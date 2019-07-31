This year, blush — a slightly less dramatic version of pink — proved to be a highly popular color in the fashion community. Males and females gravitated toward this light and crisp hue and showcased various en vogue outfits on and off runways. Taken from street style vibes, this shade can be worn with any hair color, skin tone and body type — regardless of past fashion rules or guidelines. The versatility of the shade also advanced the fashion topic of inclusivity and the feeling of being comfortable in one’s own skin. Simply put, this shade of pink is not just for females, this color is multifaceted and should be introduced into the wardrobe masses.

Dimensional Hues

The Lowdown: For this layered look, various blush hues were introduced — especially with model Bradley Garcia’s look. Here, he presented three different shades on the brighter side of pink and topped the outfit with brown components. The slightly dramatic color of the pink perfectly popped against his sun-kissed tan. To pull off this type of monochromatic look, choose perfectly matching colors or opt for slight distinctions within hues for the outfit, similar to an “all or nothing” approach. Model Charlee Johnsen’s belted blush dress mixed with her pale skin color allowed her beautiful red hair to shine through the outfit and become a focal point. The age-old rule that encouraged redheads to stray from wearing pink is no longer viable, as seen here.

Authoritative Separates

The Lowdown: These blush separates showcase confidence, determination and fearlessness. Blended together, these sophisticated elements provided a business-like approach perfect for the office, event or speaking engagement. If too dressy for your wardrobe, an alternative approach would be to swap out two of the items for more casual elements. For example, the silk top would harmonize well with distressed jeans, heels or sneakers and the pants would suit a relaxed vintage-inspired t-shirt. The new Kendra Scott pearl jewelry accented the pink outfit Johnsen donned and her messy topknot provided a cool girl characteristic. The incorporation of casual hair and light makeup mixed with the dressier outfit approach allowed the outfit to speak for itself without hair overpowering the jewelry and neckline of the clothing. Garcia’s ageless suit revealed a dressier way for males to incorporate pink for the office, elegant date night or major event.

Athleisurewear

The Lowdown: Athleisurewear made a grandiose impact a couple of years ago and the trend of casual pieces survived many fashion seasons. MSMG, Prada, Louis Vuitton and others debuted the vintage look of socks with sandals at runway shows with complementary pairings of loose-fitting and relaxed pieces. Here, Garcia donned matching pink informal shorts with a hoodie. This easy pairing is suitable for anyone with the desire to be on-trend, yet casual and comfortable. The monochromatic nature of the outfit separated it from standard casual pieces. Johnsen demonstrated the collaborative combination of a dressy blazer mixed with white denim casual bermuda shorts and sneakers. Together, elements of various style divisions complemented one another and made way into a more casual category.

Photography by Danielle Webster.

Models Charlee Johnsen and Bradley Garcia.

Models provided by Donna Baldwin Agency.

Location provided by the ART, a Hotel.

Clothing provided by Express.

Jewelry provided by Kendra Scott.

Sunglasses provided by Sunski.

Hair by Sierra Morrisette.

Makeup by Lark Mervine.

Styled by Cheyenne Dickerson.