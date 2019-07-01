Summer is in full swing as we enter July of 2019. Over the next 31 days, you can expect over 500 concerts going on throughout the Mile High City. From Broomfield to Greenwood Village – there will be something for all Denver residents to enjoy this month. In addition to all of the nightly shows happening in July, the Underground Music Showcase is returning this month giving you even more of a reason to get out there and explore all the Denver music scene has to offer.

Week 1: July 1 – July 7

Recommended: The Avett Brothers @ Red Rocks – July 5, 6 & 7

To kick this month off, The Avett Brothers are treating Denver to a three night run at Red Rocks. If you’re unfamiliar with the Avett Brothers’ work, check out their 2009 album I And Love And You and you won’t be disappointed. On July 5, 6 and 7, the folk-rock band is returning to the Red Rocks stage with a variety of opening acts. You have three chances to see this band in action this summer, so act now before it’s too late.

Also see…

7/1 – Ritt Momney w/ Rudy De Anda, Mystic Wool @ Larimer Lounge

7/1 – Roberta Gambarini @ Dazzle Jazz

7/1 – Culture Abuse w/ Tony Molina, Young Guv, Dare, Regional Justice Center, Cadaver Dog @ Marquis Theater

7/1 – Joe Nichols @ The Grizzly Rose

7/1 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/1 – GodJammit @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

7/1 – Humanity w/ Grey Sky Falls, Spirit in the Flesh, Five Years Too Long @ Your Mom’s House Denver

7/2 – Ocean Alley w/ Ruby Waters @ The Bluebird Theater

7/2 – Zeds Dead w/ Moody Good, Vampa @ The Gothic Theatre

7/2 – Shawn Mendes w/ Alessia Cara @ The Pepsi Center

7/2 – Paul Warburton Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

7/2 – Pitbull w/ Baby Bash @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

7/2 – Dead Rocks VI: Zeds Dead w/ Liquid Stranger, Moody Good, Jeanga, Pax Impera, Vampa @ Red Rocks

7/2 – Big Cedar Fever & About A Mover DJs @ Hi-Dive

7/2 – TRIO + 1: An Ode to Oscar Peterson and Clark Terry @ Nocturne Jazz

7/2 – Stillhouse Junkies w/ Trevor Toms @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/2 – The Sky Choice Band w/ Sad Bug, Rock Fresh & The Bigs @ Lion’s Lair

7/2 – Haybaby w/ Toxic Wife @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

7/2 – Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

7/2 – DeadBeats Pop Up (Day Set) @ Globe Hall

7/2 – Matthew Logan Vasquez w/ Walker Lukens, PR Newman @ Globe Hall

7/2 – Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

7/3 – Carly Rae Jepson w/ Mansionair @ The Ogden Theatre

7/3 – Zeds Dead w/ 1788-L, Holly @ The Gothic Theatre

7/3 – Santana w/ The Doobie Brothers @ The Pepsi Center

7/3 – Polo G w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

7/3 – RE:Search ft. Autonomix, Since JulEYE Live Band, Colby Buckler (of Emancipator Ensemble), Todd Stoops & Brisco Jones, Krushendo Live Band w/ Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/3 – Justin Matthew w/ JABtune ft. Jon & Bri of Welshly Arms, Brandon Landrum, ToNe Atlanta @ Larimer Lounge

7/3 – Pale Sun w/ Palehorse/Palerider, Random Temple, Grass @ Lost Lake

7/3 – Dead Rocks VI: Zeds Dead w/ Noisia, 1788-L, Mersiv, Lick, Holly @ Red Rocks

7/3 – Remo Drive w/ Slow Pulp, Heart To Gold @ Marquis Theater

7/3 – BBGT 4th Annual July 3rd Blowout Bash w/ Bud Bronson + the Good Timers, The Right Here, Bad Licks, DJ Sara Splatter @ Hi-Dive

7/3 – Patrice Baumel + Jon Charnis @ Bar Standard

7/3 – Beat Discography ft. The Ed Breazeale Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

7/3 – Dragondeer w/ E.M.K. @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/3 – Red Not Chili Peppers w/ Sammy James And a Cup O Joe, The Catcalls @ The Oriental Theater

7/3 – DJ Em Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern

7/3 – Rebirth Brass Band w/ Emma Mayes & The Hip @ Globe Hall

7/3 – As Cities Burn w/ All Get Out, Many Rooms @ The Walnut Room

7/3 – Artists You Should Know @ Herman’s Hideaway

7/3 – Isaac Teel & Friends w/ Captain Midnight Band @ Your Mom’s House Denver

7/4 – Rubedo’s Independence Day V + Matt Embree w/ Poor Bodhi, DJ Reubot @ The Bluebird Theater

7/4 – Blues Traveler w/ Leftover Salmon, Jackie Greene @ Red Rocks

7/4 – PUNJAHBAE & Friends @ Bar Standard

7/4 – Classixx @ Club Vinyl

7/4 – American Gothic ft. David J (Bauhuas, Love & Rockets) w/ DJ Boyhollow, Lipgloss Presents @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/4 – Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

7/4 – Kind Bud and the Joints @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

7/5 – Mastadon w/ Aweminus, Stabby, Morf @ The Ogden Theatre

7/5 – Pictureplane w/ OptycNerd, Debr4h @ Larimer Lounge

7/5 – Poor Moxi w/ Satellite Pilot, Cool Accent, Violet’s Gun @ Lost Lake

7/5 – Alliance Francaise Presents: New Origin Trio (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

7/5 – Beat Speak (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

7/5 – It’s Always Sunny in Tijuana w/ ORBITER, Letter 9, One Way To Live, Sybil @ Marquis Theater

