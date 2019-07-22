Welcome to another busy week of Denver concerts. The Denver area has seen some amazing weather over the last week which is all the more reason to get outside and explore all the Denver music scene has to offer. This week also marks the return of the annual Underground Music Showcase taking over Broadway in what is set to be another great year. Whether you want to catch a concert after work or are looking for a great way to spend the weekend – there are plenty of shows to choose from this week that at least one is bound to meet your concert-going needs.

Monday, July 22

Recommended: Diana Ross @ Red Rocks

To kick things off on Monday night, the one and only Diana Ross is headed to Denver to take over Red Rocks. Ross is one of the most iconic vocalists to come out of the late ’60s and ’70s. From singing with the Supremes to hits such as “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” – Ross’ career is lined with massive success. On Monday night, you have the chance to see this legend in action at one of the most beautiful venues in the country. Tickets are still available, so grab some now before it’s too late.

Also see…

Golden Vessel w/ Instupendo, Lucy Daydream @ Larimer Lounge

Ryan Oakes + Mike’s Dead w/ Rev. da IV, ROOKE5, Mitch The Hero @ Lost Lake

Chase Bryant @ The Grizzly Rose

Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

GodJammit @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Tuesday, July 23

Recommended: Beck + Cage The Elephant w/ Spoon, Starcrawler @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

On Tuesday night, we’re taking you over to Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre where Beck and Cage The Elephant are teaming up to take over the Greenwood Village stage. Beck is known for this independent production skills and killer songwriting talents that have earned him many accolades. Cage The Elephant is known for its ability to write hooks that stay with you as exemplified by the 2009 hit “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked.” The two artists along with Spoon and Starcrawler are all teaming up in the Mile High City, and you have the chance to see it all.

Also see…

Robert Delong w/ Gothic Tropic @ The Bluebird Theater

Cam’ron w/ Old Man Saxon, KoCityRimeS, LKEYS, TYJA3 @ The Gothic Theatre

Phour Point O (Phish Tribute) @ Summit Music Hall

E.N Young w/ Luna Shade, BetaRay, Dave Halchak @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Cory Pesaturo Trio ft. Drew Zaremba @ Dazzle Jazz

Killer Queen w/ Patrick Myers @ Red Rocks

Night Verses w/ Dead American, Auras, The Arturo Complex, Colony Collapse @ Marquis Theater

The Paul Warburton Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

Static-X + Devildriver w/ Dope, Special Guests @ The Oriental Theater

Tasty Colfax (Night Set) @ Goosetown Tavern

Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay (Late Set) @ Goosetown Tavern

National Park Radio w/ Hunter James & The Titanic, Jess Parsons @ Globe Hall

Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Wednesday, July 24

Recommended: Trampled By Turtles w/ Deer Tick, The Dead South @ Red Rocks

If you’re looking for some high energy bluegrass music to check out this week, we’ve got you covered. On Wednesday night, Trampled By Turtles is headed back to Red Rocks. Trampled By Turtles are known for their fast-paced bluegrass sound that is not only fun to listen to, it just puts you in a good mood. If you’re unfamiliar with Trampled By Turtles, check out their most recent album Life is Good on the Open Road to get started. Fellow artists Deer Tick and The Dead South are on the bill for Wednesday night as well.

Also see…

RE:Search ft. Orchard Lounge w/ Pruitt, Sam Warren, Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Sophistafunk w/ Envy Alo, Sarah Mount & the Rushmores @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Horse Jumper of Love w/ Gleemer, Ashley Koett @ Larimer Lounge

Kendall Street Company @ Lost Lake

Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra @ Dazzle Jazz

Eneferens w/ Belhor, Saeva, Postnihilist @ Hi-Dive

Gerd Janson @ Bar Standard

Beat Discography ft. The Ed Breazeale Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Shinyribs @ Globe Hall

Stephen Kellogg @ The Walnut Room

Artists You Should Know @ Herman’s Hideaway

Thursday, July 25

Recommended: Tenacious D ft. The Colorado Symphony w/ Wynchester @ Red Rocks

On Thursday, the legendary comedy-rock duo Tenacious D is headed to Morrison to take over Red Rocks. Back in the early ’90s, actors Jack Black and Kyle Gass came together and formed Tenacious D. Since then, the duo has celebrated the release of multiple albums and even their very own movie. On Thursday night, Black and Gass are bringing the music of Tenacious D to Morrison along with The Colorado Symphony and fellow band Wynchester. This will be one show you won’t want to miss this season.

