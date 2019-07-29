If you thought July was a busy month for Denver concerts, just wait until you see all of the shows going on in August. There are over 500 events going on over the course of the next 31 days all over the Mile High City. With that many events going on in a single month, it can be hard to navigate through it all. That’s why we’ve compiled calendars from over 40 venues in Denver and put them into one wholesome article for your convenience.

Week 1: July 29 – August 4

Recommended: Peter Frampton (Farewell) @ Red Rocks – July 31

On July 31, Peter Frampton will be wrapping up July and bringing in August as he brings his farewell tour to Red Rocks. Frampton is a rock ‘n’ roll legend who was responsible for multiple hits throughout the ’70s and ’80s. In 2019, Frampton showed he was still making moves with his most recent release All Blues. On July 31, you’ll have your chance to see Frampton in action one last time.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

7/29 – Frank Iero and The Future Violents w/ Geoff Rickly @ Marquis Theater

7/29 – Wolf King w/ Palehorse/Palerider, Disposal Notice @ Lost Lake

7/29 – Chris Tomlin @ Red Rocks

7/30 – Ben Sparaco and The New Effect w/ Last Humans, Digg @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/30 – Bad Cop/Bad Cop w/ Dog Party, Pity Party @ Lost Lake

7/30 – Scramble Campbell – Live Art Experience @ Dazzle Jazz

7/30 – The Daryl Gott Quintet ft. Paul McKee @ Nocturne Jazz

7/30 – Chris Tomlin @ Red Rocks

7/31 – RE:Search ft. Defunk w/ Memba, LYFTD, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

7/31 – Halleway w/ Plain Faraday, Jacob Paulson @ Larimer Lounge

7/31 – It Looks Sad. w/ Gestalt, Sad Bug @ Hi-Dive

7/31 – Igor & The Red Elvises @ Lost Lake

7/31 – Bontan @ Bar Standard

7/31 – Ellyn Rucker’s Grand Return w/ A Little Help From Her Friends @ Dazzle Jazz

7/31 – Beat Discography w/ The Ed Breazeale Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

7/31 – A.A. Bondy @ Globe Hall

8/1 – Subtronic Takeover w/ Calcium, Benda, Zia @ The Ogden Theatre

8/1 – Jay Cobb Anderson Band ft. John Craigie & Brad Parsons w/ Part & Parcel, Mama Magnolia, Analog Son, Strings and the Box, Cooney & Friends, TMD, Banshee Tree @ Cervantes’ Other Side

8/1 – XYLO w/ Jane Holiday, ZOLITA @ Marquis Theater

8/1 – Part Time w/ Gary Wilson, French Kettle Station @ Larimer Lounge

8/1 – Love Gang w/ Smokey Mirror, Malahierba @ Hi-Dive

8/1 – Harriet Brown w/ Sur Ellz, Fresh Fruit @ Lost Lake

8/1 – Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/1 – The Baylor Project (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/1 – The Dazzle Sessions: Music of Wayne Shorter (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/1 – Big Swing Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

8/1 – Nightwaves Monthly Electronic w/ Retrofette (DJ Set), DJ Boyhollow @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/1 – Ten Miles South w/ Glass Cases, Timothy Jayy @ Globe Hall

8/1 – “Weird Al” Yankovic w/ The Colorado Symphony @ Red Rocks

8/1 – Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band w/ Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts, Tracksuit Wedding @ Levitt Pavilion

8/2 – Subtronic Takeover w/ Digital Ethos, Chee, Zia @ The Ogden Theatre

8/2 – Kill Paris w/ Stayloose (DJ Set), JAMESIK @ The Bluebird Theater

8/2 – Favor (Back To School Fundraiser) @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

8/2 – Nolatet ft. Mike Dillon, Brian Haas, James Singleton w/ Dandu and Friends, Casey Russell (Magic Beans), Brant Williams (ManyColors), Dylan Johnson, Sean Dandurand (Dandu) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

8/2 – One More Time (Daft Punk Tribute) @ Marquis Theater

8/2 – Riot All Night ft. LA Riots w/ Lea Luna, Blacksmith (Clark Smith of DYNOHUNTER), Slimee, Hazardous Tofu, Chuck Rivers, VVIERD @ Larimer Lounge

8/2 – Guilty Pleasures @ Hi-Dive

8/2 – Zipperz w/ The Stick Ups, The Sleights, Zephyr @ Lost Lake

8/2 – Mija @ Bar Standard

8/2 – Charlie Hunter & Lucy Woodward @ Dazzle Jazz

8/2 – Max Wellman + The Annie Booth Trio (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

8/2 – Jack Dunlevie + Hunter Roberts (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

8/2 – Disco Ball ’70s Disco & Funk w/ DJ Jason Heller, Gary Givant @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/2 – Sidney Gish w/ Great Grandpa, Mr. Atomic @ Globe Hall