7/5 – Guilty Pleasures @ Hi-Dive

7/5 – Yolanda Be Cool @ Bar Standard

7/5 – Orjan Nilsen @ The Church

7/5 – The Heidi Schmidt Wil Swindler Quintet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

7/5 – Paul Shinn + Ernest Melton (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

7/5 – Retro Rocket ’70s Brunch w/ DJ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/5 – Disco Ball ’70s Disco Funk w/ DJ Jason Heller, Gary Givant (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/5 – Jello Biafra’s Incredibly Strange Dance Party @ Lion’s Lair

7/5 – Embrace of Thorns @ 3 Kings Tavern

7/5 – Shanea (EP Release) w/ Megan Rose Ellsworth, Andy Lightning, Luna Nuñez, Samantha Jo @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

7/5 – The Kick Back Hip-Hop/Grooves/Randomness @ Goosetown Tavern

7/5 – Creature Canopy + House With A Yard w/ The Grand Tour, The Simple Parade @ Globe Hall

7/5 – Marcia Ball @ Soiled Dove Underground

7/5 – Kind Bud and the Joints ft. Papa Mali, Bobby Vega, Phix (Phish Tribute) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

7/5 – Duran (CD Release) w/ La Mugre Social Club, Neighbors Through The Wall, Lobo Hombre, Cikatriz @ Herman’s Hideaway

7/5 – 90s & Early 2000’s Dance Party w/ JabootyGrooves @ Your Mom’s House Denver

7/6 – August Burns Red w/ Silverstein, Silent Planet @ The Fillmore

7/6 – Chase Atlantic w/ Lauren Sanderson @ Summit Music Hall

7/6 – Compound Sound Refugee Party ft. DrFameus, Droplitz, Digital Vagabond, Drumspyder, Kaleid, Schema Things, Parkbreezy, Looney Ando, Magnetik, Boyo, Sjod, Crimbrule, Gloom Trench, Loup, Parlay, Safire, A-Mac, Lauren Joy Music, Lil Ukulele, Mammoth Water @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/6 – Kiltro (Album Release) w/ Verses The Inevitable, Montropo @ Larimer Lounge

7/6 – Kronen (EP Release) w/ Bathing Lagoon, Vapor Caves, Earthsoundluver @ Lost Lake

7/6 – Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

7/6 – Denver Jazz Orchestra (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

7/6 – The Avett Brothers w/ Nicole Atkins @ Red Rocks

7/6 – Testify (Rage Against The Machine Tribute) w/ Chili Powder (Red Hot Chili Peppers Tribute) @ Marquis Theater

7/6 – Carson McHone w/ Wolf van Elfmand, Chella and the Charm @ Hi-Dive

7/6 – BASS OPS ft. Xaebor w/ Holy Ghost! DJ Set + Tiger & Woods @ Club Vinyl

7/6 – Chiaraluce and Oxman Honor Ammons and Stitt (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

7/6 – Steve Kovalcheck Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

7/6 – Wake & Bake Brunch w/ DJ Imeh (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/6 – Midsummer Mardi Gras w/ Gumbo le Funque (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/6 – Heart Bones ft. Har Mar Superstar, Sabrina Ellis w/ Good Fuck, Mark Mallman @ The Oriental Theater

7/6 – Big Dopes (Single Release) w/ Andrea & Mud, Hello, Mountain @ Lion’s Lair

7/6 – Angry Head of Goo w/ Never Kenezzard, Flat Earth @ 3 Kings Tavern

7/6 – Motown Groove Saturday Special @ Goosetown Tavern

7/6 – Short Shorts w/ Sour Boy, Bitter Girl, Safekeeper, Florea @ Globe Hall

7/6 – Bryce Merritt w/ Joel Ansett @ The Walnut Room

7/6 – Over The Rhine @ Soiled Dove Underground

7/6 – Kind Bud and the Joints ft. Papa Mali, Bobby Vega, Phix (Phish Tribute) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

7/6 – Allegaeon w/ Exmortus, Reaping Asmodeia, Bound By Years, Mob For Bid, Exmortus, Reaping Asmodeia, Bound By Years, Mob For Bid @ Herman’s Hideaway

7/6 – A.C Yung w/ Meelo V, RAY GRIFFY, Bubbadon, JNOCAP, $tack$303, TREY WILLZ, TRENCH SWERVE @ Your Mom’s House Denver

7/7 – The Artisanals @ Larimer Lounge

7/7 – Priests w/ Olivia Neutron-John @ Lost Lake

7/7 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

7/7 – Daryl Gott (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

7/7 – The Avett Brothers w/ Lake Street Dive @ Red Rocks

7/7 – Conan w/ Boar Worship, The Munsens @ Hi-Dive

7/7 – Mear Presents Rooftop Sundays @ Club Vinyl

7/7 – Kyle Park @ The Grizzly Rose

7/7 – The Patient Zeros (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/7 – Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy & His Band (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/7 – Sleeve Cannon w/ EON, Los Toms @ Lion’s Lair

7/7 – The Lark and the Loon @ 3 Kings Tavern

7/7 – Sunday Fun Day w/ The Patient Zeros @ Goosetown Tavern

7/7 – New Ben Franklins w/ Lank & The Shanks, The Wyatts, Buck Fuffalo, The Smokestack Relics, Thomas Napp for President, Schofield 45 @ Globe Hall

7/7 – Natural Born Leaders w/ Galleries, Lavender Jones @ The Walnut Room

7/7 – The Great Phil Family Reunion: Watkins Glen Revisited @ Civic Center Park

7/7 – Kind Bud and the Joints ft. Papa Mali, Bobby Vega, Phix (Phish Tribute) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

7/7 – Denver Jamtronica Solutions LLC w/ SJOB, Animals in the Attic, DJ Cugino @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Week 2: July 8 – July 14

Recommended: Hugh Jackman @ The Pepsi Center – July 10

That’s right folks, the one and only Hugh Jackman is coming to Denver to show off all of his incredible talents. You probably recognize Jackman from his iconic acting credits such as X-Men’s Wolverine. Well, the man also has one hell of a voice as exemplified by his roles in musical movies such as Les Miserables and The Greatest Showman. On July 10, you’ll have the chance to see Jackman in action at The Pepsi Center.

