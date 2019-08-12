This Week In Concerts – Judy Collins, Lionel Richie, Mumford & Sons, Phantogram and More

We don’t know about you, but August certainly seems to be flying by. Even though the days of August are wearing down, there are still hundreds of Denver concerts to see over the next few weeks. As far as this week is concerned, you can expect over 100 shows going on throughout the Mile High City. Whether you prefer more intimate settings like Lost Lake or love the thrill of arena shows, there’s going to be something that suits your needs this week.
Monday, August 12
Recommended: Judy Collins w/ Joan Osborne @ Denver Botanic Gardens
On Monday night, we’re taking you over to Denver Botanic Gardens where Judy Collins will be taking over the scenic venue. Collins’ career is one to be reckoned with as the singer-songwriter has been around since 1961 and still continues to make moves to this very day. Joining Collins on her Denver stop is fellow singer-songwriter Joan Osborne, who you might remember had the hit “One Of Us” back in ’95. Tickets are on sale and can be found at the link below.
Also see…
Joe Bonamassa @ Red Rocks
Elijah Ocean w/ Andy Hamilton & the Rocky Mountain Contraband @ Hi-Dive
Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
God Jammit @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Khamyel w/ Angelic Desolation, Grey Sky Falls, Spirit in the Flesh @ Your Mom’s House
Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark
Vlad Girshevich Jazz @ Herb’s
Tuesday, August 13
Recommended: Judah & the Lion w/ Flora Cash @ Red Rocks
On Tuesday night, we’re taking you up to Morrison where the bluegrass-pop-rockers of Judah & the Lion will be taking over Red Rocks. Judah & the Lion are known for their blend of pop, rock and bluegrass. This mix of genres gives them a unique sound that’s unlike a lot of music out there right now. Fellow artist Flora Cash is set to open for Judah & the Lion on Tuesday night as well, so grab tickets while you still can.
Also see…
Homeshake w/ KeithCharles @ The Bluebird Theater
Pure Bathing Culture w/ Plume Varia @ Larimer Lounge
Pilfers w/ Stop The Presses, The Alcapones, Starjammer @ Lost Lake
Chamber Music Series: A Romantic Summer Evening @ Dazzle Jazz
Ben Markley Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
The Swashbuckling Doctors w/ ED. & The Murder Police, The Hinckleys @ Lion’s Lair
Quitts w/ Multicult, Equine @ 3 Kings Tavern
Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
John Hiatt w/ Logan Ledger @ Denver Botanic Gardens
K.L.O. + Resonant Language w/ Skrrtsace, Rorshac, Sweetprince, Amanda Wolf @ The Black Box + Black Box Lounge
Open Mic Night @ The Meadowlark
B3 Jazz Project w/ Laura Newman, Jill Fredericksen, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott @ Herb’s
Lady Gang w/ Dreamca$t @ BarFly
Wednesday, August 14
Recommended: Lionel Richie @ Red Rocks
The one and only Lionel Richie is headed to Denver this week to take over Red Rocks in what has the potential to be a legendary show. For its 2019 season, Red Rocks hosted a lot of legendary names so far such as Peter Frampton, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Diana Ross. Richie is among these iconic artists and his show will be one you won’t want to miss. Tickets are still available to catch Richie in action, so grab some now before it’s too late.
Also see…
Daniel Caesar w/ KOFFEE @ Summit Music Hall
RE:Search ft. Artifakts w/ Thug Scouts (ft. members of Templo & Beak Nasty), MIDIcinal, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Beach Goons w/ Junkie, Bitter Suns, Vic N’ The Narwhals @ Marquis Theater
Blackfoot Gypsies @ Larimer Lounge
Charming Liars w/ Ivy Wood @ Lost Lake
Overmono DJ Set @ Bar Standard
Air Force Falconaires @ Dazzle Jazz
Tom Gershwin Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Rock Choir Colorado @ The Oriental Theater
Adult Colour w/ White Elephant @ Lion’s Lair
The Slacks w/ Headphone, Air For Ants, Sister Ivy @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Stereotype Drive w/ Flahoola, ’92 Alive @ Herman’s Hideaway
Sound of Salvation w/ Fat Stallion, The Clowder, Amby @ Your Mom’s House
Take Down The Door @ Four Mile Historic Park
Open Stage Denver @ The Venue
The Swallow @ The Meadowlark
Ryan Singer @ The Black Buzzard
Laura Newman Group w/ Wendy Fopeano, Vlad Girshevich, Jill Fredericksen (Night Set) @ Herb’s
Hump Day Funk Jam (Late Set) @ Herb’s
The Devils Workshop @ BarFly
Thursday, August 15
Recommended: Mumford & Sons w/ Lord Huron @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
On Thursday, Friday and Saturday night, the gentlemen of Mumford & Sons are headed to the Mile High City to take over Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre. Mumford & Sons are known for their folk-rock sound that has lasted throughout the band’s successful decade long career. On Thursday night, fellow artist Lord Huron is set to kick things off on the first night of this three-day run. You have three chances to see Mumford & Sons in action this week, so make sure you grab some tickets in advance.
