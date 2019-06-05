For many years, Tamayo has been a supreme location for delicious fare with Mexican flair in Larimer square. Too much? Okay, one more — to be fair — Tamayo was the first Colorado concept by chef, global restauranteur and “Father of Modern Mexican Cuisine,” Richard Sandoval. Additionally, considering how many Mexican-inspired restaurants exist in the Mile High City, it is especially impressive that Tamayo has been a bustling destination on the corner of 14th and Larimer Street since 2003.

Perhaps we can attribute this to innovation. While there is a plethora of places to flock to for margaritas, tacos, enchiladas and all of the goodness one may expect from basically every Mexican restaurant in Colorado — this spicy, upscale staple does things a little differently. Most recently — Tamayo has rolled out a seasonal menu with an interactive taco party option to boot. Yes, taco party. To elaborate — Tamayo is offering an exciting new option to enjoy table-side tacos for a minimum party of four. The “taquiza”— which actually translates to taco party — is a tasty and interactive experience in which a chef will prepare cuts of meat, seafood and vegetables in a fun, table-side setting. Parties will be able to build personalized tacos by pairing vegetables and proteins of their choosing with seasonal accouterments. Guests may choose from the traditional taquiza with grilled skirt steak and beef Cecina or the premium taquiza with grilled angus New York Strip and shrimp. Both options include Mexican chorizo, asadero cheese, grilled nopales, charred spring onions, jalapeños, house tortillas, tableside molcajete salsa and traditional garnishments.

If the concept of a taquiza is too overwhelming — or it is simply too challenging to coordinate a proper taco party for a group of four — Tamayo’s new spring menu offerings may appeal to those craving sophisticated Mexican-influenced specialties. As with many spring-focused plates — expect lighter, vegetable-forward options utilizing seasonal ingredients. Upgrade the fundamental guacamole appetizer by ordering the esquites option ($12) with sweet corn, cultured cream, house-made tajin, cotija cheese, lime and cilantro. Moreover, chips are essentially a vessel for Mexican starters — why not add mahi mahi ceviche ($14) with chile de arbol cocktail sauce, avocado, red onion, bruja vinegar and spring garlic to the mix?

Seeking something extra-light for summer? Opt for Tamayo’s roasted beet salad ($12) with baby spinach, jicama, orange, Boulder goat cheese, cranberry vinaigrette and candied walnuts or the baby kale salad ($12) with strawberries, red onion, pistachio vinaigrette and panela cheese. Finally, why not wash everything down with a spicy mango margarita ($12) with serrano-infused tequila, fresh citrus, mango purée and tajin rim on the lovely rooftop? Oh yeah, there’s a rooftop — Denver — we know how you feel about rooftops.