Also see…

7/8 – MercyMe @ Red Rocks

7/8 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/8 – GodJammit @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

7/8 – 3For20 w/ Mystic Wool, Malcom Boyd, Alabaste @ Your Mom’s House Denver

7/9 – Bad Religion w/ Dave Hause & The Mermaid @ The Ogden Theatre

7/9 – Croosh w/ Slouch, Kid Astronaut, RhymeSight @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/9 – Tyler Ramsey and Carl Broemel w/ Kramies @ Larimer Lounge

7/9 – Bob Schlesinger Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

7/9 – Dirty Heads w/ The Interrupters, Dreamers, Bikini Trill @ Red Rocks

7/9 – Matt Woods and the Natural Disasters w/ Shad Buxman and the Graveyard Shift, Weston Harris Hill @ Hi-Dive

7/9 – The Adam Bodine Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

7/9 – Dinner w/ The Threadbarons, Neon Sines @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/9 – The Vanilla Milkshakes w/ Easy Lovin’, Infami @ Lion’s Lair

7/9 – Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

7/9 – Nikki Lane w/ Carl Anderson @ Globe Hall

7/9 – Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

7/10 – RE:Search ft. Roni Size, Casual Commander w/ Jordan Polovina, Buck Whylin, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/10 – Granite Hands w/ Today’s Paramount, GhostPulse, Blip @ Larimer Lounge

7/10 – ings w/ Rose Droll, Moses, Bellhoss @ Lost Lake

7/10 – Ragin, Warren, Van Hemmen, McLagan @ Dazzle Jazz

7/10 – Face Vocal Band w/ Love Stallion, Float Like A Buffalo, The Long Run @ Red Rocks

7/10 – J Worra @ Bar Standard

7/10 – Beat Discography ft. The Ed Breazeale Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

7/10 – Lief Sjostrom @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/10 – The Chasm w/ Cruciamentum, Infernal Conjuration, Casket Huffer @ 3 Kings Tavern

7/10 – The Oi! Scouts w/ Corrupted Youth, Potato Pirates, Noogy, Tuck Knee @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

7/10 – The Night Queens w/ In My Room, Paul Maul @ Globe Hall

7/10 – Artists You Should Know @ Herman’s Hideaway

7/10 – Kufs + Christine Elise w/ Soulxchange @ Your Mom’s House Denver

7/11 – Deerhunter w/ Moon Diagrams @ The Ogden Theatre

7/11 – Shooter Jennings w/ Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts, The Christopher Shayne Band @ The Bluebird Theater

7/11 – Louis The Child w/ Brownies and Lemonade All-Stars @ The Gothic Theatre

7/11 – Ariana Grande w/ Normani & Social House @ The Pepsi Center

7/11 – Ghost Town Drifters w/ That Damn Sasquatch, Kris Lager Band, Deer Creek Sharp Shooters @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/11 – Common w/ Nicole Bus @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

7/11 – The Jive Tribe w/ Morsel, Fresh Fruit @ Larimer Lounge

7/11 – Gypsy Temple + EverIgnite w/ Substitute Creature, Water Aerobics @ Lost Lake

7/11 – Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

7/11 – Tri-City Trio (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

7/11 – East + West Syndicate (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

7/11 – Hootie & the Blowfish w/ Barenaked Ladies @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

7/11 – Louis The Child w/ Gryffin, Chelsea Cutler, Evan Giia @ Red Rocks

7/11 – Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown w/ The Temperance Movement, Thomas Wynn & The Believers @ Marquis Theater

7/11 – Hogslop String Band @ Hi-Dive

7/11 – Annie Booth & Friends @ Nocturne Jazz

7/11 – Matthew Dear w/ RumTum, DEBR4H, Retrofette (DJ Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/11 – BOE Sosa @ The Roxy Theatre

7/11 – Away Team w/ Like A Tiger, The Yellnats @ Lion’s Lair

7/11 – Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

7/11 – Pony Bradshaw w/ Blake Brown and the American Dust Choir @ Globe Hall

7/11 – Mighty Brother + McKnight + Graham Good @ The Walnut Room

7/11 – Zach Nugent’s Nights of The Living Dead @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

7/11 – Thadeus Gonzalez w/ Twisted Escape, Wind and The Willows, Denver Meatpacking Co. @ Herman’s Hideaway

7/11 – ULK w/ GrymeTyme, ToOch, Brixx, Droptalk, SweetPrince, PoppaBear @ Your Mom’s House Denver

7/12 – Tab Benoit w/ Eric Johanson, Erica Brown @ The Ogden Theatre

7/12 – The Blasters + Supersuckers + Wayne The Train Hancock w/ MC Clownvis Presley @ The Bluebird Theater

7/12 – Flosstradamus w/ 4B @ The Fillmore

7/12 – Khalid w/ Clairo @ The Pepsi Center

7/12 – Travers Brothership w/ Kessel Run, Big Time Rascals @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/12 – This Must Be The Band (Talking Heads Tribute) w/ No Touch @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

7/12 – Mark Redito w/ VVIERD, Snubluck, Tripleset @ Larimer Lounge

7/12 – Copper Leaf (Album Release) w/ Automatic Iris, Bear and the Beasts @ Lost Lake