8/2 – Nina Storey w/ Jeremy Dion @ Soiled Dove Underground

8/2 – No Limit Reunion Concert @ Bellco Theatre

8/2 – My Morning Jacket w/ Warpaint @ Red Rocks

8/2 – Flor de Toloache w/ Flamenco Denver @ Levitt Pavilion

8/2 – Getter @ Temple Denver

8/3 – Bowling For Soup + Reel Big Fish w/ Mest @ The Ogden Theatre

8/3 – The Drums w/ Tanukichan @ The Bluebird Theater

8/3 – (+LIVE+ w/ Bush, Our Lady Peace @ The Fillmore

8/3 – Hellyeah w/ Nonpoint, Sleep Signals @ Summit Music Hall

8/3 – Punk Rock Burlesque @ Marquis Theater

8/3 – Nuns Of Brixton @ Larimer Lounge

8/3 – Suffering Hour w/ Void Rot, Ulkum, Noctambulist @ Hi-Dive

8/3 – BASS OPS: Tisoki w/ Spencer Brown, Netsky @ Club Vinyl

8/3 – Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/3 – Charlie Hunter & Lucy Woodward (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/3 – Chiaraluce and Oxman Honor Ammons & Stitt (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

8/3 – Joshua Trinidad Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

8/3 – Gary Allen @ The Grizzly Rose

8/3 – Wake & Bake Brunch w/ DJ Imeh (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/3 – Cumbia Con Flavor w/ DJ Staxx, DJ Rayrock (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/3 – Cody Canada & the Departed w/ Shad Buxman and The Graveyard Shift, Mike Ring @ Globe Hall

8/3 – The Hornbuckles w/ The BRKN @ Soiled Dove Underground

8/3 – Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga @ Bellco Theatre

8/3 – My Morning Jacket w/ Amo Amo @ Red Rocks

8/3 – Tower of Power w/ Average White Band @ Levitt Pavilion

8/3 – Borgeous @ Temple Denver

8/4 – PRETTYMUCH @ The Fillmore

8/4 – Amo Amo w/ shark dreams @ Larimer Lounge

8/4 – Flynt Flossy + Turquoise Jeep w/ Turner Jackson, SF1 @ Lost Lake

8/4 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/4 – Monaco and Alameda (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/4 – Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy & His Band (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/4 – Sunny Sweeney w/ Leslie Tom Band, The Barlow, The Threadbarons @ Globe Hall

8/4 – Los Straitjackets w/ Kerry Pastine & The Crime Scene @ Soiled Dove Underground

8/4 – Gregory Alan Isakov w/ Mountain Man @ Red Rocks

8/4 – Reverend Horton Heat w/ The Delta Bombers, Lincoln Durham @ Levitt Pavilion

Week 2: August 5 – August 11

Recommended: Backstreet Boys w/ Baylee Littrell @ The Pepsi Center – August 8

On August 8, we’re taking you back to the ’90s. That’s right folks, the Backstreet Boys are headed to the Mile High City to take over the Pepsi Center. If you’re unfamiliar with the Backstreet Boys, it’s time to get educated by listening to classics such as “I Want It That Way” or “Shape of My Heart.” Fellow artist Baylee Littrell is set to kick things off on August 8, so grab some tickets while you still can because after all, Backstreet’s back, alright?

Get tickets here.

Also see…

8/5 – SKOLD w/ Echo Black, Komrads, Ritual Aesthetic, Kill Minus Nine @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

8/5 – Cold Hart w/ Horse Head, Fish Narc, Yawns, Lil Zubin, Fantasy Camp @ Marquis Theater

8/5 – Hot Wax: Stang’s Birthday Edition @ Hi-Dive

8/5 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/6 – Maggie Rogers w/ Allie Crow Buckley @ The Ogden Theatre

8/6 – Summer Salt w/ Dante Elephante, Motel Radio @ The Bluebird Theater

8/6 – Wiz Khalifa w/ DJ Drama, Chevy Woods, Moneybagg Yo @ The Fillmore

8/6 – Slipknot w/ Volbeat, Gojira, Behemoth @ The Pepsi Center

8/6 – Stef Chura w/ French Vanilla @ Larimer Lounge

8/6 – Delphia @ Dazzle Jazz

8/6 – Ben Markley Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

8/6 – Charley Crockett w/ Casey James Prestwood & The Burning Angels @ Globe Hall

8/6 – Tommy Emmanuel @ Soiled Dove Underground

8/6 – Flume w/ Jpegmafia, Slowthai, Collin McKenna @ Red Rocks

8/7 – Maggie Rogers w/ Allie Crow Buckley @ The Ogden Theatre

8/7 – Re:Search ft. Ultrasloth (Duffrey x BioLumigen x kLL sMTH) w/ 5AM, Thought Process, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

