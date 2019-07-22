Denver has some delicious events this week. You can start the week off at a Pig Roast at Rhein Haus and end the week at the Rosé and Beer Festival at Platt Park. Wherever your tastebuds take you, make sure to check out this roundup of food and drink happenings in Denver this week.

Monday, July 22

White Hot Summer En Blanc Wine Event

When: Monday, July 22 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Jacquard Hotel & Rooftop, 222 Milwaukee St., Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Jacquard Hotel & Rooftop and Felix Jermann present White Hot Summer En Blanc Wine Event. For $40 guests will enjoy Jermann Wine tastes and light bites. Attendees are also encouraged to wear their white summer attire to set the mood of the rooftop event.

Monday Night Trivia at Crazy Mountain Brewery

When: Monday, July 22 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Crazy Mountain Brewery, 471 Kalamath St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Crazy Mountain Brewery welcomes Mile High Music Patrol for their Monday Night Trivia this week. Participants will go through two rounds of 10 questions and have the chance to take home some free beer. You can sip on some brew while testing your trivia knowledge.

Pig Roast at Rhein Haus

When: Starts Monday, July 22 at 3 p.m.

Where: Rhein Haus Denver, 1415 Market St., Denver

Cost: $22 call 303-800-2652

The Lowdown: Rhein Haus Denver’s monthly Pig Roast returns this Monday. For $22 diners can indulge in four different styles of roasted pig for unlimited build your own tacos. There will also be various sides and desserts like cilantro-lime rice and black beans and churros.

Tuesday, July 22

Death & Co Guest Bartender Series: Alex Lawrence

When: Tuesday, July 23 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Death & Co, 1280 25th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Death & Co continues their Bartender Series this Tuesday featuring Alex Lawrence. Alex Lawrence is the Global Beverage Director for Lyan Bars and will be making an appearing in Suite 6A in The Ramble Hotel. You can learn about mixology in this grand hotel in RiNo.

Wednesday, July 23

Thai Pop-Up and Trivia Night

When: Starts Wednesday, July 24 at 5 p.m.

Where: Prost Brewing Company, 2540 19th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Prost Brewing Company is hosting a Trivia Night this Monday featuring Pranom Thai Street Food Pop-Up. The Pop-Up is piloted by Chef Dream and has been featured in Eater LA and LA Weekly Magazine. In between trivia rounds, you can chow down on Chef Dream’s famous Pad Thai until it sells out.

Local Tastes

When: Wednesday, July 24 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $30 – $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Friends of Clyfford Still present the fifth annual Local Tastes this Wednesday. Attendees will enjoy unlimited tastes and sips from 10 local bars and restaurants. Guests will also learn about the chefs’ and mixologists’ creative process behind their creations. You can decadently sip and dine in the walls of the stunning Clyfford Still Museum.

National Tequila Day

When: Wednesday, July 24 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant (LoDo), 1525 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant is celebrating National Tequila Day this Wednesday. All Rio Grande locations will be offering half-off tequila shots so you can celebrate this odd holiday in high spirits.

Thursday, July 24

5280 Top of the Town

When: Thursday, July 25 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Larimer Square, Between 14th and 15th on Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Larimer Square will be the backdrop for the Top of the Town event this Thursday. The iconic block will feature live music, cocktails, a lounge and bites prepared by top local restaurants. You can snack and sip while enjoying the ambiance of the historic downtown area.

Christmas in July Party + Seasonal Creep Release

When: Thursday, July 25 5 – 11 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Station 26 Brewing Co is celebrating Christmas in July with a party and the release of Seasonal Creep. Guests can get their photo taken with Santa and partake in a bake sale featuring holiday-themed treats from Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe. You can also head to Station 26 Brewing Co. to imbibe on the release of Seasonal Creep, a winter IPA with hints of juniper and spruce needles.

Friday, July 25

5-Year Anniversary Celebration of Denver’s Union Station

When: Friday, July 26 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $175 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The iconic Denver Union Station celebrates its fifth anniversary since its restoration. For $175 guests will receive bites and drinks from the top surrounding restaurants and bars, live entertainment, a commemorative gift and access to integrative art exhibits. The extravagant event will benefit Colorado Preservation, Inc. which helps promote historic preservation statewide.

Friday’s Uncorked Featuring DeLeon

When: Friday, July 26 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Bonacquisti Wine, 4640 Pecos St., Unit I, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Bonacquisti Wine presents Fridays Uncorked with live music from DeLeon. The free event will feature happy hour specials from 4 to 6 p.m., live music and the RevenD BBQ food truck. Guests are encouraged to bring a chair in order to sip and enjoy the summer night.