7/12 – Huntertones (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

7/12 – The Pierce Murphy Trio (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

7/12 – The Motet + Galactic w/ Moon Hooch @ Red Rocks

7/12 – Bury Mia (Album Release) w/ hellocentral, Major Glen, Jailpocket @ Marquis Theater

7/12 – Hi-Dive Hug Down w/ Panther Martin, Super Bummer, Jobless, Night Champ @ Hi-Dive

7/12 – Wally Callerio & Rescue @ Bar Standard

7/12 – Gareth Emery @ The Church

7/12 – The Heidi Schmidt Wil Swindler Quintet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

7/12 – Mark Diamond + Dan Hunting (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

7/12 – Retro Rocket ’70s Brunch w/ DJ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/12 – SuperMagick (Tribute To Amy Winehouse) (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/12 – Twisted Insane @ The Roxy Theatre

7/12 – Kottonmouth Kings w/ Boondox, Dirty Rotten Rhymers, Stonewall Blvd @ The Oriental Theater

7/12 – Chemical X (EP Release) w/ E/M/P, Trick Punch @ Lion’s Lair

7/12 – Compost Heap Fest IV @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

7/12 – Ready, Set, Go… ft. DJ Aka Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern

7/12 – Froth w/ Versing, Shark Dreams @ Globe Hall

7/12 – The Mailboxes w/ Our Violet Room, Maya Bennett @ The Walnut Room

7/12 – Louis Colaiannia @ Soiled Dove Underground

7/12 – Pizza Hangout @ Your Mom’s House Denver

7/13 – Streetlight Manifesto @ The Fillmore

7/13 – Sulfur (Slipknot Tribute) w/ Drift Away Dreamer, Public Display of Aggression, Leveler, Team Force @ The Gothic Theatre

7/13 – Michael Bublé @ The Pepsi Center

7/13 – Girls Rock Denver @ Summit Music Hall

7/13 – Over Time w/ Sorry Sweetheart, Filthy Hearts, Zephyr (Four Way Album Release) @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

7/13 – Official Reggae On The Grass Pre-Party ft. Earthkry w/ Giant Walking Robots, Red Sage, BloodPreshah, DJ Imeh, Da Teacha @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/13 – The Blasters + Supersuckers + Wayne “The Train” Hancock w/ MC Clownvis Presley @ Larimer Lounge

7/13 – Robert Ellis – The Texas Piano Man w/ Christopher The Conquered @ Lost Lake

7/13 – Tom Amend Organ Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

7/13 – Esmé Patterson (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

7/13 – Cody Jinks w/ Mark Chesnutt @ Red Rocks

7/13 – The Aristocrats w/ Travis Larson Band, Mad Pow @ Marquis Theater

7/13 – Extra Gold w/ Bison Bone, Claire Heywood @ Hi-Dive

7/13 – Halloween In July @ Bar Standard

7/13 – Eli Escobar (Day Set) @ Club Vinyl

7/13 – BASS OPS ft. INF1N1TE w/ Kevin Knapp (Night Set) @ Club Vinyl

7/13 – Chiaraluce and Oxman Honor Ammons and Stitt (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

7/13 – Annie Booth + Bob Bowman (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

7/13 – King Cardinal (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/13 – SuperMagick (Tribute To Amy Winehouse) (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/13 – The Battle For Summer Slaughter @ The Roxy Theatre

7/13 – Compost Heap Fest IV @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

7/13 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern

7/13 – Hackensaw Boys w/ Bottlerocket Hurricane, Ian Mahan and The Park Boys @ Globe Hall

7/13 – Cas Haley w/ Chase Makai (of Nahko and Medicine For The People) @ The Walnut Room

7/13 – Najee (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

7/13 – Floyd Lotus ft. Lotus Gait, Driven By Turmoil @ Herman’s Hideaway

7/13 – Children of Indigo (Day Set) @ Your Mom’s House Denver

7/13 – Chompers + MoonRadish w/ Koodookoo, Ploom (Night Set) @ Your Mom’s House Denver

7/14 – Dragutante @ The Gothic Theatre

7/14 – Pouya w/ Ramirez, Boobie Lootaveli @ Summit Music Hall

7/14 – Sounds Like Summer ft. Bankshot, Stay Gypsy, Peach Blood, Khamyel, Frequency Response, Miros, Bodango, All Secrets Known @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/14 – Punk Rock Burlesque w/ Dizzy With A Dame @ Larimer Lounge

7/14 – LPeez w/ Dopeboyduce, 100packsavy, Lyric Croft @ Lost Lake

7/14 – Intocable @ The Paramount Theatre

7/14 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

7/14 – Pink Martini & Mary Chapin Carpenter w/ The Colorado Symphony @ Red Rocks

7/14 – Joseph Huber @ Hi-Dive

7/14 – Mear Presents Rooftop Sundays @ Club Vinyl

7/14 – Lucas Hoge @ The Grizzly Rose

7/14 – Just Can’t Brunch Enough: The Depeche Mode Brunch ft. DJ Slave1, Lipgloss (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/14 – Callout w/ Black And White Motion Picture, Upstairs Neighbor @ Lion’s Lair

7/14 – The Kids Are Alright @ Goosetown Tavern

7/14 – Disrupt Fest Battle of the Bands w/ 21 Taras, Float Like a Buffalo, CITRA, Silver and Smoke, Right Before Rain, Colony Collapse, Fortune In Fallacy @ Globe Hall

7/14 – Jason Boland & The Stragglers @ Soiled Dove Underground

7/14 – Underground Hip-Hop Showcase ft. 5ve, SumGuy, Awkward Cliff, More @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Week 3: July 15 – July 21

Recommended: Jon Bellion w/ Lawrence, Marc E. Bassy @ The Fillmore – July 21

On July 21, rapper and singer-songwriter Jon Bellion is taking over The Fillmore. Bellion is known for his killer songwriting abilities as well as his production skills. His sound is unique in that it blends together sweet melodies with rhythmic elements in a flawless manner. Fellow artists Lawrence and Marc E. Bassy are on the bill for July 21 as well. Get tickets now before it’s too late.

