This Week In Concerts – Judy Collins, Lionel Richie, Mumford & Sons, Phantogram and More

We don’t know about you, but August certainly seems to be flying by. Even though the days of August are wearing down, there are still hundreds of Denver concerts to see over the next few weeks. As far as this week is concerned, you can expect over 100 shows going on throughout the Mile High City. Whether you prefer more intimate settings like Lost Lake or love the thrill of arena shows, there’s going to be something that suits your needs this week.

Monday, August 12

Recommended: Judy Collins w/ Joan Osborne @ Denver Botanic Gardens

On Monday night, we’re taking you over to Denver Botanic Gardens where Judy Collins will be taking over the scenic venue. Collins’ career is one to be reckoned with as the singer-songwriter has been around since 1961 and still continues to make moves to this very day. Joining Collins on her Denver stop is fellow singer-songwriter Joan Osborne, who you might remember had the hit “One Of Us” back in ’95. Tickets are on sale and can be found at the link below.

Joe Bonamassa @ Red Rocks

Elijah Ocean w/ Andy Hamilton & the Rocky Mountain Contraband @ Hi-Dive

Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

God Jammit @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Khamyel w/ Angelic Desolation, Grey Sky Falls, Spirit in the Flesh @ Your Mom’s House

Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark

Vlad Girshevich Jazz @ Herb’s

Tuesday, August 13

Recommended: Judah & the Lion w/ Flora Cash @ Red Rocks

On Tuesday night, we’re taking you up to Morrison where the bluegrass-pop-rockers of Judah & the Lion will be taking over Red Rocks. Judah & the Lion are known for their blend of pop, rock and bluegrass. This mix of genres gives them a unique sound that’s unlike a lot of music out there right now. Fellow artist Flora Cash is set to open for Judah & the Lion on Tuesday night as well, so grab tickets while you still can.

Homeshake w/ KeithCharles @ The Bluebird Theater

Pure Bathing Culture w/ Plume Varia @ Larimer Lounge

Pilfers w/ Stop The Presses, The Alcapones, Starjammer @ Lost Lake

Chamber Music Series: A Romantic Summer Evening @ Dazzle Jazz

Ben Markley Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

The Swashbuckling Doctors w/ ED. & The Murder Police, The Hinckleys @ Lion’s Lair

Quitts w/ Multicult, Equine @ 3 Kings Tavern

Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

John Hiatt w/ Logan Ledger @ Denver Botanic Gardens

K.L.O. + Resonant Language w/ Skrrtsace, Rorshac, Sweetprince, Amanda Wolf @ The Black Box + Black Box Lounge

Open Mic Night @ The Meadowlark

B3 Jazz Project w/ Laura Newman, Jill Fredericksen, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott @ Herb’s

Lady Gang w/ Dreamca$t @ BarFly

Wednesday, August 14

Recommended: Lionel Richie @ Red Rocks

The one and only Lionel Richie is headed to Denver this week to take over Red Rocks in what has the potential to be a legendary show. For its 2019 season, Red Rocks hosted a lot of legendary names so far such as Peter Frampton, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Diana Ross. Richie is among these iconic artists and his show will be one you won’t want to miss. Tickets are still available to catch Richie in action, so grab some now before it’s too late.

Daniel Caesar w/ KOFFEE @ Summit Music Hall

RE:Search ft. Artifakts w/ Thug Scouts (ft. members of Templo & Beak Nasty), MIDIcinal, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Beach Goons w/ Junkie, Bitter Suns, Vic N’ The Narwhals @ Marquis Theater

Blackfoot Gypsies @ Larimer Lounge

Charming Liars w/ Ivy Wood @ Lost Lake

Overmono DJ Set @ Bar Standard

Air Force Falconaires @ Dazzle Jazz

Tom Gershwin Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Rock Choir Colorado @ The Oriental Theater

Adult Colour w/ White Elephant @ Lion’s Lair

The Slacks w/ Headphone, Air For Ants, Sister Ivy @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Stereotype Drive w/ Flahoola, ’92 Alive @ Herman’s Hideaway

Sound of Salvation w/ Fat Stallion, The Clowder, Amby @ Your Mom’s House

Take Down The Door @ Four Mile Historic Park

Open Stage Denver @ The Venue

The Swallow @ The Meadowlark

Ryan Singer @ The Black Buzzard

Laura Newman Group w/ Wendy Fopeano, Vlad Girshevich, Jill Fredericksen (Night Set) @ Herb’s

Hump Day Funk Jam (Late Set) @ Herb’s

The Devils Workshop @ BarFly

Thursday, August 15

Recommended: Mumford & Sons w/ Lord Huron @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday night, the gentlemen of Mumford & Sons are headed to the Mile High City to take over Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre. Mumford & Sons are known for their folk-rock sound that has lasted throughout the band’s successful decade long career. On Thursday night, fellow artist Lord Huron is set to kick things off on the first night of this three-day run. You have three chances to see Mumford & Sons in action this week, so make sure you grab some tickets in advance.

Mozzy w/ ALLBLACK, Lil Poppa @ The Bluebird Theater

Pick & Howl w/ Julian Davis and the Situation, Buffalo Commons, Tara Rose & The Real Deal @ Cervantes’ Other Side

The High Divers w/ The Mondegreens, Hello, Mountain @ Larimer Lounge

The Tillers w/ The Harmed Brothers, George Cessna @ Hi-Dive

The Grinns w/ Carpool Tunnel, Cereza @ Lost Lake

Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Music of Dr. John & Beyond w/ Mama Roux (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Dazzle Sessions: Music of Wayne Shorter (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Big Swing Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

Jen Korte & The Loss w/ Whippoorwill @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Spencer Sutherland @ Globe Hall

The Sands (Album Release) w/ Luke Skyy @ The Walnut Room

Shakey Graves w/ Dr. Dog, Caroline Rose @ Red Rocks

Eilen Jewell w/ Canyon Kids @ Levitt Pavilion

Whiskey Dick w/ Smokestack Relics, OG Country @ Lion’s Lair

Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

The Brothers Footman w/ Deliciosa, Digital Apostle, The Alexis Bleu @ Herman’s Hideaway

GVO w/ Dice Man, Humorme, Manamiz, Toni Poppamolli, Wooflet, Dende @ Your Mom’s House

Black Taffy w/ parkbreezy, TF Marz @ The Black Box Lounge

Commodo* & the Widdler w/ Subliminal, Sub.mission Resident Tag Sesh @ The Black Box

Dave Randon Trio @ Herb’s

Friday, August 16

Recommended: John Butler Trio + Yonder Mountain String Band w/ KT Tunstall @ Red Rocks

To wrap up the work week on Friday night, the John Butler Trio is teaming up with Yonder Mountain String band to take over Red Rocks. The John Butler Trio is known for their roots-rock sound while Colorado’s own Yonder Mountain String Band is known for a more traditional bluegrass sound. Singer-songwriter KT Tunstall is set to open for these two bands on Friday night, making this one hell of a show you’ll want to check out this summer.

Riot Ten w/ Crizzly, YAKZ b2b Somnium Sound, Codd Dubz b2b Mark the Beast, Jessica Audiffred @ The Ogden Theatre

Zoso (Led Zeppelin Tribute) @ The Bluebird Theater

The Cured (The Cure Tribute) + Arena (Duran Duran Tribute) @ Summit Music Hall

40 Oz to Freedom (Sublime Tribute) w/ Lil Ween (Ween Tribute), Xoa @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Collidoscope + Melody Lines w/ Telemetry, Floatgoat, Mr. Bugatti @ Cervantes’ Other Side

jackLNDN (EP Release) w/ DZHEF, Equalizor @ Marquis Theater

Michigan Rattlers w/ HERESTOFIGHTIN, Hello Bourbon @ Larimer Lounge

Tommy Freed and the Sound w/ Sammy Kay @ Lost Lake

Francesca Lombardo @ Bar Standard

After Midnight (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Peter Stolzman’s “New Standards Project” Release ft. Natalie Cressman (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Jonathan Saraga Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Shenandoah @ The Grizzly Rose

Whip It! All Vinyl ’80s Dance Party w/ DJ Jason Heller, Erin Stereo @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Damien Jurado w/ Corrina Repp @ Globe Hall

Coast 2 Coast Live @ The Walnut Room

Peter White + Euge Groove (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

Celso Piña w/ Pato Machete @ Levitt Pavilion

Temple Fridays @ Temple Denver

The Party ft. The Weedkend Warriors @ The Roxy Theatre

Thea the Band w/ Kerstan Wallace, Gila Teen @ Lion’s Lair

Hate Minor w/ Johnny Got Rox, Beyond Influence @ 3 Kings Tavern

Rotten Reputation w/ Sarchasm, Slumped, Broken Record @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

TFB w/ Kenaima, After Nations @ Goosetown Tavern

Faster Pussycat w/ Bang Tango, Peace Love & Destruction, Quitter Anonymous, Ironbound @ Herman’s Hideaway

Photon w/ Schema Things, Stormy Chromer @ Your Mom’s House

3Hattrio @ Clyfford Still Museum

Best of Open Stage @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

The Convalescence w/ A Feasting Beast @ The Venue

Stanton Warriors (Album Release) w/ DJ Dmx b2b Diabolic, BreakBeat Mafia, Dirty Rotten, Fuse, Vertigo Emcee, Slim_r_i @ The Black Box

Locals in the Lounge w/ Drifter Angle, Die Kreature, Creature., Ghast, Contra Scandal @ The Black Box Lounge

Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark

Steely Dead @ The Black Buzzard

The Shakes @ Herb’s

Saturday, August 17

Recommended: A Deitch Family Affair ft. Adam Deitch & Friends w/ Bobby Deitch Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Lettuce drummer Adam Deitch is hosting a “Deitch Family Affair” at Cervantes’ Other Side this Saturday and it’s shaping up to be a party. Deitch is rounding up friends from far and wide along with some family members to put on what will be a night to remember. You have the chance to get up close and personal with Deitch in Cervantes’ intimate venue. This will be the perfect way to spend a Saturday night, so grab some tickets now.

The Claypool Lennon Delirium w/ Uni @ The Ogden Theatre

Snail Mail w/ Choir Boy @ The Bluebird Theater

Float Like A Buffalo w/ Public Safety, Dream Feed, Silver & Smoke @ The Gothic Theatre

Adiel Mitchell w/ KJ Evans, VYNYL, Mandy Groves @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Zebbler Encanti Experience w/ Sumthin Sumthin (Lost Dogz), Untitld (Lost Dogz), ZeroGravity, Future Joy @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Brizzy & The Fusions w/ Berry Faded, Sew Manarr & Y.KA.3, World Movement @ Marquis Theater

Eldren w/ The Savage Blush, The Whimsy of Things @ Larimer Lounge

Mal Blum w/ Short Shorts, Mister Zach @ Hi-Dive

Of Man and Machine w/ Phantom Host, Thoughtpilot, We Are William @ Lost Lake

BASS OPS: Chmst w/ Goldroom @ Club Vinyl

Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Catherine Russell (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Chiaraluce and Oxman Honor Ammons & Stitt @ Nocturne Jazz

Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Kerry Pastine & The Crime Scene w/ Angie Stevens (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Pulse of Nature w/ Kaepora, Legato @ Globe Hall

Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts w/ Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards @ The Walnut Room

Mary Fahl (formerly of October Project) @ Soiled Dove Underground

Slightly Stoopid w/ Matisyahu, Tribal Seeds, Hirie @ Red Rocks

Backyard Party w/ Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Slim Wednesday @ Levitt Pavilion

Valentino Khan @ Temple Denver

King ISO @ The Roxy Theatre

Hank Von Hell w/ Lotus Gait, MF Ruckus @ The Oriental Theater

School of Rock Denver @ 3 Kings Tavern

The Rotten Blue Menace @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Saturday Night Free For All @ Herman’s Hideaway

Alpha Pegasi w/ Dang’O, Motenko, Aquadog @ Your Mom’s House

Jeff Scott Soto + Jason Bieler @ The Venue

We Out Here Interactive Launch Party w/ Ill-Esha, McWavy, Aimerie, Beat Kitty, Lea Luna, Dozier, 2 Girls 1 Drop @ The Black Box

Matthew Brian w/ Uriah West, Brett Star @ The Black Box Lounge

Poptones w/ DJ YungKev, El Brian @ The Meadowlark

Mlrty w/ Malahkai, Lafortune @ The Black Buzzard

Blinker Fluid @ Herb’s

Sunday, August 18

Recommended: Phantogram @ Larimer Lounge

To wrap up this week in Denver concerts, Phantogram is bringing their diverse set of sounds to Larimer Lounge on Sunday night. Phantogram’s career is stacked with major achievements. From their countless collaborations to their work being sampled by other major artists – the sky is the limit for Sarah Barthel and Josh Carter, the duo behind Phantogram. Although this show is sold out, if you can find a way to snag some tickets, you won’t regret it.

*sold out.

Dragutante @ The Bluebird Theater

OSHUN w/ Zanib @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Old Man Gloom w/ Echo Beds, Oryx @ Marquis Theater

Miniluv w/ Narcissa, Old Soul Dies Young @ Lost Lake

The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Doug McLemore Quartet “Classical Meets Jazz” (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy & His Band (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Melody In Heart w/ Immigrants Child, Heliosheath, I’m A Boy, Generation Nomad, My Dog Ate Chad, Ipecac @ Globe Hall

The B-52s w/ Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, Berlin @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Gov’t Mule w/ Ryan Bingham @ Red Rocks

The Brothers Comatose w/ Jalan Crossland @ Levitt Pavilion

White Rose Motor Oil (Record Release) @ 3 Kings Tavern

International Blues Challenge @ Herman’s Hideaway

Letter B w/ Shaw Davis & the Black Ties, Briffaut @ Your Mom’s House

Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers @ Denver Botanic Gardens

The Showcase Tour: Denver @ The Black Box

Soul Power Sunday Summer Patio Party w/ DEALZ, DJ Thred, DJ Skip Rip @ The Meadowlark

Kayt & the House Band @ Herb’s