8/7 – Tomorrows Bad Seeds w/ Lola Rising, Guerilla Fanfare, Hookfish @ Marquis Theater

8/7 – The Nude Party w/ Pink Pinky @ Larimer Lounge

8/7 – Chief White Lightning w/ The Beeves, Osmium House @ Hi-Dive

8/7 – KALO w/ And The Black Feathers @ Lost Lake

8/7 – No Regular Play @ Bar Standard

8/7 – Gonzalo Teppa Quintet @ Dazzle Jazz

8/7 – Tom Gershwin Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

8/7 – Spaga @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/7 – Ryan Martin w/ Alex Cano, Thunderthief, April Henry @ The Walnut Room

8/7 – Tommy Emmanuel @ Soiled Dove Underground

8/7 – Mary J. Bliige + Nas @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/7 – Flume w/ Jpegmafia, Slowthai, Collin McKenna @ Red Rocks

8/8 – The Billy Failing Band w/ 300 Days, Dirty Grass Players, Pierce Edens @ Cervantes’ Other Side

8/8 – The Fritz + Universal Sigh w/ Treehouse Sanctum @ Larimer Lounge

8/8 – Spotlights w/ Vampyre, Shepherd @ Hi-Dive

8/8 – DEZORAH w/ 21 Taras, Giardia, Emily Shreve @ Lost Lake

8/8 – Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/8 – Tim Ries (Saxophonist for The Rolling Stones) (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/8 – The Dazzle Sessions : Music of Wayne Shorter (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/8 – Big Swing Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

8/8 – STUPID, DOPE, FRESH: A Straight Up Hip Hop Party @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/8 – Illiterate Light w/ Kind Hearted Strangers, Chris Shift & The Rock N Roll Boys @ Globe Hall

8/8 – 303 Synth Day w/ Tetrakroma, Bob Sync, Jay Eric @ The Walnut Room

8/8 – JoJo Siwa w/ The Belles @ 1st Bank Center

8/8 – O.A.R. w/ American Authors, Rozzi @ Red Rocks

8/8 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club w/ Lost Walks @ Levitt Pavilion

8/9 – Shane Smith & the Saints w/ Blue Water Highway @ The Bluebird Theater

8/9 – Dean Lewis @ The Gothic Theatre

8/9 – Cash Unchained (Johnny Cash Tribute) @ Summit Music Hall

8/9 – The Commonheart ft. James Casey (Trey Anastasio Band) w/ Two Faces West, Genuine Reverie @ Cervantes’ Other Side

8/9 – Unlimited Gravity (EP Release) w/ FunkStatik, MZG, Mom N Dad, Since JulEYE @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

8/9 – Oh, Sleeper w/ Famous Last Words, Convictions, Empty, Under Auburn Skies, Bodies We’ve Buried @ Marquis Theater

8/9 – Goodnight, Texas w/ The Dollhouse Thieves, The Ghost Of Joseph Buck @ Larimer Lounge

8/9 – The Lowest Pair w/ Jess Parsons, Jennifer Jane Niceley @ Hi-Dive

8/9 – Meeting House w/ Vic N’ The Narwhals, The Nova Kicks, Orca Welles @ Lost Lake

8/9 – Josh Wink @ Bar Standard

8/9 – Cash Cash @ The Church

8/9 – Willie Jones III @ Dazzle Jazz

8/9 – The DinosAurchestra of New Orleans @ Nocturne Jazz

8/9 – Ricochet @ The Grizzly Rose

8/9 – MNDSGN w/ Blvck Spvde @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/9 – Little Hurricane w/ Luke Callen & Wolf Van Elfmand @ Globe Hall

8/9 – Switchback (Album Release) @ Soiled Dove Underground

8/9 – Passafire w/ Of Good Nature @ Levitt Pavilion

8/9 – Bunny of Rabbit in the Moon @ Temple Denver

8/10 – Alison Wonderland & Friends @ The Gothic Theatre

8/10 – Night Riots w/ Moontower, The Holy Dark @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

8/10 – Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio + Neal Francis w/ The SolTones, Hachey’s Haus @ Cervantes’ Other Side

8/10 – Green Dazed (Green Day Tribute) w/ The Vanilla Milkshakes, Slap Happy @ Marquis Theater

8/10 – Mo Lowda & the Humble w/ The Mammoths @ Larimer Lounge

8/10 – The Yellow Rake w/ SPELLS, BlackDots, Muscle Beach, Joy Subtraction @ Hi-Dive

8/10 – BASS OPS: Shanghai Doom w/ Mr. Carmack, The Bordas Brothers @ Club Vinyl

8/10 – Tenia Nelson (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/10 – Colorado Brazil Fest’s Brazilian Jazz Night (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/10 – Chiaraluce and Oxman Honor Ammons & Stitt @ Nocturne Jazz