Also see…

7/15 – Lyle Lovett and His Large Band w/ Ricky Skaggs, Kentucky Thunder @ Red Rocks

7/15 – Have A Nice Life w/ Consumer, Street Sects, Midwife @ Hi-Dive

7/15 – John Michael Montgomery @ The Grizzly Rose

7/15 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/15 – DJ Em Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern

7/15 – GodJammit @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

7/15 – Fuzzy J w/ Sliver, TOOMUCHBLOND, Chris Shrift & The Rock ‘n’ Roll Boy @ Your Mom’s House Denver

7/16 – HOODS w/ Short Fuse, Talk is Cheap, Head Trauma @ Summit Music Hall

7/16 – The Shelters w/ Boot Gun @ Lost Lake

7/16 – Pat Coil + Joe Anderies Collaboration Project @ Dazzle Jazz

7/16 – Norah Jones w/ Mavis Staples @ Red Rocks

7/16 – 3TEETH w/ Author and Punisher, GosT @ Marquis Theater

7/16 – The Lituation @ Hi-Dive

7/16 – MODERNO @ Nocturne Jazz

7/16 – The Lonesome Heroes w/ Inaiah Lujan @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/16 – Scout Gillet w/ Specific Ocea, Katy Rea @ Lion’s Lair

7/16 – Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

7/16 – Remember Jones back to BLACK (Amy Winehouse Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground

7/16 – Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

7/17 – Boys of Summer Tour 2019 @ The Bluebird Theater

7/17 – Yungblud w/ Saint PHNX @ The Gothic Theatre

7/17 – RE:Search ft. Supertask + Potions w/ Dillard, Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/17 – Planet Booty w/ Dedoz, Funk Hunk @ Larimer Lounge

7/17 – Shinedown w/ Badflower, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Broken Hands @ 1st Bank Center

7/17 – Disrupt Fest ft. The Used, Thrice, Sum 41 w/ Circa Survive, Atreyu, Sleeping With Sirens, Four Year Strong, Memphis May Fire, Juliet Simms, Hyro The Hero @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

7/17 – The Head and The Heart Hippo Campus @ Red Rocks

7/17 – Willaris K @ Bar Standard

7/17 – Beat Discography ft. The Ed Breazeale Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

7/17 – Dueling Pianos w/ Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/17 – Betraying the Martyrs w/ Entheos, Within Destruction, Sentinels, Defying Decay, ThoughtPilot @ The Roxy Theatre

7/17 – Doug Kershaw + Deke Dickerson w/ Adam Lopez & The San Joaquin Valley Boys @ The Oriental Theater

7/17 – Mandy Yoches and the Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern

7/17 – The Beths w/ Girl Friday @ Globe Hall

7/17 – Ross Newell w/ Jeff Plankenhorn, Brontë Fall, Leah Woods @ The Walnut Room

7/17 – Kelly Hunt @ Soiled Dove Underground

7/17 – Artists You Should Know @ Herman’s Hideaway

7/17 – Meat and Potatoes w/ Life Science, Corda Vera, Smelly Melons, Ethan Mindlin Jones @ Your Mom’s House Denver

7/18 – Alex Di Leo w/ Cody Lovaas, Bed Weather, PHIE @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

7/18 – Wood & Wire w/ Jay Roemer Band, Hazel Hue @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/18 – Legato w/ SYCDVK, RADO, Rush Hour Train @ Larimer Lounge

7/18 – Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones @ Lost Lake

7/18 – Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

7/18 – The Head & The Heart w/ Hippo Campus @ Red Rocks

7/18 – LouMuzik @ Marquis Theater

7/18 – Annie Booth & Friends @ Nocturne Jazz

7/18 – Annie and the Bang Bang w/ J.W.Schuller, Fox Moses, The Last Origin @ Lion’s Lair

7/18 – Crafts and Drafts @ 3 Kings Tavern

7/18 – Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

7/18 – Dead Winter Carpenters w/ Highland Ramblers, Burn It Blue @ Globe Hall

7/18 – Julie Geller @ Soiled Dove Underground

7/18 – Lil’ Wyte w/ Statik G, Ian Taylor, Rhyme Sick @ Herman’s Hideaway

7/18 – Pixel Terror w/ Krewx, Finggaz, Braxx, Wav-E, X Cobra @ Your Mom’s House Denver

7/19 – The Growlers w/ BRONCHO @ The Ogden Theatre

7/19 – Blister 66 w/ Reno Divorce, The Eight Bucks Experiment, Crusher Bound Cadillac, Luke Schmaltz (from King Rat), Venom & Valor @ The Bluebird Theater

7/19 – The Como La Flor Band @ Summit Music Hall

7/19 – Yella Beezy w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

7/19 – Evol Intent + Heavygrinder + MC Dino w/ Miss Jaedha, Drty Hbtz, Magnetik, Ms Toxiic, Dj Evenflo, Miss Felix, Xeela @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/19 – Bones Owens w/ Race To Neptune, Jesse R.S. @ Larimer Lounge

7/19 – The Last Revel w/ Hound Heart, Foxfeather @ Lost Lake

7/19 – Sammy Mayfield Band (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

7/19 – Smirk (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

7/19 – Hammer’s House Party ft. M.C. Hammer, Sir Mix‐A‐Lot, Sisqo, Biz Markie, 2 Live Crew, Funky Bunch @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

7/19 – The String Cheese Incident w/ Cory Wong @ Red Rocks

7/19 – Remain and Sustain w/ With Crows, Deathwish, Our Father, With Anguish @ Marquis Theater

7/19 – Thugf*cker @ Bar Standard

7/19 – The Heidi Schmidt Wil Swindler Quintet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

7/19 – Drew Morell + Tom Gershwin (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

7/19 – Retro Rocket ’70s Brunch w/ DJ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/19 – Debajo del Agua – Pachamerica Fest III w/ Roka Hueka, Selecta C @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/19 – Jack Ingram w/ Special Guest @ The Oriental Theater

7/19 – Cereza w/ Slugger @ 3 Kings Tavern

7/19 – E/M/P w/ Potbelly, Almataha, Bottom Bracket @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

7/19 – Lee Clark Allen + Wes Watkins + Avery J + Ba @ Goosetown Tavern

7/19 – Bluprint (EP Release) w/ Silver & Gold, The Backseaters, Dang’O @ Globe Hall

7/19 – Grayson Capps w/ Blue Mother Tupelo @ The Walnut Room

7/19 – Anavrin’s Day (Nirvana Tribute) w/ Ledbetter (Pearl Jam Tribute), Rooster (Alice In Chains Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground

7/19 – Eric Martin (of Mr. Big) ft. Trixter, Sideffect, Something For Tomorrow, Ratt Poison, The Humbuckers @ Herman’s Hideaway

7/20 – The Growlers w/ BRONCHO @ The Ogden Theatre

7/20 – My Body Sings Electric w/ The Trujillo Company, Overslept, Belle @ The Bluebird Theater

7/20 – Cattle Decapitation w/ Carnifex, The Faceless, Rivers Of Nihil, Nekrogoblikon, Lorna Shore, Brand Of Sacrifice, Oak, Ash and Thorn, Letter 9 @ Summit Music Hall

7/20 – Los Colognes w/ Flash Mountain Flood, Shawn Nelson Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/20 – Hillbilly Casino w/ Saddle Of Southern Darkness, Smokestack Relics @ Larimer Lounge

7/20 – The Vegabonds + Kind Hearted Strangers @ Lost Lake

7/20 – Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

7/20 – The Movers & Shakers ft. Erica Brown (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

7/20 – The String Cheese Incident w/ Keller Williams @ Red Rocks

7/20 – Flipper w/ Television Generation, Hot Apostles @ Marquis Theater

7/20 – It’s Just Bugs w/ Plastic Daggers, Church Fire, Wet Nights @ Hi-Dive

7/20 – BASS OPS ft. Cherney w/ RYBO + Lubelski @ Club Vinyl

7/20 – Chiaraluce and Oxman Honor Ammons and Stitt (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

7/20 – Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/20 – Drake Night #6 ft. DJ Big Styles @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/20 – Wifisfuneral @ The Roxy Theatre

7/20 – Retro Night w/ 6 Million Dollar Band @ The Oriental Theater

7/20 – The Rainbow Treatment w/ The Rebel Set, The Jinjas @ Lion’s Lair

7/20 – Artificial Perfect Moment @ 3 Kings Tavern

7/20 – Crimson Crows @ Goosetown Tavern

7/20 – The Atomic w/ Rocket Power, American Idiot @ Globe Hall

7/20 – Nefesh Mountain w/ Rebekah Rolland (of Run Boy Run) @ The Walnut Room

7/20 – 17th Avenue All Stars @ Soiled Dove Underground

7/20 – Bizzy Bone (Bone Thugs n Harmony) (Album Release) w/ Indigenous Peoples @ Herman’s Hideaway

7/20 – Zagriculture w/ The Pamlico Sound, PJ Moon & The Swappers @ Your Mom’s House Denver

7/21 – The Green w/ Leilani Wolfgramm, Lola Rising @ The Bluebird Theater

7/21 – Panteon Rococo @ The Gothic Theatre

7/21 – The Homegrown Capitol Tours Launch Party ft. Kalyst, People Corrupting People, Trip, Fvnciisavage, DillonJ, Yoda Popz, Anomalous, Schnell Jordan, Fathom All The Animals, TooSwift, Joe Law, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/21 – Andrew Duhon w/ O’Connor Brothers Band @ Larimer Lounge

7/21 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

7/21 – A Night of Friendship & Appreciation w/ Jack Hadley (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

7/21 – The String Cheese Incident w/ The Del McCoury Band @ Red Rocks

7/21 – Citizens w/ Plain Faraday, The Long Plains @ Marquis Theater

7/21 – Elizabeth Colour Wheel w/ Drowse, New Standards Men, BleakHeart @ Hi-Dive

7/21 – Mear Presents Rooftop Sundays @ Club Vinyl

7/21 – Parker McCollum @ The Grizzly Rose

7/21 – Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/21 – Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy & His Band (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/21 – Stick to Your Guns w/ Counterparts, Terror, Year Of The Knife @ The Oriental Theater

7/21 – The Wizard w/ Mystic Wool, Space Jail @ Lion’s Lair

7/21 – Rising Star Jazz Festival @ The Walnut Room

7/21 – Sassfactory w/ Who GaF, Chalk Dinsaur, butl3r, Falc1, No Touch @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Week 4: July 22 – July 31

Recommended: Tenacious D ft. The Colorado Symphony w/ Wynchester @ Red Rocks – July 25

To wrap up the final week of July, we’re taking you back to Red Rocks where Tenacious D will be putting on an unforgettable show with The Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks. Tenacious D, made up of members Jack Black and Kyle Gass, have been one of the more interesting groups to come about over the last 20 years and are worth checking out. Their music is comedic but tasteful and their chemistry on stage is unbeatable. Fellow artist Wynchester is joining Tenacious D at Red Rocks as well.

