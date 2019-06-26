Denver has some fresh events lined up this weekend. Kick it off by seeing some art at The Denver Pancakes & Booze Art Show and end it with an entertaining dining experience during a Drag Brunch. Wherever the weekend takes you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, June 27

The Denver Pancakes & Booze Art Show

When: June 27, 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Temple Denver, 1136 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Take an evening to indulge in all-you-can-eat pancakes and tons of amazing art during The Denver Pancakes & Booze Art Show. The event features a showcasing of more than 100 local artists presenting their artwork, live body painting, live music and more for the tenth year in a row.

Top Taco

When: June 27, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: $75 – $135 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stanley Marketplace presents Top Taco. The event features unlimited taco tastings from top Denver restaurants, specialty tequila cocktails to imbibe on, live music and more. You can vote in four different categories – Top Creative Taco, Top Traditional Taco, Top Vegetarian Taco, and Top Cocktail for your favorite winners and see who has the best bites and sips.

Cervezas for Causes

When: June 27, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado presents Cervezas for Causes. The event features a happy hour with a partnership of a local non-profit. This Thursday, Cervecería Colorado teams up with Big City Mountaineers (BCM). You can sip on some lovingly brewed beer and raise funds for BCM.

3rd Annual Colorado’s Okayest Barista Competition

When: June 27, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Huckleberry Roasters (Dairy Block), 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Huckleberry Roasters presents the 3rd Annual Colorado’s Okayest Barista Competition. The event features a contest between local baristas. You can watch as baristas compete against each other in latte art, brew methods and more. The entry fees will benefit the local nonprofit HeyDenver.

Summer of ’90s Movies

When: June 27, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse hosts a Summer of ’90s Movies series. The event features a screening of the hit ’90s film Space Jam. You can kick back and relax to watch the film with an Ironton drink in hand and munch on pizza from Mountain Crust Catering. Make sure to bring a chair to sit on and wear ’90s gear to match the theme of the night.

Friday, June 28

Untitled Final Friday at DAM

When: June 28, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum hosts Untitled Final Friday. The Untitled series is a monthly program with changing performances, art making, tours and more curated by local artists. This Friday the theme of the night is Light Wait inspired by The Light Show exhibition. You can create DIY LED light boxes, watch sound performances and see a new installation by artist Tobias Fike.

B-Side Music

When: June 28, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents B-Side Music. The event features a night to listen to some new and innovative local musicians with performances from Steele Douglas – a Denver-based singer-songwriter and guitarist who meshes electronic vibes with classical music and Tyto Alba – a group made of four individuals who have a folky flair. You can listen to fresh beats and relax in the warm summer air.

Flick Fridays

When: June 28, 8:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream teams up with Alamo Drafthouse to host Flick Fridays. You can grab a scoop of chilly ice cream and relax during a warm summer evening for an outdoor movie night. This Friday you can see a screening of the action-packed film Wonder Woman.

Friday Night Bazaar

When: June 28, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free – $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Shop from a market filled with over 30 different local makers during the Friday Night Bazaar. The event features a partnership between DenverBazaar and Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse with live music from DJs, drinks flowing and bites available from Mountain Crust Catering to fuel your shopping adventures.

Final Friday

When: June 28, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: 3100 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Party all night long to great music at Final Friday. The event features a block party that sits right in the RiNo Arts District with live music from artists such as Britney Jane, J.E.U.S and Don Verse. You can jam out all night long to poppin’ beats, sip on libations and raise funds for Water For People and Dream Culture.

Space-Case Comedy

When: June 28, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $7 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space hosts Space-Case Comedy. The event features a night of hilarious sets from comedians Caitie Hannan, Cory Stevens, Allison Rose, George Delgado and Harrison Garcia. You can laugh all night long to jokes and snag some great art door prizes throughout the show.

Saturday, June 29

Westword Music Showcase

When: June 29, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Golden Triangle District, 1100 Acoma St., Denver

Cost: $52.25 – $90 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Listen to some sick beats at the Westword Music Showcase. You can see live performances from JAUZ, The Knocks, CHVRCHES and more. The showcase is a one-day-only event so make sure to grab your tickets fast to rock out throughout the day.

Beer Bacon and Bluegrass

When: June 29, 2 – 7 p.m.

Where: Black Shirt Brewing Co‎., 3719 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Black Shirt Brewing Co‎. hosts Beer Bacon and Bluegrass. The event features a party with beer flowing, live music from the Dan Andee Band and free bacon samples from Tender Belly. You can jam out to the smooth bluegrass tunes and sip on a cool brew to chill from the summer heat.

Weird Touch

When: June 29, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Syntax Physic Opera, 554 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Syntax Physic Opera presents Weird Touch. The event features a night to let your inhibition go. You can dance till your feet are sore to beats from DJ Shannon von Kelly, DJ Tyler Snow and DJ Fancy Matthew. Wear what you feel comfortable in to get down and funky.

The Grawlix Return!

When: June 29, 10 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Bug Theatre presents The Grawlix Return! The event features a night of comedy with the comedic group The Grawlix made up of Ben, Adam and Andrew. You can also hear some hilarious sets from comedians Miriam Moreno, Debra DiGiovanni and Sam Tallent.