Also see…

Sister Hazel @ The Bluebird Theater

Built To Spill w/ ORUA, Dirt Russell @ The Gothic Theatre

Devin The Dude w/ Old Man Saxon, Rhymesight, 1-natVson-1 @ Summit Music Hall

Hymn For Her w/ The Deer, Che Apalache, High Country Hustle @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Lunar Vacation w/ The Slaps, Moses @ Lost Lake

Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Alicia Olatuja “Intuition: Songs From The Minds Of Women” (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

AWOL-One w/ DJ Oliver Guthrie @ Marquis Theater

Annie Booth & Friends @ Nocturne Jazz

Polyrhythmics @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Hysteria w/ Zenith, Briowski, Madland b2b Retrowave, Chasyn, Zero, We’re Not Brothers, Apar @ The Roxy Theatre

Abeasity Jones w/ House N Complex, Elle Green, MYTHirst @ Lion’s Lair

Dylan Disaster w/ Prav Grant, Ryan Hatfield @ 3 Kings Tavern

Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

Los Coast @ Globe Hall

Eileen Ivers Universal Roots @ Soiled Dove Underground

Lydia Can’t Breathe w/ A Light Divided, The Amalgam Effect @ Herman’s Hideaway

Moon Frog Band w/ Stratusphere, Totem, Spaceship Earth, Antandra, Mxxnwatchers @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Friday, July 26

Recommended: Underground Music Showcase 2019 @ South Broadway

The iconic Underground Music Showcase will be kicking things off on Friday of this week. From Friday to Sunday, the Broadway area will be celebrating all kinds of Colorado music. This is by far one of the most important festivals for the Colorado music scene and we couldn’t be more excited to see it return this year. The 2019 line up is stacked to the brim, which means it’s never too early to start planning your journey through this festival. Passes are still available, so grab one now and you won’t regret it.

Also see…

The Psychedelic Rules + James w/ Dear Boy @ The Ogden Theatre

Cash’d Out (Johnny Cash Tribute) w/ Jackson Taylor & The Sinners @ The Bluebird Theater

Hot Water Music w/ Teenage Bottlerocket, Red City Radio @ The Gothic Theatre

Candlebox w/ Decatur @ Summit Music Hall

Lost Dog Street Band w/ Matt Heckler, Casper Allen @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Amon Tobin Two Fingers DJ Set w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Dog City Disco w/ Musketeer Gripweed, Schema Things, SYLVA @ Larimer Lounge

MF Ruckus w/ Hail Satan, The Diffusers, Cease Fire @ Lost Lake

The Ken Walker Sextet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

FreeBear w/ Patrick McDevitt, Alejandro Castaño (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Jason Aldean w/ Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, Dee Jay Silver @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Tedeschi Trucks Band w/ Blackberry Smoke, Shovels & Rope @ Red Rocks

Tilian w/ Landon Tewers, Brent Walsh (I The Mighty), Rivals @ Marquis Theater

George FitzGerald @ Bar Standard

The Heidi Schmidt Wil Swindler Quintet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Peter Olstad + Dave Hanson (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Retro Rocket ’70s Brunch w/ DJ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Rico Jones (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Whip It! All Vinyl ’80s Dance Party w/ DJ Jason Heller + Erin Stereo (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Fally Ipupa w/ F’Victeam @ The Oriental Theater

Hate Minor @ Goosetown Tavern

The Mowgli’s w/ Petal, Arms Akimbo @ Globe Hall

Brooks Hubbard w/ Scott Dale, Erinn Peet Lukes @ The Walnut Room

Chris Standring @ Soiled Dove Underground

Allan Roth Memorial Show w/ Railbenders, Carolyn’s Mother, Irie Still, Mike River @ Herman’s Hideaway

