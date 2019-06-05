Denver has some funky events lined up this weekend. Kick it off by gathering for a Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 Premiere Viewing Party and end it by getting hardcore at a Heavy Metal Flea. Whatever your weekend looks like, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, June 6

Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 Premiere Viewing Party

When: June 6, 7 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s presents a Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 Premiere Viewing Party. The event features a screening of the newest season of the hit television series the Handmaid’s Tale. You can watch along with others and see what happens next on the latest season.

bRUNch at Night

When: June 6, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, 1701 Wynkoop St. Ste 150, Denver

Cost: $55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Snooze, an A.M. Eatery teams up with bRUNch running for bRUNch at Night. The event features a 5k and 10k run around Denver followed by a brunch buffet of Juan’s Breakfast Tacos, pancakes, hash browns and more. You can also sip on two complimentary beverages to refuel from your run.

Stay Human Party in the Park

When: June 6, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver’s Civic Center Park presents the Stay Human Party in the Park. The event features an outdoor screening of the film Stay Human created by Michael Franti, a yoga session, food and more. You can jam out to live acoustic music and participate in an activism row throughout the evening.

Friday, June 7

Lucha Libre & Laughs

When: June 7, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 – $100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Oriental Theater presents Lucha Libre & Laughs. The event features a night of comedy from David Rodriguez, Anthony Siraguse, Roxxy Haze and Timmi Lasley, Luchador wrestling matches and more. You can listen to commentary from Nathan Lund and Sam Tallent and host Kyle Pogue while watching masked wrestlers fly through the laughter-filled air.

Punk Rock Drag Show

When: June 7, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks hosts a Punk Rock Drag Show. The event features a night to raise funds for One Colorado and Denver’s LGBTQ+ community. You can kick off Denver Pride Week with a killer drag show and sip some delightful brews while you are at it.

Craft Alley Beer Garden Launch

When: June 7, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Craft Alley, 1455 S. Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a glass and celebrate the Craft Alley Beer Garden Launch. The event features the opening of the new summer beer garden. You can sample more than 100 different Colorado craft brews and support the nonprofit Running Rivers throughout the day.

First Friday Art Walk

When: June 7, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Make the most the Friday of every month with the First Friday Art Walk. You can take a stroll down the Art District on Santa Fe to experience all of the wonderful galleries and creative businesses. The walk features over 100 participating locations on Santa Fe and a whole slew of food trucks to fuel your art adventures. You can see sculptures, prints and more at the participating businesses.

Summer Opening Celebration of Clark Richert

When: June 7, 5 – 11 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $50 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents a Summer Opening Celebration of Clark Richert. The event features a celebration the opening of Richert’s exhibition within the museum that looks at hyperspace and the Nth Dimension. You can see geodesic domes, popping colors and more.

That Big ’80s Party

When: June 7, 9 p.m. – 1:45 a.m.

Where: The Black Box, 314 E. 13th Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Black Box hosts That Big ’80s Party. The event features a night of dancing with live music from DJ Dave Paul. You can jam out to R&B, Rock, Rap and Pop all throughout the evening and dance until you drop. Make sure to dress in ’80s garb to match the theme.

Sounds of Summer

When: June 7 – 9

Where: Archipelago, 2345 7th St., Denver

Cost: $175 – $220 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Archipelago presents Sounds of Summer. The event features three days of live musical performances, interactive art, connection workshops and more to help you connect with and experience the theme of sound. The weekend also has some surprises lined up to keep you guessing.

Saturday, June 8

11th Anniversary Bash

When: June 8, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Vine Street Pub & Brewery, 1700 Vine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Vine Street Pub & Brewery hosts its 11th Anniversary Bash. The event features a celebration with grilling on the patio, live music from Yarmony All-Stars and more. You can help support Vine Street Pub & Brewery with a glass of beer in hand.

Yoga in the Park

When: June 8, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: City Park, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and let go of your weekly stresses during Yoga in the Park. The event features a free yoga session in City Park guided by yoga instructor Leslie. You can participate in a vinyasa yoga flow and bring a dish to share for a community picnic. Make sure to bring a mat to practice on and water to stay hydrated.

Denver Berkeley Park Art & Music Festival

When: June 8 – 9

Where: Denver Berkeley Park, W. Berkeley Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore a myriad of artists during the Denver Berkeley Park Art & Music Festival‎. The event features live music from AJ Fullerton, Cody Jeffryies, Doc & Kit, Hazel Miller and more, food from vendors and tons of art throughout the two-day festival.

