Welcome to another busy week of Denver concerts. The Denver area has seen some amazing weather over the last week which is all the more reason to get outside and explore all the Denver music scene has to offer. This week also marks the return of the annual Underground Music Showcase taking over Broadway in what is set to be another great year. Whether you want to catch a concert after work or are looking for a great way to spend the weekend – there are plenty of shows to choose from this week that at least one is bound to meet your concert-going needs.
Monday, July 22
Recommended: Diana Ross @ Red Rocks
To kick things off on Monday night, the one and only Diana Ross is headed to Denver to take over Red Rocks. Ross is one of the most iconic vocalists to come out of the late ’60s and ’70s. From singing with the Supremes to hits such as “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” – Ross’ career is lined with massive success. On Monday night, you have the chance to see this legend in action at one of the most beautiful venues in the country. Tickets are still available, so grab some now before it’s too late.
Golden Vessel w/ Instupendo, Lucy Daydream @ Larimer Lounge
Ryan Oakes + Mike’s Dead w/ Rev. da IV, ROOKE5, Mitch The Hero @ Lost Lake
Chase Bryant @ The Grizzly Rose
Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
GodJammit @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Tuesday, July 23
Recommended: Beck + Cage The Elephant w/ Spoon, Starcrawler @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
On Tuesday night, we’re taking you over to Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre where Beck and Cage The Elephant are teaming up to take over the Greenwood Village stage. Beck is known for this independent production skills and killer songwriting talents that have earned him many accolades. Cage The Elephant is known for its ability to write hooks that stay with you as exemplified by the 2009 hit “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked.” The two artists along with Spoon and Starcrawler are all teaming up in the Mile High City, and you have the chance to see it all.
Robert Delong w/ Gothic Tropic @ The Bluebird Theater
Cam’ron w/ Old Man Saxon, KoCityRimeS, LKEYS, TYJA3 @ The Gothic Theatre
Phour Point O (Phish Tribute) @ Summit Music Hall
E.N Young w/ Luna Shade, BetaRay, Dave Halchak @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Cory Pesaturo Trio ft. Drew Zaremba @ Dazzle Jazz
Killer Queen w/ Patrick Myers @ Red Rocks
Night Verses w/ Dead American, Auras, The Arturo Complex, Colony Collapse @ Marquis Theater
The Paul Warburton Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
Static-X + Devildriver w/ Dope, Special Guests @ The Oriental Theater
Tasty Colfax (Night Set) @ Goosetown Tavern
Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay (Late Set) @ Goosetown Tavern
National Park Radio w/ Hunter James & The Titanic, Jess Parsons @ Globe Hall
Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Wednesday, July 24
Recommended: Trampled By Turtles w/ Deer Tick, The Dead South @ Red Rocks
If you’re looking for some high energy bluegrass music to check out this week, we’ve got you covered. On Wednesday night, Trampled By Turtles is headed back to Red Rocks. Trampled By Turtles are known for their fast-paced bluegrass sound that is not only fun to listen to, it just puts you in a good mood. If you’re unfamiliar with Trampled By Turtles, check out their most recent album Life is Good on the Open Road to get started. Fellow artists Deer Tick and The Dead South are on the bill for Wednesday night as well.
RE:Search ft. Orchard Lounge w/ Pruitt, Sam Warren, Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Sophistafunk w/ Envy Alo, Sarah Mount & the Rushmores @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Horse Jumper of Love w/ Gleemer, Ashley Koett @ Larimer Lounge
Kendall Street Company @ Lost Lake
Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra @ Dazzle Jazz
Eneferens w/ Belhor, Saeva, Postnihilist @ Hi-Dive
Gerd Janson @ Bar Standard
Beat Discography ft. The Ed Breazeale Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Shinyribs @ Globe Hall
Stephen Kellogg @ The Walnut Room
Artists You Should Know @ Herman’s Hideaway
Thursday, July 25
Recommended: Tenacious D ft. The Colorado Symphony w/ Wynchester @ Red Rocks
On Thursday, the legendary comedy-rock duo Tenacious D is headed to Morrison to take over Red Rocks. Back in the early ’90s, actors Jack Black and Kyle Gass came together and formed Tenacious D. Since then, the duo has celebrated the release of multiple albums and even their very own movie. On Thursday night, Black and Gass are bringing the music of Tenacious D to Morrison along with The Colorado Symphony and fellow band Wynchester. This will be one show you won’t want to miss this season.
Sister Hazel @ The Bluebird Theater
Built To Spill w/ ORUA, Dirt Russell @ The Gothic Theatre
Devin The Dude w/ Old Man Saxon, Rhymesight, 1-natVson-1 @ Summit Music Hall
Hymn For Her w/ The Deer, Che Apalache, High Country Hustle @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Lunar Vacation w/ The Slaps, Moses @ Lost Lake
Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Alicia Olatuja “Intuition: Songs From The Minds Of Women” (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
AWOL-One w/ DJ Oliver Guthrie @ Marquis Theater
Annie Booth & Friends @ Nocturne Jazz
Polyrhythmics @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Hysteria w/ Zenith, Briowski, Madland b2b Retrowave, Chasyn, Zero, We’re Not Brothers, Apar @ The Roxy Theatre
Abeasity Jones w/ House N Complex, Elle Green, MYTHirst @ Lion’s Lair
Dylan Disaster w/ Prav Grant, Ryan Hatfield @ 3 Kings Tavern
Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern
Los Coast @ Globe Hall
Eileen Ivers Universal Roots @ Soiled Dove Underground
Lydia Can’t Breathe w/ A Light Divided, The Amalgam Effect @ Herman’s Hideaway
Moon Frog Band w/ Stratusphere, Totem, Spaceship Earth, Antandra, Mxxnwatchers @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Friday, July 26
Recommended: Underground Music Showcase 2019 @ South Broadway
The iconic Underground Music Showcase will be kicking things off on Friday of this week. From Friday to Sunday, the Broadway area will be celebrating all kinds of Colorado music. This is by far one of the most important festivals for the Colorado music scene and we couldn’t be more excited to see it return this year. The 2019 line up is stacked to the brim, which means it’s never too early to start planning your journey through this festival. Passes are still available, so grab one now and you won’t regret it.
The Psychedelic Rules + James w/ Dear Boy @ The Ogden Theatre
Cash’d Out (Johnny Cash Tribute) w/ Jackson Taylor & The Sinners @ The Bluebird Theater
Hot Water Music w/ Teenage Bottlerocket, Red City Radio @ The Gothic Theatre
Candlebox w/ Decatur @ Summit Music Hall
Lost Dog Street Band w/ Matt Heckler, Casper Allen @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Amon Tobin Two Fingers DJ Set w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Dog City Disco w/ Musketeer Gripweed, Schema Things, SYLVA @ Larimer Lounge
MF Ruckus w/ Hail Satan, The Diffusers, Cease Fire @ Lost Lake
The Ken Walker Sextet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
FreeBear w/ Patrick McDevitt, Alejandro Castaño (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Jason Aldean w/ Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, Dee Jay Silver @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Tedeschi Trucks Band w/ Blackberry Smoke, Shovels & Rope @ Red Rocks
Tilian w/ Landon Tewers, Brent Walsh (I The Mighty), Rivals @ Marquis Theater
George FitzGerald @ Bar Standard
The Heidi Schmidt Wil Swindler Quintet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Peter Olstad + Dave Hanson (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Retro Rocket ’70s Brunch w/ DJ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Rico Jones (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Whip It! All Vinyl ’80s Dance Party w/ DJ Jason Heller + Erin Stereo (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Fally Ipupa w/ F’Victeam @ The Oriental Theater
Hate Minor @ Goosetown Tavern
The Mowgli’s w/ Petal, Arms Akimbo @ Globe Hall
Brooks Hubbard w/ Scott Dale, Erinn Peet Lukes @ The Walnut Room
Chris Standring @ Soiled Dove Underground
Allan Roth Memorial Show w/ Railbenders, Carolyn’s Mother, Irie Still, Mike River @ Herman’s Hideaway
Brother’s Gow w/ Mr. Specific @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Saturday, July 27
Recommended: 21 Savage w/ Young Nudy, Calboy @ The Fillmore
On Saturday night, rapper 21 Savage is headed to Denver to take over The Fillmore. Although 21 Savage is still relatively fresh into his career, that hasn’t stopped the rapper from making huge strides in the industry. Songs such as “a lot” and “Bank Account” have racked up millions of streams since being released within the last two years. Fellow artists Young Nudy and Calboy are joining 21 Savage in Denver this week as well. Tickets are still available, so grab some now and come party at The Fillmore this Saturday.
