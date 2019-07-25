On Saturday, August 3 the Denver International Festival will return to Civic Center Park for the fourth year running. The celebration will feature a host of food trucks — representing over 20 different countries and cuisines — a variety of traditional performances, multiple musical acts and an international wine and beer tasting. Organizers hope to bring the city’s rich global presence together in one place, allowing the many participants to introduce their terrific cuisine to an interested audience.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Denver has a long history of great cuisine from across the globe, plenty of which has been sadly overlooked. The International Fest is a celebration of talent that may have otherwise been missed, and a testament to the city’s potential to recognize expertise across a myriad of styles. Food-wise the options are plentiful. Ethiopian food from the aptly-titled Ethiopian Food Truck, Filipino cuisine from Adobo Food Truck, Peruvian cooking from Cebiche Highlands and South African bites from Taste of Soweto are but a few of the options that will be gracing the occasion. A full list can be found here.

The summer has been full of successful food-truck rallies including several iterations of the Truck Stop, but the Denver International Festival hopes to highlight more than just the food. Musical acts — including the Metro State University Mariachi Band, Russian Ballet from Ruslana April and Mexico City-based rock flamenco sensation El Javi — will set the vibe and introduce a wide range of traditions. The family-friendly event will also feature face painting, balloon animals, bouncy houses and art stations. Organizers see the proceedings as an expression of unity set against a backdrop in which division has become magnified and made commonplace.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The festival will be carefully curated to give attendees the experience of traveling the world without having to leave the comfort of the city. Considering the impressive list of participants and the range of activities, it’s no wonder the event has been successful in growing and expanding with each passing year.

The International Festival takes place on August 3 at Civic Center Park. It will run from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

All photography is from last year’s event. Courtesy of the Denver International Festival.