Reptilian Nation Expo

When: June 8 – 9

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $12 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Find some of the coolest reptiles, arachnids, amphibians and more at the Reptilian Nation Expo. The event features a two-day expo filled with tons of vendors, thousands of animals, exhibits and other wild experiences to explore as the largest reptilian expo around.

Brewgrass Music & Beer Festival

When: June 8, 1 – 10 p.m.

Where: S. Pearl St., Denver

Cost: $8 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Embrace the warming weather of summer with the Brewgrass Music & Beer Festival. The event features a day of live musical performances from bands such as Gasoline Lollipops, Wood Belly, Rainbow Girls and Hot Buttered Rum. You can jam out to the sweet sounds and sip on ice-cold brews.

13th Anniversary Fashion Show

When: June 8, 8 10 p.m.

Where: Matthew Morris Salon & Skincare, 13 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Matthew Morris Salon & Skincare hosts the 13th Anniversary Fashion Show. The event features a night of the hottest looks with fashion from designer Renato Dicent. You can sip on cocktails and watch a killer runway show filled with gorgeous clothes.

Queer Flea

When: June 8, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Buffalo Exchange (Colorado), 51 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Buffalo Exchange (Colorado) presents a Queer Flea market. The event features a flea market in celebration of Denver Pride. You can celebrate local designers and artists and support your community.

Summer Art Market

When: June 8 – 9

Where: Art Student League of Denver, 200 Grant St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Art Student League of Denver presents a Summer Art Market. The event features a two-day market filled with over 200 vendors presenting ceramics, paintings, photography and more. You can buy some amazing art to add to your collections and support your local artists.

Grand Opening of Tough Mudder Bootcamp

When: June 8, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Tough Mudder Bootcamp Denver City Park, 3805 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Experience a whole new way of working out at the Grand Opening of Tough Mudder Bootcamp. The event features a chance to explore the new gym, take a free class, have a chance at winning a six-month membership and more throughout the day.

También Dinner

When: June 8 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: The GrowHaus, 4751 York St., Denver

Cost: $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The GrowHaus teams up with A Notte Denver to host the También Dinner. The event features four-course meal with dishes created by chefs from local restaurants including Sean Lauer of Hop Alley, Nadine Donovan of Vesta and Samantha New of Éclat Culinary. You can also imbibe on sips from Ratio Beerworks and The Family Jones distillery throughout the evening.

Odell RiNo’s 1st Anniversary

When: June 8, 3 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Odell Brewing RiNo Brewhouse, 2945 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate a year of achievements during Odell RiNo’s 1st Anniversary. The event features an ’80s throwback with live music from an ’80s glam rock band, tappings of a Guave Gose brew, music from DJs and more. You can come and raise a glass to Odell and support a local brewer with a cool glass of beer.

Disco Ball

When: June 8, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $24 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s teams up with DJ Jason Heller to hosts a Disco Ball. The event features a night to party it up with disco and funk beats blaring from DJ Gary Givant and DJ Jason Heller. You can get funky and show off your best dance moves all night long. Make sure to wear your disco pants to match the theme of the evening.

Sunday, June 9

Old School Cool Vintage Fashion Market

When: June 9, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Improper City presents an Old School Cool Vintage Fashion Market. The event features more than 30 vendors to shop from such as New Relevance Vintage, All of the Above Vintage, Big Sky Supply and Heir Vintage, food trucks dishing out food, sips from Improper city and more. If you love vintage fashion, you need to be there.

Heavy Metal Flea

When: June 9, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Black Sky Brewery, 490 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Heavy Metal Flea is back in Denver. You can shop from more than 10 hardcore vendors including Sasa’s Ceramics, Pins and Needles Boutique and Devious Means, listen to some sick heavy metal jams and more. You can also grab a pour from Black Sky Brewery to sip on while you shop.

Mark Your Calendar

Rainbow ROLL

When: June 13, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $5 – $10 tickets available here

Denver BBQ Festival

When: June 14 – 16

Where: Broncos Stadium at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St., Denver

Cost: Free – $100 tickets available here

17th Annual Crosswalk Walk Off

When: June 14, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Buffalo Exchange (Colorado), 51 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission