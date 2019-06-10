On June 8, Matthew Morris Salon and Skincare hosted the 13th anniversary Denver fashion show which featured renowned designer Renato Dicent. Matthew Morris started his career in makeup but transitioned into hair as his work gained exposure and praise. He now lives in New York and holds a position with L’Oréal as the artistic director for global events. Morris is highly celebrated in the industry. With three locations in the Denver area and no plans of stopping soon, he continues to innovate the local landscape. Renato, a New York City-based designer, is known for his innovative costume designs in movies like Men in Black 3, Arthur and Black Nativity. He also designed Heidi Klum’s Zombie Mom costume for her 2012 Halloween Special. Other entertainment features include The View, Law in Order and Smash. In other words, this partnership was undoubtedly fitting.

Denver Fashion Joins for a Good Cause

Proceeds from the evening benefit the Matthew Morris Salon and Skincare scholarship fund for the newly opened Elevate Salon Institute. As the salon celebrated 13 years of business, it was only fitting that they would put on such a remarkable event.

The Broadway location transformed into a dynamic atmosphere where cocktails and chatter filled the spacious, industrial room. Chandeliers graced the ceiling and the cement floor paved way for the models of Wilhelmina Denver to strut their stuff. Co-owners Matthew Morris and Marvin Gutierrez shared proud words of excitement as they introduced the show. Light-heartedly, Gutierrez said, “Every single year Matthew mentions this show and I say, ‘Sh*t! Why why?’ and then it comes together and I want to do it again tomorrow night.” Most importantly, the show was made possible by the entire staff whose tight-knit relationship was easily identifiable. Countless jokes and exchanges of laughter on stage demonstrated just how close they were.

The lights dimmed and music started pumping through the room. To begin with, the opening models came out on stilts and aerial silk acrobats made way down the stage and began climbing their ribbons accordingly. They contorted, twisted and flipped in every direction. Furthermore, larger-than-life hair and makeup courtesy of the Matthew Morris staff accompanied Dicent’s futuristic designs.

An Innovative and Inspiring Partnership

With close attention to structure and detail, Dicent’s pieces effortlessly made a statement. First-time walker and model Morgan Vandermaas said, “A huge amount of effort went into every aspect. I was in hair and makeup for two hours straight, and I could definitely tell the stylists showcased the vision that everyone had. I really appreciated the attention to detail and I could feel the excitement everyone had.”

The energy was moving and electrifying. Between the models on stilts, aerial acrobats, extreme hair and makeup and out-of-this-world designs, this show was a cultivated production. Attendee Morgan Sumner mentioned how “they did a really good job of showcasing the message of the design through incorporating an entire experience. It was much more than just a show.”

A night to celebrate a local and established company in partnership with a nationally-recognized designer was not one to miss. Below are some images of the evening that 303 Magazine captured.

All photography by Madison McMullen.