Sad Summer Festival w/ State Champs, Mayday Parade, The Maine, Mom Jeans, Just Friends, Sand Atlantic, Emo Nite @ Sculpture Park
Black Pistol Fire w/ Thunderpussy @ The Ogden Theatre
Hot Water Music w/ Teenage Bottlerocket, Red City Radio @ The Gothic Theatre
Strangelove w/ Electric Duke (David Bowie Tribute) @ Summit Music Hall
smrtdeath + LIL LOTUS + guccihighwaters w/ David Frederick, Yung Kell @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Butcher Brown w/ Dirty Revival @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Dylan LeBlanc w/ Many Mountains @ Larimer Lounge
Scepter of Eligos w/ Tricoma, Vexing, Shepherd @ Lost Lake
Dafnis Prieto’s Proverb Trio @ Dazzle Jazz
Tedeschi Trucks Band w/ Blackberry Smoke, Shovels & Rope @ Red Rocks
Appleseed Cast w/ Young Jesus, Weathered Statues @ Marquis Theater
BASS OPS ft. Lumberjvck w/ Öona Dahl + Kate Simko @ Club Vinyl
Chiaraluce and Oxman Honor Ammons and Stitt (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
El Javi (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
SNAP ’90s Dance Party (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
JL + Joey Cool @ The Roxy Theatre
Red Wanting Blue w/ Matt Rouch & The Noise Upstairs @ Globe Hall
Dan Hubbard w/ Eavesdrop, Dave Tamkin @ The Walnut Room
Dangerous Toys w/ SinFix, Messiahvore, VipërWitch, Two Minutes Darker @ Herman’s Hideaway
Uproot Hootenanny w/ Ruby Hill @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Underground Music Showcase 2019 Day 2 @ South Broadway
Sunday, July 28
Recommended: John Prine ft. The Colorado Symphony w/ I’m With Her @ Red Rocks
To wrap this week in Denver concerts up, folk singer-songwriter John Prine is headed to Red Rocks with The Colorado Symphony. Since 1971, Prine has been creating lasting songs that are still recognizable to this day. You may remember some of Prine’s songs such as “In Spite of Ourselves” or “Angel From Montgomery” to name a few. Fellow artist I’m With Her is joining Prine and The Colorado Symphony this Sunday night as well, so be sure to grab some tickets while you still have time.
Dobre Brothers Live @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Afton Showcase w/ Vinny Zeek, mildred, Young Flare, BHOLD, Buggabearmaxie, Heaven Gang, Papí , GPG, JayDeezl, 187 klaN, TRILL JUZEE, VITORIO , KINGPEN KEN, MICAH, Ghaf, VIVID DREAMERZ, Nuclear Ninja, Charlie Macc, Yung Dadd, Rich & NyNa @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Vansire & BOYO w/ Backseat Vinyl @ Larimer Lounge
Trace Adkins @ The Paramount Theatre
The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Quirktett (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Mear Presents Rooftop Sundays @ Club Vinyl
Alex Williams w/ Matt Castillo @ The Grizzly Rose
Half Pint & The Growlers (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Oh Like WOW @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Shallow Side @ The Roxy Theatre
Collectors Corner w/ Wesley Summerhill @ Goosetown Tavern
Easy Lovin’ w/ Foxxes, Chocolate Diamond, Gila + The Monsters, Los Toms @ Globe Hall
Grendel @ Herman’s Hideaway
Underground Music Showcase 2019 Day 3 @ South Broadway