2019 Denver Taco Festival

When: June 29 – 30

Where: Fox Street Compound, 725 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Fox Street Compound presents the 2019 Denver Taco Festival. The event features two-days of taco-tastic fun with Lucha Libre wrestling, live music and even wild chihuahua racing. You can wash all of the tasty tacos down with tequila from a tequila expo while you are at it.

106th and Party – Dirty South Takeover

When: June 29, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s partners up with DJ Big Style and Life is Dope to host 106th and Party – Dirty South Takeover. The event features poppin’ throwback music from the 2000s with trap, crunk, hip-hop and more. You can rock out all night long and sip on drinks from Ophelia’s.

Pig Roast

When: June 29, 1 – 11 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Station 26 Brewing Co. teams up with Roaming Bull Brasserie to host a Pig Roast. The event features a full hog spit-roasted along with a curated menu, live music from the Anthony Russo Band on the patio and brews poured from Station 26 to round it all out.

Cerebral Can Jam: Lager Fest

When: June 29, 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: Cerebral Brewing, 1477 Monroe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cerebral Brewing presents the Cerebral Can Jam: Lager Fest. The event features a celebration of canned brews with collaborations with some out of state breweries including Finback Brewery, Schilling Beer Co. and Wren House Brewing Company. You can dine on food from Miss B’s Vietnamese Food Truck while sipping on the chilled brews and embracing the summer sun.

Yoga in the Park

When: June 29, 9 – 10 a.m.

Where: Washington Park, 1000 S. Downing St., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Denver Sisterhood presents Yoga in the Park. The event features a free yoga session in Washington Park guided by a yoga instructor. You can participate in a vinyasa yoga flow with other like-minded women and delight in a juice bar. Make sure to bring a mat to practice on and water to stay hydrated.

Grand Opening Party

When: June 29, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Lacuna Juice And Yoga‎, 2590 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Lacuna Juice And Yoga presents a Grand Opening Party. The event features a chance to explore the new juice bar that doubles as a yoga studio. You can participate in a yoga class, imbibe in cold-pressed cocktails, jam out to live music and snag some killer giveaways.

Sunday, June 30

Modern Times Beer Ramen Brunch

When: June 30, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Goed Zuur, 2801 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Goed Zuur presents a Modern Times Beer Ramen Brunch. The event features a brunch with beer tappings from Modern Times and savory ramen from chef Anthony. You can sip on four different brews and slurp up some hot ramen or delight in a vegan option and cold brew if you aren’t feeling the ramen.

Flea Market

When: June 30, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: South Pearl Street, 1400 – 1500 blocks on South Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: South Pearl Farmers Market hosts a Flea Market. You can shop vintage and antique finds while finding some fresh delectable produce. The market holds a wide variety of salvage and handcrafted items that are one-of-a-kind.

The Resistance Diner Block Party

When: June 30, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Comal Heritage Food Incubator, 3455 Ringsby Ct. #105, Denver

Cost: $5 – $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Resistance Diner teams up with Comal Heritage Food Incubator to host The Resistance Diner Block Party. The event features a dinner to raise funds for local nonprofit One Colorado that helps advocate equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community.

Sunday Showdown

When: June 30, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Seventh Circle Music Collective, 2935 W. 7th Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 suggested donation at entry

The Lowdown: Seventh Circle Music Collective presents a Sunday Showdown. The event features a competition between 11 different bands that have only 10 minutes each to perform their sets. You can listen to sets from groups including Lungburn, MINDZ EYE and Moral Law throughout the jam.

Cookie Decorating Contest

When: June 30, 2 – 4 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $6 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Grandma’s House partners with Good Sugar Baking for a Cookie Decorating Contest. The event features a chance to flex your cookie decorating skills and munch on some delicious bakes from the local bakery nonprofit. You can also upload your cookie art and tag @grandmasbeerco and @goodsugarbaking the hashtag #lookingood and have the chance to win cookies and beer.

Summer Sunday Luau

When: June 30, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Adrift, 218 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $25 at entry

The Lowdown: Adrift presents a Sunday Summer Luau. The event features an all-you-can-eat Luau with a pork roast, traditional Hawaiian macaroni salad, tropical tiki drinks and more. The ticket price also includes free hula lessons with Kalama Polynesian Dancers. Reservations are required and the event sells out quick. Create your reservations by calling 303.778.8454.

Drag Brunch

When: June 30, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Steuben’s Uptown, 523 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Steuben’s Uptown hosts a Drag Brunch. The event features a brunch with drink specials, a special drag show with performances from drag queen Felony Misdemeanor and her gang and more. Reservations are encouraged as the event fills up fast. Create yours here or by calling 303.830.1001.

Mark Your Calendar

Truck Stop

When: July 4, 1 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: Free admission

Fourth of July Fireworks at Elitch

When: July 4, 10 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Cir., Denver

Cost: Free with general admission $29.99 – $39.99 here

First Friday Art Walk

When: July 5, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Colfax Comedy Fest

When: July 13, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Streets Denver, 1501 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $11.50 – $24 get tickets here