Denver has some tasty and exciting events this week. You can start the week off at a five-course Spanish Seafood Pop-Up Dinner, celebrate Independence Day at Avanti F & B midweek and nurse your Fourth of July Hangover at a Drake-themed brunch at Monkey Barrel on Sunday. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to check out this roundup of food and drink events in Denver this week.

Monday, July 1

Spanish Seafood Pop-Up Dinner

When: Monday, July 1 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Palizo Italiano, 1472 S. Pearl St., Denver

Cost: $80 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Chef Simon Tran presents a Spanish Seafood Pop-Up Dinner at Palizo Italiano this Monday. The five-course meal will feature traditional seafood dishes with Spanish influences and intentionally curated wine pairings. You can start your Monday with a lavish meal expertly crafted by the eclectic Chef Simon Tran.

Bottle Release: Whiskey Barrel Aged Chocolate Sour Brown

When: Monday, July 1 3 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project, 925 W. 8th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Whiskey Barrel Aged Chocolate Sour Brown is back at The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project. The English Ale features flavors from Cultura Craft Chocolate, Copper Door Coffee Roasters and aged in Deviation Distilling Whiskey barrels. The silky brew will be available in 500mL bottles for $11.99 while supplies last.

Tuesday, July 2

225 Release No. 2 | Peach Eau-de-Vie

When: Tuesday, July 2 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Block Distilling Co., 2990 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $275 for a 225 club membership, learn more here

The Lowdown: The Block Distilling Co. hosts its second 225 club spirit release this Tuesday. This member’s only event features the exclusive sale of The Block Distilling Co.’s Peach Eau-de-Vie. The event will feature pick up of the Palisade peach brandy, cocktails using the rare brandy, snacks and tours of the distillery. Go here to learn more about the 225 club.

Gourmet Camp Cooking Workshop

When: Starting Tuesday, July 2 4 – 6 p.m.

Where: REI, 1416 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $30 – $50 register here

The Lowdown: REI hosts a Gourmet Camp Cooking Workshop that kicks off this Tuesday. In the workshop participants will learn how to prepare a gourmet meal without the creature comforts of home and how to maximize the use of a two-burner camping stove. The inaugural event is this Tuesday and returns Saturday, August 3 and continues throughout the summer at Denver’s REI and at Rayback Collective in Boulder.

Independence Day Celebration – Poka Lola!

When: Starting Tuesday, July 2 at 4 p.m.

Where: Poka Lola Social Club, 1850 Wazee, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Poka Lola is starting the Fourth of July Celebrations early this week. Participants can come by Tuesday and view the Rockies Game fireworks in the Maker’s Alley and can enjoy drink specials until Thursday. You can sip on your favorite cocktail and celebrate the Nation’s birthday in style.

Wednesday, July 3

When: Wednesday, July 3 5:30 – 11 p.m.

Where: Fox Street Compound, 725 W. 39th Ave., Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Micro Brew Fest presents BBQ, BREWS & VIEWS at Fox Street Compound. For $40 guests can enjoy unlimited pours from over 15 local breweries, live music and BBQ. Fox Street Compound is also perfectly located to watch the Rockies Game Firework show. You can start the Fourth of July early with your favorite brew and some delicious BBQ.

Thursday, July 4

Fourth of July with Avanti

When: Thursday, July 4 5 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Avanti F&B is hosting a Fourth of July shindig this Thursday. There will be a BBQ on the lower patio featuring beers from Odell Brewing Co. and brat specials from The Rotary. The first 25 guests will get a free beer with the purchase of brats and chips. There will also be prizes, movie trivia, giveaways and a screening of Wet Hot American Summer on the 30-feet outdoor screen.

Hush Hush Bomb Pop Slushie Release

When: Thursday, July 4 1 – 10 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fiction Beer Company is celebrating the Fourth of July with Hush Hush Bomb Pop Slushie Release. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the day will feature a Bomb Pop flavored slushie beer. The base of the slushie is a Sour Blonde Ale and turned into slushie with melted down bomb pop popsicles. The drink will bring you back to days of summer past with the iconic cherry, lime and blue raspberry flavor combination.

The Butcher and the BBQ’er! Jason Nauert and Jeff Gebott

When: Thursday, July 4 6:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Studio Kitchen Colorado – Home of The Modern Eater Network, 490 Decatur St., Denver

Cost: $80 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Modern Eater Network kicks off the Summer Dinner Series with the Butcher and The BBQ’er this Thursday. The event will feature a cocktail hour, a five-course meal prepared by Jason Nauert and Jeff Gebott, paired beverages from a local brewery or winery and viewing of the Rockies Game’s Firework show.

Truck Stop: Food Truck Rally at Stanley Marketplace

When: Thursday, July 4 1 – 8p.m.