Strawberry Cucumber Lemon Release

When: Friday, July 26 3 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project, 925 W. 8th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project releases the Strawberry Cucumber Lemon Pale Ale this Friday. The ale is described as fruit-forward with low IBU that is extremely crushable to help quench your thirst in the summer heat. Boar & Castle Mobile Eatery will also be on the premises so you can grab dinner while imbibing on this summer brew.

Saturday, July 26

Rosé & Beer Festival 2019

When: Saturday, July 27 2 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Platt Park, 1800 S. Pearl St., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: On the block of South Pearl Street vendors and live music will come together to present R&B Festival (Rosé and Beer). Guests can enjoy sips of 50+ rosé varieties and 20+ local beers plus bites from local favorites. There will also be a stage featuring an R&B cover band so you can groove in the summer sun.

Black Project Roswell Release

When: Saturday, July 27 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Black Project Spontaneous & Wild Ales, 1290 S. Broadway, #A51, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: You don’t have to storm Area 51 to get a taste of Roswell, but you can head to Black Project Spontaneous & Wild Ales for their latest release. The bar is opening at 11 a.m. and will have all five Roswell variants on draft with bottle sets available.

V1 – 2019 Denver Summer Tequila Tasting Festival

When: Saturday, July 27 4 – 6 p.m.

Where: Blake Street Tavern, 2301 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $30 – $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Blake Street Tavern is hosting the 2019 Denver Summer Tequila Tasting Festival this weekend. Guests can enjoy Blanco, Reposado, Anejo or even Mezcal tastes at this event along with snacks. There will be 15 spirits to taste including brands like Tres Ochos Tequila and Mexican Moonshine.

Denver Summer Brew Fest 2019

When: Starts Saturday, July 27 at 12 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Summer Brew Fest returns to Mile High Station. Guests can enjoy unlimited tastings of over 100 beers and ciders out of a commemorative tasting cup. There will also be live music and food trucks outside so you can sip and snack at this lively beer fest.

Denver Beer Co’s 4th annual Beer & Ice Cream Pairing

When: Saturday, July 27 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: All Denver Beer Co Locations

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co is pairing up with Little Man Ice Cream to present the 4th Annual Beer and Ice Cream Pairing at its Arvada and Denver locations. For $20 guests will receive five expertly paired beer and ice cream tastings. You can escape the summer heat with a brew and a dairy treat.

1st Anniversary Party at Dos Luces

When: Saturday, July 27 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Dos Luces, 1236 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dos Luces Brewery is celebrating its birthday with a party this Saturday. The brewery is re-releasing fan favorites like Tùpac Amaru III, Moctezuma III, and Tùpac Amaru III with Sour Cherries. There will also be food available for purchase and live music from 6 to 9 p.m.

Guava Sour Beer Release

When: Saturday, July 27 12 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Alpine Dog Brewing Company, 1505 Ogden St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Alpine Dog Brewing Company is releasing its new Guava Sour Beer this weekend. The Guava Sour Beer is a golden sour ale with highlights of pink guava and peach. The brewery will also be hosting Peyote Mexican Food Truck so you can sip on this new summer classic while chowing down on some grub.

Sunday, July 28

6-Year-Old Bonded Bourbon Release Party

When: Sunday, July 28 1 – 5 p.m.

Where: Laws Whiskey House, 1420 S. Acoma St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Laws Whiskey House is throwing a release party for Colorado’s first six-year-old bonded bourbon whiskey. They will be holding an open house on Sunday where bottles will be for sale. The event will also feature Laws cocktails and $10 whiskey flights and a food truck and live music.

July Hazy Sunday

When: Sunday, July 28 12 – 7 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery, 6021 WashingtonSt., Unit A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: River North Brewery continues their tapping of Mountain Haze variants this Sunday. The taproom will have two hazy brews available on top or to take home in crowlers. With only five gallons of each brew available the hazy beers are sure to sell out.

BYO Vinyl Sunday Brunch Launch

When: Sunday, July 28 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse and Mountain Crust Catering are partnering to present a Bring Your Own Vinyl Brunch starting this Sunday. There will be breakfast pizzas, bloodiess and live music. For the inaugural event, there will be 15% off all brunch dishes.

Sign up here to get the best of our food desk delivered to your inbox.

Mark Your Calendar

International Food Truck Festival

When: Saturday, August 3 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax and Bannock, Denver

Cost: Free admission

Save the Ales

When: Starts Thursday, August 8 7 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 – $80 get tickets here

Tiki Party at Colfax Cove

When: Saturday, August 10 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: Cerebral Brewing, 1477 Monroe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission