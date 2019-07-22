“Contemporary oatmeal” or “stony ground,” call it what you want but it’s clear which color dominated the Spring/Summer ’19 runways — beige. Often used to describe something insipid and unexciting, beige has reinvented itself this season and should form the building blocks of your summer wardrobe. Timeless and classic, it will have you looking grown-up, sophisticated and expensive even on a budget so invest in it now. The catwalks were awash with sandy hues and neutral tones as designers offered up simple, demure silhouettes in equally soft colors. While Burberry, Max Mara and Chanel utilized the utilitarian color as might be expected, it was Dior who had us falling in love with beige. Models in ballerina skirts and body stockings had us dreaming of the chic color as a feminine staple for spring/summer. Loewe and The Row showcased how to wear tan from head-to-toe proving the color’s versatility and reminding us that beige-on-beige-on-beige is ever so far from ‘bland’. Here, 303 Magazine reveals how to get the look.

Play with Prints and Textures

Bucket hat, Stylist’s own. Frances Top, $85 and Sanjuan pants, $144, Paloma Wool available at Queen City General Store. Morgui bag, $87, Paloma Wool available at Queen City General Store. Zara white leather heeled mules, $79.90, available at Zara.com

The Lowdown: Beige doesn’t have to mean boring. Contrasting fabric textures and experimenting with different patterns will work in your favor. Nothing highlights the ethereal qualities of beige like a unique printed coordinate or a Seventies-inspired crochet top. The word beige translates to “natural wool” in French so think about texture and grain when choosing pieces. Don’t be afraid to mix different tones of beige. It will keep your look captivating and refreshing.

Pearl hair clips, Stylists own. Zara Ecru semi sheet guipure lace pointelle top, $39.90, available at zara.com. High waisted cropped straight leg jeans in aged stone, $49.90, available at zara.com. Shearling mules in tan, $395, available at Jenni Kayne.

Pearl hair clips, Stylists own. Mafer dress, $152, Paloma Wool available at Queen City General Store.

Throw It On

Bucket hat, Stylist own. Zara ruffled knit semi sheet top in off-white, $49.90, available at zara.com. Jumpsuit, $176, Show Me Your Mumu available at Melrose and Madison. Zara flat mesh mules, $39.90, available at zara.com.

The Lowdown: Probably the easiest way to achieve your beige look is to throw on a loose fitted, beige dress or opt for a wide-leg, floaty jumpsuit. These two items are guaranteed to keep you cool during that 90-degree weather and are essential to your summer wardrobe. If you’re heading to work in a summery dress, closed-toe flats will keep it looking chic and professional. For a more casual, modern look, pair your dress with white sneakers or a cool bucket hat.

Bucket hat, stylist own. Zara Linen belted midi dress, $69.90, available at zara.com. Natalia bag, $99, Paloma Wool available at Queen City General Store. Shearling mules in tan, $395, available at Jenni Kayne.

Boss a Beige Blazer

Zara nude linen blazer with pockets, $199.00, available at zara.com. Zara scallope knit top, $19.90, available at zara.com. Shorts, Stylist’s own. Bag, Stylist’s own. Zara flat mesh mules, $39.90, available at zara.com. Pearly clips, Stylist’s own.

The Lowdown: The best way to wear beige is to invest in beautiful, relaxed summer suiting. A tailored tonal look exudes Parisian chic especially when the pieces are slightly oversized. Opt for a shorts suit in lightweight fabrics like linen to keep you cool in the summer. The shorts need to be high-waisted, tailored and a short length to elongate your legs. If you would prefer not to go full-on beige, an oatmeal-hued blazer is your best friend as it is the most versatile item you can own. Team it with bleached boyfriend jeans and heels to elevate an evening look.

Pearl hair clips, Stylist’s own. Zara nude linen blazer with pockets, $199.00, available at zara.com. Zara scallope knit top, $19.90, available at zara.com.

Break Up the Beige

Thatch dress, $460, Rachel Comey available at Queen City General Store. Natalia bag, $99, Paloma Wool available at Queen City General Store.

The Lowdown: One way to keep the neutral trend looking rich and luxurious is to break up the beige with accessories that complement the sandy palette. It’s a no-brainer that beige goes with absolutely anything so finding the right accessories in your personal wardrobe will not be difficult. Layer it with gold jewelry, pearl hair clips, a fun hat or a contrasting leather belt. For an effortless beachy look, go for a raffia bag in neutral shades like tan or rich brown.

Photography by Bridget Burnett.

Model Jamie Liu.

Location and props provided by Realm.

Styled by Najla Abuesba.

Hair by Cecelia Kirby.

Makeup by Lani Fischer

Clothing provided by Zara, Queen City General Store, Jenni Kayne and Melrose and Madison.

 

