriental Theater

Misfits Happy Hour @ 3 Kings Tavern

Collectors Corner w/ Wesley Summerhill @ Goosetown Tavern

Master w/ Claustrofobia @ Herman’s Hideaway

Bacon Beats: Couch Land Fundraise (Day Set) @ Your Mom’s House

The Mudmen w/ The Grand Tour (Night Set) @ Your Mom’s House

José González w/ Bedouine @ Denver Botanic Gardens

Soul Power Sunday Summer Patio Party w/ DEALZ, DJ Thred, DJ Skip Rip @ The Meadowlark

Liv Sings @ Herb’s

Want to get this list before everyone else?