This Week In Concerts – Dave Matthews, Korn, Nathaniel Rateliff, The Yawpers and More

August continues to fly by as we enter the third jam-packed week of the month. If you’re unsure about what you want to do this week, we highly recommend diving deep into the Denver music scene. We’ve got the full Denver concert break down listed below, so all you have to do is choose your own adventure.
Monday, August 19
Recommended: Calexico + Iron & Wine w/ Madison Cunningham @ Denver Botanic Gardens
To kick things off this week, we’re taking you to the Denver Botanic Gardens where Calexico and Iron & Wine are teaming up to take over the gorgeous venue. Calexico is known for their folk sound that hints at old-time country as well. Sam Beam, otherwise known as Iron & Wine, is also known for his folk style that also includes some indie elements as well. Fellow artist Madison Cunningham is on the bill for Monday night as well.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
DJ Em Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern
God Jammit @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
D-Stylz w/ High Key, Nick Jordan, Superare, Tione, Jaehross @ Your Mom’s House
Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark
Vlad Girshevich Jazz @ Herb’s
Tuesday, August 20
Recommended: Molotov w/ iZCALLi @ The Ogden Theatre
On Tuesday night, we’ve got one hell of a show for you to check out. Originally from Mexico City, Molotov are known for their unique combination of rap and hard rock. If you’re looking for some recommended listening, check out “Amateur (Rock Me Amadeus)” or “Gimme Tha Power” to get started. Colorado’s own iZCALLi is on the bill for Tuesday night as well, making this a great way to get out and support the local music scene.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
The Tomorrow People ft. Parris Fleming (The Motet), Garrett Sayers (The Motet), Isaac Teel (TAUK), Chris Beck (Jaden Carlson Band) w/ Fat Tuesday House Band, Casey Russell (Magic Beans) @ Cervantes’ Other Side
The Lituation @ Hi-Dive
Diggin’ Dirt w/ The Guestlist @ Lost Lake
Chamber Music Series: Invitation to the Dance @ Dazzle Jazz
Ben Markley Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
The Piano Guys @ Red Rocks
Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Bourgeois Mystics @ Your Mom’s House
Ultraphonic Jazz Orchestra @ The Venue
Kode9 + Dillard w/ &Rue, WONKZ, Wooflet, Cavan Koebel @ The Black Box
Open Mic Night @ The Meadowlark
B3 Jazz Project w/ Laura Newman, Jill Fredericksen, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott @ Herb’s
Wednesday, August 21
Recommended: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats w/ Hiss Golden Messenger @ Red Rocks
On Wednesday and Thursday night, Colorado’s own Nathaniel Rateliff is headed back to Red Rocks for his annual two-night run. Rateliff and his backing band, the Night Sweats, are known for their blend of genres that span from classic singer-songwriter type sounds to energetic folk. For Rateliff’s Wednesday night show, Hiss Golden Messenger will be kicking things off. You have two chances to see Rateliff in action this week, so act now before it’s too late.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
King Gizzard and the Wizard Lizard @ Mission Ballroom
August Alsina @ The Gothic Theatre
RE:Search ft. Hucci w/ EXO, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Northlane w/ Erra, Currents, Crystal Lake @ Marquis Theater
David Dondero w/ Patrick Dethlefs @ Hi-Dive
Prince Daddy & the Hyena w/ Kississippi, Retirement Party @ Lost Lake
The Field @ Bar Standard
Charles McPherson’s 80th Birthday Tour @ Dazzle Jazz
Tom Gershwin Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Dueling Pianos w/ Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Sonny Landreth @ Soiled Dove Underground
Mandy Yoches and the Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern
Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Green Matter w/ Gal XC, Faith in May, Lemondoza, Maddneto, Infinity, Pvrtyfovl, G-Moses, Flack, M!NDTRICK @ Your Mom’s House
Grace Clark Band @ Four Mile Historic Park
Pretty Poison w/ DJ Caddy Steeze & The Commissioner @ The Meadowlark
Laura Newman Group w/ Wendy Fopeano, Vlad Girshevich, Jill Fredericksen (Night Set) @ Herb’s
Hump Day Funk Jam (Late Set) @ Herb’s
Thursday, August 22
Recommended: The Yawpers w/ CITRA @ Levitt Pavilion
On Thursday night, two Colorado bands are teaming up to put on a show at Levitt Pavilion. The Yawpers are a roots-rock band known for their energetic sound. CITRA is a band that takes a more punk approach to their hard rock sound which matches their high energy vibe. Both of these bands are worth keeping your eye on and you have the chance to see them this Thursday night for free.
More info here.
Also see…
Buck-O-Nine w/ Younger Than Neil, All Waffle Trick @ The Bluebird Theater
That Damn Sasquatch: Pickin’ On Talking Heads ft. Dave Watts (The Motet), Tyler Grant (Grant Farm) w/ Katharsis, Dave Watts, Chuck Jones (Dopapod), Marcus Rezak, Highland Ramblers, Jacob Moss, Matt Flaherty @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Stunna 4 Vegas w/ Blacc Zacc, Derrick Royce, MI$FITS, TAHATHAKIDD @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Wizzerd w/ Sugar Skulls & Marigolds, Future Perfect, Mothraship @ Hi-Dive
The Sam Chase & the Untraditional w/ The River Arkansas @ Lost Lake
Steve Earle & The Dukes @ The Paramount Theatre
Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Charles McPherson’s 80th Birthday Tour (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Dazzle Sessions: Music of Wayne Shorter (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Big Swing Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
Quantum Beings of the Miraculous + Spacekeeper @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Sam Pace and the Gilded Grit w/ Weather Big Storm @ Globe Hall
Sonny Landreth @ Soiled Dove Underground
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats w/ Hiss Golden Messenger @ Red Rocks
Afton w/ M.u.r.d.a. Blanka, Rogue Records, rokklenin, Larry Legend, Sacred Imprint @ The Roxy Theatre
Drab Majesty w/ Xeno, Oaklander, Body of Light @ 3 Kings Tavern
Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern
Sixty Minute Men w/ Kemble, Viewfinders, Daywish @ Herman’s Hideaway
Beat Battle: Producer Tournament @ Your Mom’s House
Ben Hunter + Joe Seamons @ The Riverfront Concerts at Commons Park
A 400z Collective Showcase w/ tiedye ky, Kliine, NEWSENSEi, Ravenscoon, Visual.9 @ The Black Box
KMG Studios Takeover w/ Nlomi b2b IAM_Jacko, Killa Nilla b2b Synchronicity, Cauz N Efekt, Shakedown Beats b2b Fortune Flow, Black Wolf @ The Black Box Lounge
Dave Randon Trio @ Herb’s
Friday, August 23
Recommended: Dave Matthews Band @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
To wrap up the work week on Friday night, the one and only Dave Matthews is bringing the band back to Denver to take over Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre. Matthews is known for his songwriting abilities as demonstrated by smash hits such as “Crash into Me” and “Ants Marching.” Since his debut 1994 album Recently, Matthews continued to blow us all away with what he manages to come up with next. In addition to the Friday night show, Matthews is also returning for a second show on Saturday as well.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
Svdden Death w/ Tynan, Ace Aura, Joof @ The Ogden Theatre
Son Volt w/ Early James and the Latest @ The Gothic Theatre
Electric Feels @ Summit Music Hall
Mass Relay (EP Release) w/ Notorious Conduct, Kruza Kid, Dozier, Patrick Skyler, Foxy Dope @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Isaiah Sharkey (D’Angelo/John Mayer/Cory Henry) w/ Juice ft. Patrick Harvey (Cycles), Eric Luba (Analog Son), Sean Dandurand (Dandu), Collin O’Brien (Low Spark/Cycles), Ghost Tapes @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Leon and the Revival w/ King Cardinal @ Marquis Theater
Shovelin Stone + Larry Nix w/ Randall Conrad Olinger @ Larimer Lounge
Big Dopes (Album Release) w/ Spirettes, Whiskey Autumn @ Hi-Dive
Places Back Home (EP Release) w/ Ivory Circle, Tolstoy, Holdfast. @ Lost Lake
Chris Malinchak @ Bar Standard
Desert Hearts Takeover @ The Church
Lost Dog Ensemble Plays Tom Waits (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
FreeBear (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Robin Barnes and the Fiyabirds @ Nocturne Jazz
Paul Bogart @ The Grizzly Rose
The Contribution @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Plastic Daggers w/ Serpentfoot, Keef Duster, Dead Characters @ Globe Hall
The Greenhouse Band w/ Isabelle Stillman, Extra Gold @ The Walnut Room
Joel Ansett w/ Thunderstorm Artis @ Soiled Dove Underground
1964 The Tribute (The Beatles Tribute) @ Red Rocks
Fiesta CO Dance Company w/ Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra @ Levitt Pavilion
The Him @ Temple Denver
MC Magic @ The Roxy Theatre
Joe Strummer Day @ Goosetown Tavern
“Totally Dead” ft. Dead Floyd @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
The Bellwether Syndicate w/ Autumn, The Siren Project, DJ Bloodline @ Herman’s Hideaway
Reggae on the Rocks Pre-Party ft. Rastasaurus w/ GiantWalkingRobots @ Your Mom’s House
Danksta w/ Straight Six, One Track Mind @ The Venue
Current Value ft. Critical, Ram, Methlab, Blackout w/ GHoST, Shoebox, John Glist, Cynapze, CB1 @ The Black Box
P.U.N.C.H.I.S. Residency w/ Telagram, Josh Manke, Steven Dermody @ The Black Box Lounge
Chimpo w/ Campbell, Dr. Despise, Dis_1, Ridgely @ The Black Box
Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark
Shinobi Sessions III @ The Black Buzzard
Stereo Clone @ Herb’s
Saturday, August 24
Recommended: Reggae On The Rocks 2019 @ Red Rocks
On Saturday, the annual Reggae On The Rocks festival is returning to Red Rocks for its 2019 run. Reggae On The Rocks is a long-running tradition and we’re happy to see it continue 2019. This year’s line up includes Rebelution, Protoje, Collie Budz and so much more. If you’re a fan of reggae in any capacity or are just looking for a stellar Red Rocks show to check out, this will be the perfect concert for you.