Also see…

7/22 – Golden Vessel w/ Instupendo, Lucy Daydream @ Larimer Lounge

7/22 – Ryan Oakes + Mike’s Dead w/ Rev. da IV, ROOKE5, Mitch The Hero @ Lost Lake

7/22 – Diana Ross @ Red Rocks

7/22 – Chase Bryant @ The Grizzly Rose

7/22 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/22 – GodJammit @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

7/23 – Robert Delong w/ Gothic Tropic @ The Bluebird Theater

7/23 – Cam’ron w/ Old Man Saxon, KoCityRimeS, LKEYS, TYJA3 @ The Gothic Theatre

7/23 – Phour Point O (Phish Tribute) @ Summit Music Hall

7/23 – E.N Young w/ Luna Shade, BetaRay, Dave Halchak @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/23 – Cory Pesaturo Trio ft. Drew Zaremba @ Dazzle Jazz

7/23 – Beck + Cage The Elephant w/ Spoon, Starcrawler @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

7/23 – Killer Queen w/ Patrick Myers @ Red Rocks

7/23 – Night Verses w/ Dead American, Auras, The Arturo Complex, Colony Collapse @ Marquis Theater

7/23 – The Paul Warburton Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

7/23 – Static-X + Devildriver w/ Dope, Special Guests @ The Oriental Theater

7/23 – Tasty Colfax (Night Set) @ Goosetown Tavern

7/23 – Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay (Late Set) @ Goosetown Tavern

7/23 – National Park Radio w/ Hunter James & The Titanic, Jess Parsons @ Globe Hall

7/23 – Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

7/24 – RE:Search ft. Orchard Lounge w/ Pruitt, Sam Warren, Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

7/24 – Sophistafunk w/ Envy Alo, Sarah Mount & the Rushmores @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/24 – Horse Jumper of Love w/ Gleemer, Ashley Koett @ Larimer Lounge

7/24 – Kendall Street Company @ Lost Lake

7/24 – Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra @ Dazzle Jazz

7/24 – Trampled By Turtles w/ Deer Tick, The Dead South @ Red Rocks

7/24 – Eneferens w/ Belhor, Saeva, Postnihilist @ Hi-Dive

7/24 – Gerd Janson @ Bar Standard

7/24 – Beat Discography ft. The Ed Breazeale Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

7/24 – Shinyribs @ Globe Hall

7/24 – Stephen Kellogg @ The Walnut Room

7/24 – Artists You Should Know @ Herman’s Hideaway

7/25 – Sister Hazel @ The Bluebird Theater

7/25 – Built To Spill w/ ORUA, Dirt Russell @ The Gothic Theatre

7/25 – Devin The Dude w/ Old Man Saxon, Rhymesight, 1-natVson-1 @ Summit Music Hall

7/25 – Hymn For Her w/ The Deer, Che Apalache, High Country Hustle @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/25 – Lunar Vacation w/ The Slaps, Moses @ Lost Lake

7/25 – Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

7/25 – Alicia Olatuja “Intuition: Songs From The Minds Of Women” (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

7/25 – AWOL-One w/ DJ Oliver Guthrie @ Marquis Theater

7/25 – Annie Booth & Friends @ Nocturne Jazz

7/25 – Polyrhythmics @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/25 – Hysteria w/ Zenith, Briowski, Madland b2b Retrowave, Chasyn, Zero, We’re Not Brothers, Apar @ The Roxy Theatre

7/25 – Abeasity Jones w/ House N Complex, Elle Green, MYTHirst @ Lion’s Lair

7/25 – Dylan Disaster w/ Prav Grant, Ryan Hatfield @ 3 Kings Tavern

7/25 – Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

7/25 – Los Coast @ Globe Hall

7/25 – Eileen Ivers Universal Roots @ Soiled Dove Underground

7/25 – Lydia Can’t Breathe w/ A Light Divided, The Amalgam Effect @ Herman’s Hideaway

7/25 – Moon Frog Band w/ Stratusphere, Totem, Spaceship Earth, Antandra, Mxxnwatchers @ Your Mom’s House Denver

7/26 – The Psychedelic Rules + James w/ Dear Boy @ The Ogden Theatre

7/26 – Cash’d Out (Johnny Cash Tribute) w/ Jackson Taylor & The Sinners @ The Bluebird Theater

7/26 – Hot Water Music w/ Teenage Bottlerocket, Red City Radio @ The Gothic Theatre

7/26 – Candlebox w/ Decatur @ Summit Music Hall

7/26 – Lost Dog Street Band w/ Matt Heckler, Casper Allen @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/26 – Amon Tobin Two Fingers DJ Set w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

7/26 – Dog City Disco w/ Musketeer Gripweed, Schema Things, SYLVA @ Larimer Lounge

7/26 – MF Ruckus w/ Hail Satan, The Diffusers, Cease Fire @ Lost Lake

7/26 – The Ken Walker Sextet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

7/26 – FreeBear w/ Patrick McDevitt, Alejandro Castaño (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

7/26 – Jason Aldean w/ Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, Dee Jay Silver @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

7/26 – Tedeschi Trucks Band w/ Blackberry Smoke, Shovels & Rope @ Red Rocks

7/26 – Tilian w/ Landon Tewers, Brent Walsh (I The Mighty), Rivals @ Marquis Theater

7/26 – George FitzGerald @ Bar Standard

7/26 – The Heidi Schmidt Wil Swindler Quintet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

7/26 – Peter Olstad + Dave Hanson (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

7/26 – Retro Rocket ’70s Brunch w/ DJ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/26 – Rico Jones (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/26 – Whip It! All Vinyl ’80s Dance Party w/ DJ Jason Heller + Erin Stereo (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/26 – Fally Ipupa w/ F’Victeam @ The Oriental Theater

