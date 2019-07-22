“Contemporary oatmeal” or “stony ground,” call it what you want but it’s clear which color dominated the Spring/Summer ’19 runways — beige. Often used to describe something insipid and unexciting, beige has reinvented itself this season and should form the building blocks of your summer wardrobe. Timeless and classic, it will have you looking grown-up, sophisticated and expensive even on a budget so invest in it now. The catwalks were awash with sandy hues and neutral tones as designers offered up simple, demure silhouettes in equally soft colors. While Burberry, Max Mara and Chanel utilized the utilitarian color as might be expected, it was Dior who had us falling in love with beige. Models in ballerina skirts and body stockings had us dreaming of the chic color as a feminine staple for spring/summer. Loewe and The Row showcased how to wear tan from head-to-toe proving the color’s versatility and reminding us that beige-on-beige-on-beige is ever so far from ‘bland’. Here, 303 Magazine reveals how to get the look.

Play with Prints and Textures

The Lowdown: Beige doesn’t have to mean boring. Contrasting fabric textures and experimenting with different patterns will work in your favor. Nothing highlights the ethereal qualities of beige like a unique printed coordinate or a Seventies-inspired crochet top. The word beige translates to “natural wool” in French so think about texture and grain when choosing pieces. Don’t be afraid to mix different tones of beige. It will keep your look captivating and refreshing.

Throw It On

The Lowdown: Probably the easiest way to achieve your beige look is to throw on a loose fitted, beige dress or opt for a wide-leg, floaty jumpsuit. These two items are guaranteed to keep you cool during that 90-degree weather and are essential to your summer wardrobe. If you’re heading to work in a summery dress, closed-toe flats will keep it looking chic and professional. For a more casual, modern look, pair your dress with white sneakers or a cool bucket hat.

Boss a Beige Blazer

The Lowdown: The best way to wear beige is to invest in beautiful, relaxed summer suiting. A tailored tonal look exudes Parisian chic especially when the pieces are slightly oversized. Opt for a shorts suit in lightweight fabrics like linen to keep you cool in the summer. The shorts need to be high-waisted, tailored and a short length to elongate your legs. If you would prefer not to go full-on beige, an oatmeal-hued blazer is your best friend as it is the most versatile item you can own. Team it with bleached boyfriend jeans and heels to elevate an evening look.

Break Up the Beige

The Lowdown: One way to keep the neutral trend looking rich and luxurious is to break up the beige with accessories that complement the sandy palette. It’s a no-brainer that beige goes with absolutely anything so finding the right accessories in your personal wardrobe will not be difficult. Layer it with gold jewelry, pearl hair clips, a fun hat or a contrasting leather belt. For an effortless beachy look, go for a raffia bag in neutral shades like tan or rich brown.

Photography by Bridget Burnett.

Model Jamie Liu.

Location and props provided by Realm.

Styled by Najla Abuesba.

Hair by Cecelia Kirby.

Makeup by Lani Fischer.

Clothing provided by Zara, Queen City General Store, Jenni Kayne and Melrose and Madison.