Get tickets here.
Also see…
Svdden Death w/ Phiso, Aweminus, Digitist b2b Executioner, Kases @ The Ogden Theatre
Summer Jam 2019 w/ Chris Brown, Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas @ The Pepsi Center
Demons & Wizards w/ Lizzy Borden, TYR @ Summit Music Hall
The New Orleans Suspects + Cris Jacobs Band w/ Jubilingo, Hachey’s Haus @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Bass Physics w/ COFRESI, Megan Hamilton, CatParty @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Lil Toe @ Marquis Theater
The Pamlico Sound (Vinyl Release) w/ The Soltones, Cosmic Joe @ Larimer Lounge
OFF THE WALL Reunion! @ Hi-Dive
Aaron Cohen w/ Mitchell James & Anville @ Lost Lake
BASS OPS: Sewer Sessions @ Club Vinyl
Happy Together Tour 2019 ft. The Turtles, Mark Lindsay (former lead singer of Paul Revere & The Raiders), Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Buckinghams, The Classics IV, The Cowsills @ The Paramount Theatre
Neil Bridge’s NINETIETH Birthday Celebration @ Dazzle Jazz
Chiaraluce and Oxman Honor Ammons & Stitt @ Nocturne Jazz
Such (Album Release) @ Soiled Dove Underground
Dave Matthews Band @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Zion I w/ Kind Dub, DJ Cavem Moetavation @ Levitt Pavilion
Mustard @ Temple Denver
The Last Ten Seconds Of Life w/ No Zodiac, Kaonashi, VCTMS @ The Roxy Theatre
“Totally Dead” ft. Dead Floyd @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Parking w/ Planets, J. Cloud Odys, R. McPherson, Rev Lost, Riverside Drive @ Herman’s Hideaway
SYCDVK w/ Outer Vibe, Race to Neptune, Phie @ Your Mom’s House
Still The Same + Sons of Genesis @ The Venue
E11even w/ Blastronaut, Greasy Monk, Psyrrano, Exoterra @ The Black Box Lounge
Truth w/ Abstrakt Sonance, ColtCuts, Sectra @ The Black Box
Alive On Arrival @ Herb’s
Sunday, August 25
Recommended: Korn + Alice In Chains w/ Underoath, Fever 333 @ The Pepsi Center
To wrap things up on Sunday, we’ve got one hell of a screaming line-up for you to check out. Rock bands Korn and Alice In Chains are teaming up and taking over The Pepsi Center. Korn is known for such songs as “Freak On a Leash” and “Coming Undone” while Alice In Chains are known for hits like “Man in the Box” and “Would?.” Fellow artists Underoath and Fever 333 are on the bill for Sunday night as well.
Get tickets here.
Compliments To The One w/ The Backseaters, Suitable Miss, Poets & Wolves @ Larimer Lounge
Nicole Dollanganger w/ Infinity Crush @ Lost Lake
Bryan Ferry w/ Femme Schmidt @ The Paramount Theatre
The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
mnop w/ The Quartet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
El Javi (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Sliver w/ Velka Kurva, Smiths Grove, Moving Still @ Globe Hall
Red Rocks Beer Festival Punk In Drublic w/ Nofx, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, The Bouncing Souls, Teenage Bottlerocket, The Lawrence Arms @ Red Rocks
The 2nd Annual Reggae On The Grass @ Levitt Pavilion
Dejangles @ The Roxy Theatre
KRS-One w/ Righteous Revolution, Stonewall Blvd, 1-natVson-1, RhymeSight @ The Oriental Theater
Misfits Happy Hour @ 3 Kings Tavern
Collectors Corner w/ Wesley Summerhill @ Goosetown Tavern
Master w/ Claustrofobia @ Herman’s Hideaway
Bacon Beats: Couch Land Fundraise (Day Set) @ Your Mom’s House
The Mudmen w/ The Grand Tour (Night Set) @ Your Mom’s House
José González w/ Bedouine @ Denver Botanic Gardens
Soul Power Sunday Summer Patio Party w/ DEALZ, DJ Thred, DJ Skip Rip @ The Meadowlark
Liv Sings @ Herb’s