8/10 – Les Amis (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/10 – The Goonies ’80s Tribute w/ DJ Slave1 (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/10 – Melodime w/ Dan Hertel (Of Verse the Inevitable) @ Globe Hall

8/10 – Michelle Mandico w/ Caroline Cotter, Kristen Castro @ The Walnut Room

8/10 – Pink Slip (CD Release) w/ Untold, Season Breakers, Next One Up (Morning Set) @ Soiled Dove Underground

8/10 – The Danny Masters Band (Led Zeppelin Tribute) (Night Set) @ Soiled Dove Underground

8/10 – Lost ’80s Live w/ A Flock of Seagulls with Wang Chung, Missing Persons, The Tubes, The Motels, Farrington and Mann, When in Rome UK, The Vapors, Book of Love, Boys Don’t Cry, Escape Club, Real Life, Dramarama @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/10 – Alison Wonderland w/ Ekali, Medasin, Wuki @ Red Rocks

8/10 – The Mother Hips w/ Grant Farm @ Levitt Pavilion

8/10 – Kap Slap @ Temple Denver

8/11 – Brandon “Taz” Niederauer @ The Bluebird Theater

8/11 – Decrepit Birth w/ Aenimus, The Kennedy Veil, Harvest the Murdered, Uncultured Swine @ Marquis Theater

8/11 – The Reign of Kindo w/ Adrian Bellue, Sirintip @ Larimer Lounge

8/11 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/11 – Lindsay Day + Maliq Wynn Quartet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/11 – Mr. Brunchside: Killers & 2000 Indie Rock Brunch w/ DJ Boyhollow (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/11 – Dave Halchak (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/11 – The Rad Trads w/ RitaRita @ Globe Hall

8/11 – Joe Bonamassa @ Red Rocks

Week 3: August 12 – August 18

Recommended: Mumford & Sons @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre – August 15-17

On August 15 through 17, Mumford & Sons are headed back to Denver to take over Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre. The last time Mumford & Sons came through Denver was in 2016, so we’re happy to see them return in 2019. Last year, the folk ensemble put out their most recent album Delta, which is worth the listen if you haven’t checked it out yet. On August 15, 16 and 17 openers include Lord Huron, Denver band Tennis and The Milk Carton Kids respectively.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

8/12 – Elijah Ocean w/ Andy Hamilton & the Rocky Mountain Contraband @ Hi-Dive

8/12 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/12 – Joe Bonamassa @ Red Rocks

8/13 – Homeshake w/ KeithCharles @ The Bluebird Theater

8/13 – Pure Bathing Culture w/ Plume Varia @ Larimer Lounge

8/13 – Pilfers w/ Stop The Presses, The Alcapones, Starjammer @ Lost Lake

8/13 – Chamber Music Series: A Romantic Summer Evening @ Dazzle Jazz

8/13 – Ben Markley Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

8/13 – Judah & the Lion w/ Flora Cash @ Red Rocks

8/14 – Daniel Caesar w/ KOFFEE @ Summit Music Hall

8/14 – RE:Search ft. Artifakts w/ Thug Scouts (ft. members of Templo & Beak Nasty), MIDIcinal, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

8/14 – Beach Goons w/ Junkie, Bitter Suns, Vic N’ The Narwhals @ Marquis Theater

8/14 – Blackfoot Gypsies @ Larimer Lounge

8/14 – Charming Liars w/ Ivy Wood @ Lost Lake

8/14 – Overmono DJ Set @ Bar Standard

8/14 – Air Force Falconaires @ Dazzle Jazz

8/14 – Tom Gershwin Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

8/14 – Lionel Richie @ Red Rocks

8/15 – Mozzy w/ ALLBLACK, Lil Poppa @ The Bluebird Theater

8/15 – Pick & Howl w/ Julian Davis and the Situation, Buffalo Commons, Tara Rose & The Real Deal @ Cervantes’ Other Side

8/15 – The High Divers w/ The Mondegreens, Hello, Mountain @ Larimer Lounge

8/15 – The Tillers w/ The Harmed Brothers, George Cessna @ Hi-Dive

8/15 – The Grinns w/ Carpool Tunnel, Cereza @ Lost Lake

8/15 – Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/15 – The Music of Dr. John & Beyond w/ Mama Roux (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/15 – The Dazzle Sessions : Music of Wayne Shorter (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/15 – Big Swing Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

8/15 – Jen Korte & The Loss w/ Whippoorwill @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/15 – Spencer Sutherland @ Globe Hall

8/15 – The Sands (Album Release) w/ Luke Skyy @ The Walnut Room

8/15 – Shakey Graves w/ Dr. Dog, Caroline Rose @ Red Rocks

8/15 – Eilen Jewell w/ Canyon Kids @ Levitt Pavilion

8/16 – Riot Ten w/ Crizzly, YAKZ b2b Somnium Sound, Codd Dubz b2b Mark the Beast, Jessica Audiffred @ The Ogden Theatre

8/16 – Zoso (Led Zeppelin Tribute) @ The Bluebird Theater

8/16 – The Cured (The Cure Tribute) + Arena (Duran Duran Tribute) @ Summit Music Hall

8/16 – 40 Oz to Freedom (Sublime Tribute) w/ Lil Ween (Ween Tribute), Xoa @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

8/16 – Collidoscope + Melody Lines w/ Telemetry, Floatgoat, Mr. Bugatti @ Cervantes’ Other Side

8/16 – jackLNDN (EP Release) w/ DZHEF, Equalizor @ Marquis Theater

8/16 – Michigan Rattlers w/ HERESTOFIGHTIN, Hello Bourbon @ Larimer Lounge

8/16 – Tommy Freed and the Sound w/ Sammy Kay @ Lost Lake

8/16 – Francesca Lombardo @ Bar Standard

8/16 – After Midnight (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/16 – Peter Stolzman’s “New Standards Project” Release ft. Natalie Cressman (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/16 – Jonathan Saraga Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

8/16 – Shenandoah @ The Grizzly Rose

8/16 – Whip It! All Vinyl ’80s Dance Party w/ DJ Jason Heller, Erin Stereo @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/16 – Damien Jurado w/ Corrina Repp @ Globe Hall

8/16 – Coast 2 Coast Live @ The Walnut Room

8/16 – Peter White + Euge Groove (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

8/16 – John Butler Trio + Yonder Mountain String Band w/ KT Tunstall @ Red Rocks

8/16 – Celso Piña w/ Pato Machete @ Levitt Pavilion

8/16 – Temple Fridays @ Temple Denver

8/17 – The Claypool Lennon Delirium w/ Uni @ The Ogden Theatre

8/17 – Snail Mail w/ Choir Boy @ The Bluebird Theater

8/17 – Float Like A Buffalo w/ Public Safety, Dream Feed, Silver & Smoke @ The Gothic Theatre

8/17 – Adiel Mitchell w/ KJ Evans, VYNYL, Mandy Groves @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

8/17 – A Deitch Family Affair ft. Adam Deitch & Friends w/ Bobby Deitch Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side

8/17 – Zebbler Encanti Experience w/ Sumthin Sumthin (Lost Dogz), Untitld (Lost Dogz), ZeroGravity, Future Joy @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

8/17 – Brizzy & The Fusions w/ Berry Faded, Sew Manarr & Y.KA.3, World Movement @ Marquis Theater

8/17 – Eldren w/ The Savage Blush, The Whimsy of Things @ Larimer Lounge

8/17 – Mal Blum w/ Short Shorts, Mister Zach @ Hi-Dive

8/17 – Of Man and Machine w/ Phantom Host, Thoughtpilot, We Are William @ Lost Lake

8/17 – BASS OPS: Chmst w/ Goldroom @ Club Vinyl

8/17 – Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/17 – Catherine Russell (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/17 – Chiaraluce and Oxman Honor Ammons & Stitt @ Nocturne Jazz

8/17 – Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/17 – Kerry Pastine & The Crime Scene w/ Angie Stevens (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/17 – Pulse of Nature w/ Kaepora, Legato @ Globe Hall

8/17 – Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts w/ Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards @ The Walnut Room

8/17 – Mary Fahl (formerly of October Project) @ Soiled Dove Underground

8/17 – Slightly Stoopid w/ Matisyahu, Tribal Seeds, Hirie @ Red Rocks

8/17 – Backyard Party w/ Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Slim Wednesday @ Levitt Pavilion

8/17 – Valentino Khan @ Temple Denver

8/18 – Dragutante @ The Bluebird Theater

8/18 – OSHUN w/ Zanib @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

8/18 – Old Man Gloom w/ Echo Beds, Oryx @ Marquis Theater

8/18 – Phantogram @ Larimer Lounge

8/18 – Miniluv w/ Narcissa, Old Soul Dies Young @ Lost Lake

8/18 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/18 – Doug McLemore Quartet “Classical Meets Jazz” (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/18 – Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/18 – Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy & His Band (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/18 – Melody In Heart w/ Immigrants Child, Heliosheath, I’m A Boy, Generation Nomad, My Dog Ate Chad, Ipecac @ Globe Hall

8/18 – The B-52s w/ Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, Berlin @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/18 – Gov’t Mule w/ Ryan Bingham @ Red Rocks

8/18 – The Brothers Comatose w/ Jalan Crossland @ Levitt Pavilion

Week 4: August 19 – August 25

Recommended: Reggae On The Rocks 2019 @ Red Rocks – August 24

On August 24, the annual Reggae On The Rocks festival is returning to Morrison. Reggae On The Rocks is a long-running tradition at Red Rocks and we’re so happy to see the festivities continue in 2019. This year’s line up includes Rebelution, Protoje, Collie Buddz, Morgan Heritage, The Meditations and Judge Roughneck. If you’re a fan of reggae or are just looking to have a great time, this will be the show to see.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

8/19 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/20 – Molotov w/ iZCALLi @ The Ogden Theatre

8/20 – The Tomorrow People ft. Parris Fleming (The Motet), Garrett Sayers (The Motet), Isaac Teel (TAUK), Chris Beck (Jaden Carlson Band) w/ Fat Tuesday House Band, Casey Russell (Magic Beans) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

8/20 – The Lituation @ Hi-Dive

8/20 – Diggin’ Dirt w/ The Guestlist @ Lost Lake

8/20 – Chamber Music Series: Invitation to the Dance @ Dazzle Jazz

8/20 – Ben Markley Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

8/20 – The Piano Guys @ Red Rocks

8/21 – August Alsina @ The Gothic Theatre

8/21 – RE:Search ft. Hucci w/ EXO, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

8/21 – Northlane w/ Erra, Currents, Crystal Lake @ Marquis Theater

8/21 – David Dondero w/ Patrick Dethlefs @ Hi-Dive

8/21 – Prince Daddy & the Hyena w/ Kississippi, Retirement Party @ Lost Lake

8/21 – The Field @ Bar Standard

8/21 – Charles McPherson’s 80th Birthday Tour @ Dazzle Jazz

8/21 – Tom Gershwin Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

8/21 – Dueling Pianos w/ Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/21 – Sonny Landreth @ Soiled Dove Underground

8/21 – Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats w/ Hiss Golden Messenger @ Red Rocks

8/22 – Buck-O-Nine w/ Younger Than Neil, All Waffle Trick @ The Bluebird Theater

8/22 – That Damn Sasquatch: Pickin’ On Talking Heads ft. Dave Watts (The Motet), Tyler Grant (Grant Farm) w/ Katharsis, Dave Watts, Chuck Jones (Dopapod), Marcus Rezak, Highland Ramblers, Jacob Moss, Matt Flaherty @ Cervantes’ Other Side

8/22 – Stunna 4 Vegas w/ Blacc Zacc, Derrick Royce, MI$FITS, TAHATHAKIDD @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

8/22 – Wizzerd w/ Sugar Skulls & Marigolds, Future Perfect, Mothraship @ Hi-Dive

8/22 – The Sam Chase & the Untraditional w/ The River Arkansas @ Lost Lake

8/22 – Steve Earle & The Dukes @ The Paramount Theatre

8/22 – Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/22 – Charles McPherson’s 80th Birthday Tour (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/22 – The Dazzle Sessions: Music of Wayne Shorter (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/22 – Big Swing Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

8/22 – Quantum Beings of the Miraculous + Spacekeeper @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/22 – Sam Pace and the Gilded Grit w/ Weather Big Storm @ Globe Hall

8/22 – Sonny Landreth @ Soiled Dove Underground

8/22 – Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats w/ Hiss Golden Messenger @ Red Rocks

8/22 – The Yawpers w/ CITRA @ Levitt Pavilion

8/23 – Svdden Death w/ Tynan, Ace Aura, Joof @ The Ogden Theatre

8/23 – Son Volt w/ Early James and the Latest @ The Gothic Theatre

8/23 – Electric Feels @ Summit Music Hall

8/23 – Mass Relay (EP Release) w/ Notorious Conduct, Kruza Kid, Dozier, Patrick Skyler, Foxy Dope @ Cervantes’ Other Side

8/23 – Isaiah Sharkey (D’Angelo/John Mayer/Cory Henry) w/ Juice ft. Patrick Harvey (Cycles), Eric Luba (Analog Son), Sean Dandurand (Dandu), Collin O’Brien (Low Spark/Cycles), Ghost Tapes @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

8/23 – Leon and the Revival w/ King Cardinal @ Marquis Theater

8/23 – Shovelin Stone + Larry Nix w/ Randall Conrad Olinger @ Larimer Lounge

8/23 – Big Dopes (Album Release) w/ Spirettes, Whiskey Autumn @ Hi-Dive

8/23 – Places Back Home (EP Release) w/ Ivory Circle, Tolstoy, Holdfast. @ Lost Lake

8/23 – Chris Malinchak @ Bar Standard

8/23 – Desert Hearts Takeover @ The Church

8/23 – Lost Dog Ensemble Plays Tom Waits (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/23 – FreeBear (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/23 – Robin Barnes and the Fiyabirds @ Nocturne Jazz

8/23 – Paul Bogart @ The Grizzly Rose

8/23 – The Contribution @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/23 – Plastic Daggers w/ Serpentfoot, Keef Duster, Dead Characters @ Globe Hall

8/23 – The Greenhouse Band w/ Isabelle Stillman, Extra Gold @ The Walnut Room

8/23 – Joel Ansett w/ Thunderstorm Artis @ Soiled Dove Underground

8/23 – Dave Matthews Band @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/23 – 1964 The Tribute (The Beatles Tribute) @ Red Rocks

8/23 – Fiesta CO Dance Company w/ Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra @ Levitt Pavilion

8/23 – The Him @ Temple Denver

8/24 – Svdden Death w/ Phiso, Aweminus, Digitist b2b Executioner, Kases @ The Ogden Theatre

8/24 – Summer Jam 2019 w/ Chris Brown, Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas @ The Pepsi Center

8/24 – Demons & Wizards w/ Lizzy Borden, TYR @ Summit Music Hall

8/24 – The New Orleans Suspects + Cris Jacobs Band w/ Jubilingo, Hachey’s Haus @ Cervantes’ Other Side

8/24 – Bass Physics w/ COFRESI, Megan Hamilton, CatParty @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

8/24 – Lil Toe @ Marquis Theater

8/24 – The Pamlico Sound (Vinyl Release) w/ The Soltones, Cosmic Joe @ Larimer Lounge

8/24 – OFF THE WALL Reunion! @ Hi-Dive

8/24 – Aaron Cohen w/ Mitchell James & Anville @ Lost Lake

8/24 – BASS OPS: Sewer Sessions @ Club Vinyl

8/24 – Happy Together Tour 2019 ft. The Turtles, Mark Lindsay (former lead singer of Paul Revere & The Raiders), Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Buckinghams, The Classics IV, The Cowsills @ The Paramount Theatre

8/24 – Neil Bridge’s NINETIETH Birthday Celebration @ Dazzle Jazz

8/24 – Chiaraluce and Oxman Honor Ammons & Stitt @ Nocturne Jazz

8/24 – Such (Album Release) @ Soiled Dove Underground

8/24 – Dave Matthews Band @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/24 – Zion I w/ Kind Dub, DJ Cavem Moetavation @ Levitt Pavilion

8/24 – Mustard @ Temple Denver

8/25 – Korn + Alice In Chains w/ Underoath, Fever 333 @ The Pepsi Center

8/25 – Compliments To The One w/ The Backseaters, Suitable Miss, Poets & Wolves @ Larimer Lounge

8/25 – Nicole Dollanganger w/ Infinity Crush @ Lost Lake

8/25 – Bryan Ferry w/ Femme Schmidt @ The Paramount Theatre

8/25 – The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/25 – mnop w/ The Quartet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/25 – El Javi (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/25 – Sliver w/ Velka Kurva, Smiths Grove, Moving Still @ Globe Hall

8/25 – Red Rocks Beer Festival Punk In Drublic w/ Nofx, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, The Bouncing Souls, Teenage Bottlerocket, The Lawrence Arms @ Red Rocks

8/25 – The 2nd Annual Reggae On The Grass @ Levitt Pavilion

Week 5: August 26 – September 1

Recommended: GRiZ @ The Fillmore – August 29

This week, Colorado’s own GRiZ will be performing three times across the Mile High City. On August 29, the Colorado musician is taking over The Fillmore in preparation for a two night run at Red Rocks on 8/30 and 8/31. GRiZ adds acoustic qualities to his electronic productions which makes for a beautiful blend. If you’re looking to catch GRiZ in a more intimate setting, his show at The Fillmore will be the one see.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

8/26 – Mogwai w/ Papa M @ Summit Music Hall

8/26 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/26 – OneRepublic w/ The Colorado Symphony @ Red Rocks

8/27 – Papa Roach w/ Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves @ The Fillmore

8/27 – Vic Mensa + Jesse w/ Hearts @ The Gothic Theatre

8/27 – Ben Markley Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

8/27 – Elizabeth Cook w/ Casey James Prestwood @ The Walnut Room

8/27 – OneRepublic w/ The Colorado Symphony @ Red Rocks

8/28 – WCWLive5280 Presents: L.E.V.E.L.S. w/ Kayla Marque, Koo Qua, Brionne Wright, Jay Triiiple, Mandy Groves, Danae Simone, Mai Mai Sanai @ The Gothic Theatre

8/28 – RE:Search ft. DJ Logic w/ Animated Earth, Jordan Polovina, Brisco Jones @ Cervantes’ Other Side

8/28 – Maybe April w/ Mlady @ Larimer Lounge

8/28 – Gutter Demons @ Lost Lake

8/28 – Cassian DJ Set @ Bar Standard

8/28 – Jeff Denson Trio w/ Brian Blade, Romain Pilon @ Dazzle Jazz

8/28 – Tom Gershwin Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

8/28 – Mythic Valley w/ Kenny Lee Young Duo, Strings & The Box @ The Walnut Room

8/28 – Josh Groban w/ The Colorado Symphony @ Red Rocks

8/29 – Bone Diggers (Paul Simon Tribute) ft. Lebo (ALO), Jennifer Hartswick & James Casey (Trey Anastasio Band), Reed Mathis (Golden Gate Wingmen), Jeff Franca (Thievery Corp), Danny Eisenberg, Scott Rager w/ HeartByrne (Talking Heads Tribute) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

8/29 – Hellgrammites w/ Fortune in Fallacy, The World in Me, Slap Happy @ Larimer Lounge

8/29 – Cordovas w/ New Mexican @ Hi-Dive

8/29 – Kinesics (Farewell) w/ Coastal Wives, Anthony Ruptak, Sister Neapolitan @ Lost Lake

8/29 – Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/29 – Charlie Parker Three Ways w/ Keith Oxman, Anisha Rush, Rich Chiaraluce (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/29 – The Dazzle Sessions: Music of Wayne Shorter (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

8/29 – Big Swing Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

8/29 – Thunder and Rain w/ Ponder the Albatross, Jackie & The Racket, Bowreguard @ Globe Hall

8/29 – The Mudmen w/ Specific Ocean, Amazing Adventures @ The Walnut Room

8/29 – Amy Helm @ Soiled Dove Underground

8/29 – Joe Russo’s Almost Dead @ Red Rocks

8/29 – Wild Rivers w/ The Copper Children @ Levitt Pavilion

8/30 – Loud Luxury w/ BIJOU @ The Ogden Theatre

8/30 – Generationals w/ South of France @ The Bluebird Theater

8/30 – SQUNTO w/ OG Nixin, Spexx, Sin7 @ Summit Music Hall

8/30 – The Phunk Sessions Phish Late-Night ft. George Porter Jr. (The Meters), Robert Walter (Mike Gordon), Craig Brodhead, Michelangelo Carubba, Shira Elias (Turkuaz), Lyle Divinsky, Drew Sayers, Parris Fleming (The Motet) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

8/30 – Redlands w/ Nightlove, HoldFast., Elektric Animals @ Marquis Theater

8/30 – Dylan Montayne w/ Splyt, Audible @ Larimer Lounge

8/30 – Nuancer (LP Release) w/ SSIIGGHH, [email protected]$T, Andy AI @ Hi-Dive

8/30 – Mutual Benefit w/ Paw Paw @ Lost Lake

8/30 – Alan Walker @ The Church

8/30 – Ken Walker Sextet @ Dazzle Jazz

8/30 – Molly Tuttle @ Globe Hall

8/30 – Darrell Scott and his Bluegrass Band @ Soiled Dove Underground

8/30 – GRiZ w/ Boogie T, Muzzy Bear @ Red Rocks

8/30 – Dessa w/ MONAKR @ Levitt Pavilion

8/30 – Lil Jon @ Temple Denver

8/31 – The Velveteers w/ Boot Gun, The Kinky Fingers, Bitter Suns @ The Bluebird Theater

8/31 – Heart w/ Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Elle King @ The Pepsi Center

8/31 – Herbie Hancock Tribute – Phish After Show ft. Dominic Lalli (Big Gigantic), Joey Porter (The Motet), Garrett Sayers (The Motet), Dave Watts (The Motet), Dan Schwindt (Kyle Hollingsworth Band) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

8/31 – Evergrey w/ Shattered Sun, Tulip, Of Man and Machine @ Marquis Theater

8/31 – The Palms @ Larimer Lounge

8/31 – To Be Astronauts w/ Meet The Giant, The Center, Bad Britton @ Lost Lake

8/31 – BASS OPS: Sweettooth w/ Dillon Nathaniel @ Club Vinyl

8/31 – Chiaraluce and Oxman Honor Ammons & Stitt @ Nocturne Jazz

8/31 – Solohawk (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/31 – SNAP ’90s Dance Party @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/31 – Red Shahan w/ Alright Alright @ Globe Hall

8/31 – Linda Styles @ Soiled Dove Underground

8/31 – GRiZ w/ Louis Futon, Option4 @ Red Rocks

8/31 – Authority Zero w/ No Bueno! @ Levitt Pavilion

8/31 – Temple Saturdays @ Temple Denver

9/1 – Motoko w/ Madnap, NJoy @ The Bluebird Theater

9/1 – The Fixx @ The Gothic Theatre

9/1 – Tony Goffredi and the Strangely Familiar (Farewell) w/ One Way Ride @ Larimer Lounge

9/1 – Money Chicha @ Hi-Dive

9/1 – Abbigale Dawn & The Make Believe (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/1 – Molly Burch w/ Jackie Cohen @ Globe Hall

9/1 – Kayla Waters + Jeanette Harris + Althea Rene (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

9/1 – Kidz Bop World Tour 2019 @ Red Rocks

9/1 – Grupo Fantasma w/ ATOMGA @ Levitt Pavilion

