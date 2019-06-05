Denver-favorites Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats have had big moments, but this one might be the bands biggest moment yet. The “S.O.B” singer and band will take on opening duties for The Rolling Stones when they come by Broncos Stadium at Mile High on August 10.

The upcoming date with The Rolling Stones will precede the outfits now annual back-to-back run at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 21 and 22. Previously, the “No Filter Tour” was postponed, after The Rolling Stones frontman, Mick Jagger required an emergency heart valve surgery earlier this year. Now, with the tour set to launch on June 21 at Soldier Field in Chicago, things seem to be full steam ahead for the iconic band.

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats released the follow up to their breakthrough self-titled album, Tearing At The Seams last year.

Tickets for the upcoming show are still available via Ticketmaster.