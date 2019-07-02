One of Denver’s favorite outfits, The Motet is coming through town early, today to be exact, in advance of their July 12 performance at Red Rocks. The meet and greet — held today from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Clinic on Colorado Boulevard — will have the septet converse about their new weed strain, Starmatter 303, sign autographs and talk with fans about their upcoming Red Rocks date. In addition, the Starmatter 303 flower will be released to the public in honor of the band’s visit.

The band’s new strain, which leans into pine, earth and diesel aromas, was announced earlier this year, with a 4/20 Pax Era Pod release, but this will be the first time the public will be able to buy the flower outright. In addition, fans can purchase three StarMatter 303 Pax Era pods by July 10 and be entered to win two free VIP tickets to the Motet’s Red Rocks show.

The Clinic is located at 2020 S. Colorado Boulevard.