Where: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Truck Stop is celebrating the Fourth of July at Stanley Marketplace. The event will be transforming the green field into an Independence Day party with dozens of local food trucks and summer fun. You can celebrate the day off with your favorite food truck and cold brews.

Fourth of July at 54thirty

When: Thursday, July 4 1 – 11 p.m.

Where: 54thirty, 1475 California St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: You can head to 54thirty to celebrate the Fourth of July at one of Denver’s best rooftop bars. There will be Tito’s frozen cocktail specials, a tap takeover by Denver Beer Co. and music from Manos. You can celebrate America’s birthday and watch the fireworks at 54thirty.

Fourth of July Cookout at Improper City

When: Thursday, July 4 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St., Ste. 101, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Improper City is also throwing down for Independence Day. Kings County Kitchen will be grilling all day and beer will be flowing. You can celebrate on Improper City’s large patio while chowing down on some elevated street food.

Fourth of July BBQ at Prost Brewing Company with there…

When: Starts Thursday, July 4 at 2 p.m.

Where: Prost Brewing Company, 2540 19th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Prost Brewing Company is partnering with there… Denver to host a Fourth of July BBQ. Enjoy a whole pig roast and plenty of ice cold beers. It’s the perfect combination to celebrate Independence.

July 4th Sausage Smok-Out

When: Thursday, July 4 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Smōk – Denver, 3330 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: If your favorite part of Fourth of July is the cuisine, you can head to Smōk for a July 4th Sausage Smok-Out. There will be beef hot dogs, spicy smoked Italian sausage, hot links, bratwursts and kielbasa straight from the smoker. The event will also feature your favorite patriotic tunes and $2 drink specials.

Friday, July 5

Laws Whiskey House 8 Year Anniversary Weekend

When: Starting, July 5 at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Laws Whiskey House, 1420 South Acoma St., Denver

Cost: $10 book a tour here

The Lowdown: Laws Whiskey House celebrates its eighth Anniversary this Friday. Participants can sample the first barrel of Four Grain Bourbon with founder Alan Laws (when you purchase a ticket for the tour) and compare it to the current batch of Four Grain Bourbon to see how far the distillery has come.

Friday Night Bazaar

When: Friday, July 5 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Friday Night Bazaar returns this summer and sets up shop at Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse. With over 30 plus local makers, food from Mountain Crust Catering and beverages from Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse there is something for everyone. You can shop, sip and eat to your heart’s content.

Tiki A.F. at Call

When: Friday, July 5 at 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Call, 2845 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Call is celebrating the First Friday Summer Series installment with Tiki A.F. (As Friday). There will be tropical cocktails, Spam sliders and staff donning their favorite Hawaiian shirts.

Saturday, July 6

Little Man Factory Grand Opening

When: Saturday, July 6 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream Factory, 4411 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The wait is over for the Grand Opening of the Little Man Ice Cream Factory. Doors open at noon and participants can enjoy a ribbon cutting, live music from Bianca and the Flyboys and the chance to win an ice cream making party for 20 of your closest friends.

Fifth Anniversary Tiny Carnival Party

When: Saturday, July 6 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Baere Brewing Company, 320 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Baere Brewing Company celebrates its fifth Anniversary with a Tiny Carnival Party. Guests can enjoy carnival games, live t-shirt printing by INDYINK, beer slushies and food from Migration Taco.

Sunday, July 7

Drake & Eggs

When: Sunday, July 7 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Monkey Barrel, 4401 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Monkey Barrel Presents Drake & Eggs. DJ NOTCH will be spinning all morning long as a tribute to the Canadian rapper. It will feature Drake hits, rare releases and collaboration tracks. You can cap off your weekend with a truly unique musical brunch at Monkey Barrel.

Après Yoga at Ratio Beerworks

When: Sunday, July 7 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Amelia Loftin returns to Ratio Beerworks for Après Yoga. For $20 guests receive a yoga class in the brewery before the doors open and also one free beer to refresh after.

Skylines Yoga at Epic Brewing

When: Sunday, July 7 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: Epic Brewing Company, 3001 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $18 get tickets here

The Lowdown: End your week at Epic Brewing Company with Skylines Yoga. For $18 guests will enjoy an all levels yoga and one craft beer of your choice. You can perfect your practice while taking in the smells of the working brewery.

Mark Your Calendar

Denver Beer Co’s 4th Annual Summer Block Party

When: July 13, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co, 1695 Platte Street, Denver

Cost: Free admission

Chef and Brew 2019

When: August 28, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th Street, Denver

Cost: $49 get tickets here

Brew Fest

When: Saturday, September 14 6:10 – 10 p.m.

Where: Coors Field, 2001 Blake Street, Unit A, Denver

Cost: $35 – $75 get tickets here