Brother’s Gow w/ Mr. Specific @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Saturday, July 27

Recommended: 21 Savage w/ Young Nudy, Calboy @ The Fillmore

On Saturday night, rapper 21 Savage is headed to Denver to take over The Fillmore. Although 21 Savage is still relatively fresh into his career, that hasn’t stopped the rapper from making huge strides in the industry. Songs such as “a lot” and “Bank Account” have racked up millions of streams since being released within the last two years. Fellow artists Young Nudy and Calboy are joining 21 Savage in Denver this week as well. Tickets are still available, so grab some now and come party at The Fillmore this Saturday.

Also see…

Sad Summer Festival w/ State Champs, Mayday Parade, The Maine, Mom Jeans, Just Friends, Sand Atlantic, Emo Nite @ Sculpture Park

Black Pistol Fire w/ Thunderpussy @ The Ogden Theatre

Hot Water Music w/ Teenage Bottlerocket, Red City Radio @ The Gothic Theatre

Strangelove w/ Electric Duke (David Bowie Tribute) @ Summit Music Hall

smrtdeath + LIL LOTUS + guccihighwaters w/ David Frederick, Yung Kell @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Butcher Brown w/ Dirty Revival @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Dylan LeBlanc w/ Many Mountains @ Larimer Lounge

Scepter of Eligos w/ Tricoma, Vexing, Shepherd @ Lost Lake

Dafnis Prieto’s Proverb Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

Tedeschi Trucks Band w/ Blackberry Smoke, Shovels & Rope @ Red Rocks

Appleseed Cast w/ Young Jesus, Weathered Statues @ Marquis Theater

BASS OPS ft. Lumberjvck w/ Öona Dahl + Kate Simko @ Club Vinyl

Chiaraluce and Oxman Honor Ammons and Stitt (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

El Javi (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

SNAP ’90s Dance Party (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

JL + Joey Cool @ The Roxy Theatre

Red Wanting Blue w/ Matt Rouch & The Noise Upstairs @ Globe Hall

Dan Hubbard w/ Eavesdrop, Dave Tamkin @ The Walnut Room

Dangerous Toys w/ SinFix, Messiahvore, VipërWitch, Two Minutes Darker @ Herman’s Hideaway

Uproot Hootenanny w/ Ruby Hill @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Underground Music Showcase 2019 Day 2 @ South Broadway

Sunday, July 28

Recommended: John Prine ft. The Colorado Symphony w/ I’m With Her @ Red Rocks

To wrap this week in Denver concerts up, folk singer-songwriter John Prine is headed to Red Rocks with The Colorado Symphony. Since 1971, Prine has been creating lasting songs that are still recognizable to this day. You may remember some of Prine’s songs such as “In Spite of Ourselves” or “Angel From Montgomery” to name a few. Fellow artist I’m With Her is joining Prine and The Colorado Symphony this Sunday night as well, so be sure to grab some tickets while you still have time.

Also see…

Dobre Brothers Live @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Afton Showcase w/ Vinny Zeek, mildred, Young Flare, BHOLD, Buggabearmaxie, Heaven Gang, Papí , GPG, JayDeezl, 187 klaN, TRILL JUZEE, VITORIO , KINGPEN KEN, MICAH, Ghaf, VIVID DREAMERZ, Nuclear Ninja, Charlie Macc, Yung Dadd, Rich & NyNa @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Vansire & BOYO w/ Backseat Vinyl @ Larimer Lounge

Trace Adkins @ The Paramount Theatre

The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Quirktett (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Mear Presents Rooftop Sundays @ Club Vinyl

Alex Williams w/ Matt Castillo @ The Grizzly Rose

Half Pint & The Growlers (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Oh Like WOW @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Shallow Side @ The Roxy Theatre

Collectors Corner w/ Wesley Summerhill @ Goosetown Tavern

Easy Lovin’ w/ Foxxes, Chocolate Diamond, Gila + The Monsters, Los Toms @ Globe Hall

Grendel @ Herman’s Hideaway

Underground Music Showcase 2019 Day 3 @ South Broadway