Also see…
Mozzy w/ ALLBLACK, Lil Poppa @ The Bluebird Theater
Pick & Howl w/ Julian Davis and the Situation, Buffalo Commons, Tara Rose & The Real Deal @ Cervantes’ Other Side
The High Divers w/ The Mondegreens, Hello, Mountain @ Larimer Lounge
The Tillers w/ The Harmed Brothers, George Cessna @ Hi-Dive
The Grinns w/ Carpool Tunnel, Cereza @ Lost Lake
Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Music of Dr. John & Beyond w/ Mama Roux (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Dazzle Sessions: Music of Wayne Shorter (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Big Swing Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
Jen Korte & The Loss w/ Whippoorwill @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Spencer Sutherland @ Globe Hall
The Sands (Album Release) w/ Luke Skyy @ The Walnut Room
Shakey Graves w/ Dr. Dog, Caroline Rose @ Red Rocks
Eilen Jewell w/ Canyon Kids @ Levitt Pavilion
Whiskey Dick w/ Smokestack Relics, OG Country @ Lion’s Lair
Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern
The Brothers Footman w/ Deliciosa, Digital Apostle, The Alexis Bleu @ Herman’s Hideaway
GVO w/ Dice Man, Humorme, Manamiz, Toni Poppamolli, Wooflet, Dende @ Your Mom’s House
Black Taffy w/ parkbreezy, TF Marz @ The Black Box Lounge
Commodo* & the Widdler w/ Subliminal, Sub.mission Resident Tag Sesh @ The Black Box
Dave Randon Trio @ Herb’s
Friday, August 16
Recommended: John Butler Trio + Yonder Mountain String Band w/ KT Tunstall @ Red Rocks
To wrap up the work week on Friday night, the John Butler Trio is teaming up with Yonder Mountain String band to take over Red Rocks. The John Butler Trio is known for their roots-rock sound while Colorado’s own Yonder Mountain String Band is known for a more traditional bluegrass sound. Singer-songwriter KT Tunstall is set to open for these two bands on Friday night, making this one hell of a show you’ll want to check out this summer.
Also see…
Riot Ten w/ Crizzly, YAKZ b2b Somnium Sound, Codd Dubz b2b Mark the Beast, Jessica Audiffred @ The Ogden Theatre
Zoso (Led Zeppelin Tribute) @ The Bluebird Theater
The Cured (The Cure Tribute) + Arena (Duran Duran Tribute) @ Summit Music Hall
40 Oz to Freedom (Sublime Tribute) w/ Lil Ween (Ween Tribute), Xoa @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Collidoscope + Melody Lines w/ Telemetry, Floatgoat, Mr. Bugatti @ Cervantes’ Other Side
jackLNDN (EP Release) w/ DZHEF, Equalizor @ Marquis Theater
Michigan Rattlers w/ HERESTOFIGHTIN, Hello Bourbon @ Larimer Lounge
Tommy Freed and the Sound w/ Sammy Kay @ Lost Lake
Francesca Lombardo @ Bar Standard
After Midnight (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Peter Stolzman’s “New Standards Project” Release ft. Natalie Cressman (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Jonathan Saraga Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Shenandoah @ The Grizzly Rose
Whip It! All Vinyl ’80s Dance Party w/ DJ Jason Heller, Erin Stereo @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Damien Jurado w/ Corrina Repp @ Globe Hall
Coast 2 Coast Live @ The Walnut Room
Peter White + Euge Groove (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground
Celso Piña w/ Pato Machete @ Levitt Pavilion
Temple Fridays @ Temple Denver
The Party ft. The Weedkend Warriors @ The Roxy Theatre
Thea the Band w/ Kerstan Wallace, Gila Teen @ Lion’s Lair
Hate Minor w/ Johnny Got Rox, Beyond Influence @ 3 Kings Tavern
Rotten Reputation w/ Sarchasm, Slumped, Broken Record @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
TFB w/ Kenaima, After Nations @ Goosetown Tavern
Faster Pussycat w/ Bang Tango, Peace Love & Destruction, Quitter Anonymous, Ironbound @ Herman’s Hideaway
Photon w/ Schema Things, Stormy Chromer @ Your Mom’s House
3Hattrio @ Clyfford Still Museum
Best of Open Stage @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
The Convalescence w/ A Feasting Beast @ The Venue
Stanton Warriors (Album Release) w/ DJ Dmx b2b Diabolic, BreakBeat Mafia, Dirty Rotten, Fuse, Vertigo Emcee, Slim_r_i @ The Black Box
Locals in the Lounge w/ Drifter Angle, Die Kreature, Creature., Ghast, Contra Scandal @ The Black Box Lounge
Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark
Steely Dead @ The Black Buzzard
The Shakes @ Herb’s
Saturday, August 17
Recommended: A Deitch Family Affair ft. Adam Deitch & Friends w/ Bobby Deitch Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Lettuce drummer Adam Deitch is hosting a “Deitch Family Affair” at Cervantes’ Other Side this Saturday and it’s shaping up to be a party. Deitch is rounding up friends from far and wide along with some family members to put on what will be a night to remember. You have the chance to get up close and personal with Deitch in Cervantes’ intimate venue. This will be the perfect way to spend a Saturday night, so grab some tickets now.