7/26 – Hate Minor @ Goosetown Tavern

7/26 – The Mowgli’s w/ Petal, Arms Akimbo @ Globe Hall

7/26 – Brooks Hubbard w/ Scott Dale, Erinn Peet Lukes @ The Walnut Room

7/26 – Chris Standring @ Soiled Dove Underground

7/26 – Allan Roth Memorial Show w/ Railbenders, Carolyn’s Mother, Irie Still, Mike River @ Herman’s Hideaway

7/26 – Brother’s Gow w/ Mr. Specific @ Your Mom’s House Denver

7/27 – Black Pistol Fire w/ Thunderpussy @ The Ogden Theatre

7/27 – 21 Savage w/ DaBaby @ The Fillmore

7/27 – Hot Water Music w/ Teenage Bottlerocket, Red City Radio @ The Gothic Theatre

7/27 – Strangelove w/ Electric Duke (David Bowie Tribute) @ Summit Music Hall

7/27 – smrtdeath + LIL LOTUS + guccihighwaters w/ David Frederick, Yung Kell @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/27 – Butcher Brown w/ Dirty Revival @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

7/27 – Dylan LeBlanc w/ Many Mountains @ Larimer Lounge

7/27 – Scepter of Eligos w/ Tricoma, Vexing, Shepherd @ Lost Lake

7/27 – Dafnis Prieto’s Proverb Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

7/27 – Tedeschi Trucks Band w/ Blackberry Smoke, Shovels & Rope @ Red Rocks

7/27 – Appleseed Cast w/ Young Jesus, Weathered Statues @ Marquis Theater

7/27 – BASS OPS ft. Lumberjvck w/ Öona Dahl + Kate Simko @ Club Vinyl

7/27 – Chiaraluce and Oxman Honor Ammons and Stitt (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

7/27 – El Javi (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/27 – SNAP ’90s Dance Party (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/27 – JL + Joey Cool @ The Roxy Theatre

7/27 – Red Wanting Blue w/ Matt Rouch & The Noise Upstairs @ Globe Hall

7/27 – Dan Hubbard w/ Eavesdrop, Dave Tamkin @ The Walnut Room

7/27 – Dangerous Toys w/ SinFix, Messiahvore, VipërWitch, Two Minutes Darker @ Herman’s Hideaway

7/27 – Uproot Hootenanny w/ Ruby Hill @ Your Mom’s House Denver

7/28 – Dobre Brothers Live @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

7/28 – Afton Showcase w/ Vinny Zeek, mildred, Young Flare, BHOLD, Buggabearmaxie, Heaven Gang, Papí , GPG, JayDeezl, 187 klaN, TRILL JUZEE, VITORIO , KINGPEN KEN, MICAH, Ghaf, VIVID DREAMERZ, Nuclear Ninja, Charlie Macc, Yung Dadd, Rich & NyNa @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/28 – Vansire & BOYO w/ Backseat Vinyl @ Larimer Lounge

7/28 – Trace Adkins @ The Paramount Theatre

7/28 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

7/28 – Quirktett (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

7/28 – John Prime ft. The Colorado Symphony w/ I’m With Her @ Red Rocks

7/28 – Mear Presents Rooftop Sundays @ Club Vinyl

7/28 – Alex Williams w/ Matt Castillo @ The Grizzly Rose

7/28 – Half Pint & The Growlers (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/28 – Oh Like WOW @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/28 – Shallow Side @ The Roxy Theatre

7/28 – Collectors Corner w/ Wesley Summerhill @ Goosetown Tavern

7/28 – Easy Lovin’ w/ Foxxes, Chocolate Diamond, Gila + The Monsters, Los Toms @ Globe Hall

7/28 – Grendel @ Herman’s Hideaway

7/29 – Wolf King w/ Palehorse/Palerider, Disposal Notice @ Lost Lake

7/29 – Chris Tomlin @ Red Rocks

7/29 – Frank Iero and The Future Violents w/ Geoff Rickly @ Marquis Theater

7/29 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7/29 – GodJammit @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

7/29 – Billy Bio w/ Cutthroat, Pennysick, Seeds of Descent @ Herman’s Hideaway

7/29 – Prismatic w/ ECHO, Dr1zzle, Killa Nilla, Leaci @ Your Mom’s House Denver

7/30 – Ben Sparaco and The New Effect w/ Last Humans, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/30 – Bad Cop / Bad Cop w/ Dog Party, Pity Party @ Lost Lake

7/30 – Scramble Campbell @ Dazzle Jazz

7/30 – Chris Tomlin @ Red Rocks

7/30 – Miss May I + The Word Alive w/ Afterlife, Thousands Below, Rozu @ The Oriental Theater

7/30 – Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

7/30 – Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

7/30 – Spose @ Herman’s Hideaway

7/31 – RE:Search ft. Defunk w/ Memba, LYFTD, Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/31 – Halleway w/ Plain Faraday, Jacob Paulson @ Larimer Lounge

7/31 – Igor & The Red Elvises @ Lost Lake

7/31 – Ellyn Rucker’s Grand Return w/ A Little Help From Her Friends @ Dazzle Jazz

7/31 – Peter Frampton @ Red Rocks

7/31 – It Looks Sad. @ Hi-Dive

7/31 – Bontan @ Bar Standard

7/31 – Beat Discography ft. The Ed Breazeale Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

7/31 – A.A. Bondy @ Globe Hall

7/31 – Raven Black w/ Hydraform, Gurschach, Geezer, Liquid Titatium @ Herman’s Hideaway

7/31 – Tim Capello @ Your Mom’s House Denver