Also see…
The Claypool Lennon Delirium w/ Uni @ The Ogden Theatre
Snail Mail w/ Choir Boy @ The Bluebird Theater
Float Like A Buffalo w/ Public Safety, Dream Feed, Silver & Smoke @ The Gothic Theatre
Adiel Mitchell w/ KJ Evans, VYNYL, Mandy Groves @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Zebbler Encanti Experience w/ Sumthin Sumthin (Lost Dogz), Untitld (Lost Dogz), ZeroGravity, Future Joy @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Brizzy & The Fusions w/ Berry Faded, Sew Manarr & Y.KA.3, World Movement @ Marquis Theater
Eldren w/ The Savage Blush, The Whimsy of Things @ Larimer Lounge
Mal Blum w/ Short Shorts, Mister Zach @ Hi-Dive
Of Man and Machine w/ Phantom Host, Thoughtpilot, We Are William @ Lost Lake
BASS OPS: Chmst w/ Goldroom @ Club Vinyl
Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Catherine Russell (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Chiaraluce and Oxman Honor Ammons & Stitt @ Nocturne Jazz
Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Kerry Pastine & The Crime Scene w/ Angie Stevens (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Pulse of Nature w/ Kaepora, Legato @ Globe Hall
Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts w/ Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards @ The Walnut Room
Mary Fahl (formerly of October Project) @ Soiled Dove Underground
Slightly Stoopid w/ Matisyahu, Tribal Seeds, Hirie @ Red Rocks
Backyard Party w/ Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Slim Wednesday @ Levitt Pavilion
Valentino Khan @ Temple Denver
King ISO @ The Roxy Theatre
Hank Von Hell w/ Lotus Gait, MF Ruckus @ The Oriental Theater
School of Rock Denver @ 3 Kings Tavern
The Rotten Blue Menace @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Saturday Night Free For All @ Herman’s Hideaway
Alpha Pegasi w/ Dang’O, Motenko, Aquadog @ Your Mom’s House
Jeff Scott Soto + Jason Bieler @ The Venue
We Out Here Interactive Launch Party w/ Ill-Esha, McWavy, Aimerie, Beat Kitty, Lea Luna, Dozier, 2 Girls 1 Drop @ The Black Box
Matthew Brian w/ Uriah West, Brett Star @ The Black Box Lounge
Poptones w/ DJ YungKev, El Brian @ The Meadowlark
Mlrty w/ Malahkai, Lafortune @ The Black Buzzard
Blinker Fluid @ Herb’s
Sunday, August 18
Recommended: Phantogram @ Larimer Lounge
To wrap up this week in Denver concerts, Phantogram is bringing their diverse set of sounds to Larimer Lounge on Sunday night. Phantogram’s career is stacked with major achievements. From their countless collaborations to their work being sampled by other major artists – the sky is the limit for Sarah Barthel and Josh Carter, the duo behind Phantogram. Although this show is sold out, if you can find a way to snag some tickets, you won’t regret it.
*sold out.
Also see…
Dragutante @ The Bluebird Theater
OSHUN w/ Zanib @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Old Man Gloom w/ Echo Beds, Oryx @ Marquis Theater
Miniluv w/ Narcissa, Old Soul Dies Young @ Lost Lake
The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Doug McLemore Quartet “Classical Meets Jazz” (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy & His Band (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Melody In Heart w/ Immigrants Child, Heliosheath, I’m A Boy, Generation Nomad, My Dog Ate Chad, Ipecac @ Globe Hall
The B-52s w/ Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, Berlin @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Gov’t Mule w/ Ryan Bingham @ Red Rocks
The Brothers Comatose w/ Jalan Crossland @ Levitt Pavilion
White Rose Motor Oil (Record Release) @ 3 Kings Tavern
International Blues Challenge @ Herman’s Hideaway
Letter B w/ Shaw Davis & the Black Ties, Briffaut @ Your Mom’s House
Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers @ Denver Botanic Gardens
The Showcase Tour: Denver @ The Black Box
Soul Power Sunday Summer Patio Party w/ DEALZ, DJ Thred, DJ Skip Rip @ The Meadowlark
Kayt & the House Band @ Herb’s